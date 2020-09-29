2021 MACH exhibition rescheduled to April 2022

MACH – the UK’s largest manufacturing trade event – has been rescheduled to April 2022

Amidst continuing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, and following consultation with its members and exhibitors, MACH organiser – the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), has decided to reschedule MACH from January 2021 to April 2022.

Commenting on the decision MTA CEO James Selka said: “We believe that this decision, which has not been taken lightly, is in the best interests of the industry and those who work in it. Our first priority is, of course, the health and safety of the 30,000+ people who will visit and work at MACH. In addition, we believe that by moving MACH to April 2022, we will be able to offer a better experience for our visitors, and better value for our exhibitors, rather than holding it in January 2021 with the uncertainty that could still be with us. Add to this the Government’s recent announcement of a pause to the restart of live events, and it was felt that a dateline in April 2022 was a much better option.”

Selka added that visitors who had planned to attend MACH 2021 to find out about new technology, look for new suppliers and research new trends will be able to utilise the existing MTA digital platforms as well as a soon to be launched virtual platform.

All exhibitors booked for MACH in January 2021 have been offered the same space at the event being held on the new dates, and the MTA is already in contact with exhibitors to discuss their participation.

MACH is the UK’s largest showcase of manufacturing technologies. The biennial exhibition, held at the NEC, attracts over 25,000 visitors, over 600 exhibitors and the last edition, MACH 2018, saw over £200,000,000 of business attributed to it.