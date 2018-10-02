2018 Prince Albert Industrial Fellowships revealed

Twelve promising research projects have been awarded Industrial Fellowships by the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, set up by Prince Albert 167 years ago.

The 2018 awardees include PhD students working on technologies to improve jet engines, as well as ground-breaking research in computing and healthcare. Two of the projects focused on autonomous systems, with L3 ASV’s Alex Raymond working on a method for autonomous ships to communicate with shore, and Leonardo’s Euan Ward developing improved radar for drones and driverless cars.

The Industrial Fellowships provide graduates with up to £80,000 each to complete their doctoral studies, enabling them to develop innovative technologies with commercial potential in collaboration with an industrial partner and academic institution. The projects, funded for up to 3 years, will ideally lead to a patent or substantial business development, allowing the young researchers to conduct research while gaining industrial experience.

“Our Industrial Fellowships provide funding to the most promising technologies that will enrich British industry, and allow the research to be directed towards commercialisation from the start of its development,” said Bernard Taylor, chairman of the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851.

“Their projects span a wide range of fields, including cancer therapies, autonomous boats and cars, aerospace engineering, and laser power, demonstrating the broad diversity of talent within the science and engineering resources of this country.

“It is critical that the young scientists and engineers that form the future innovation landscape of Britain are supported in their efforts.”

The full list of 2018 Industrial Fellows:

Jonathan Vince, BTG Biocompatibles and the University of Oxford: Improving the distribution of internal radiotherapy in tumours using microspheres

Alex Raymond, L3 ASV and the University of Cambridge: Helping autonomous ships talk to humans using existing vehicle communications methods, such as radios

Adam Hornsby, dunnhumby and University College London: A new computational model of consumer decision making, to help nudge consumers towards healthier purchasing habits

Aleksandr Kovaltsuk, UCB Pharma and the University of Oxford: Using big data to classify antibodies and improve therapeutic drugs

Christopher Magazzeni, Rolls-Royce plc and the University of Oxford: Predicting fatigue in jet engines to make travel safer

Ben Barnes, ReNeuron and University College London: Developing techniques to speed regenerative treatment, using purified exosomes

Euan Ward, Leonardo and the University of Edinburgh: Improving the reliability of low cost radar systems for drones and driverless cars

Carlos Julià, Aglaris Limited and University College London: Reducing the cost of next generation cancer therapies by 60% using a white blood cell 'photocopier'

Marta Ferran Marqués, Sensor Coating Systems and Cranfield University: Mapping engine insides using temperature sensing coatings, to help reduce CO2 emissions and fuel costs

Jasmine Bone, NPL and the University of Surrey: Predicting the degradation of polymer composites in marine environments

Adam McKenzie, Compound Semiconductor Technologies Global Ltd and the University of Glasgow: Growing compound semiconductors for optical communications to meet future high-speed data demands

Mariastefania De Vido, STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and Heriot Watt University: Developing advanced gain materials for high energy, high average power lasers

Applications for the 2019 Industrial Fellowships are now open. To learn more visit the website here.

