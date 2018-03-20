This week’s poll: responses to Uber crash

How do Engineer readers think the automotive industry should respond to yesterday’s fatal Uber crash between a pedestrian and a driverless cab?

The day that many observers of the development of autonomous vehicles have been dreading arrived yesterday, when a pedestrian was struck by a driverless vehicle being tested by taxi hailing app company Uber in Tempe, Arizona and later died. The US Consumer Watchdog organisation has called for a national moratorium on autonomous vehicle testing, saying that “there should be a national moratorium on all robot car testing on public roads until the complete details of this tragedy are made public and are analysed by outside experts.”

Details of the accident are still unclear, but it appears that Elaine Hertzberg was struck by the car, which was in autonomous mode with a human observer behind the wheel, at around 10 PM when she crossed the road away from a designated and illuminated pedestrian crossing. According to Tempe’s chief of police, Sylvia Moir, the first that the observer knew of Mrs Hertzberg’s presence was the sound of the collision, and in the San Francisco Chronicle she states that the car was travelling at 38mph in a 35mph zone and did not attempt to brake, but the driver states he did not have time to react.

The car in the incident was a Volvo XC90 SUV equipped with cameras. Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on Twitter that the company was working with local law enforcement to understand what happened, while the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both sending teams to Tempe. Uber is suspending the autonomous vehicle trials in all North American cities while investigation takes place; it has been testing in Pittsburgh since 2016 and is also carrying out trials in San Francisco, Toronto and the Phoenix area, which includes Tempe. Last year, Uber took its autonomous vehicles off the roads after an accident that overturned a Volvo SUV, also in Arizona, but the programme was later reinstated.

Consumer Watchdog’s privacy and technology project director, John Simpson, blamed lax regulation for the accident. “Arizona has been the wild West of robot car testing with virtually no regulations in place,” he said. “When there’s no sheriff in town, people get killed.”

In a statement, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers said that Uber was right to suspend autonomous vehicle trials while the accident is being investigated. “In 2016 the IMechE in our case study on autonomous and driverless cars raised the needs to address societal questions before highly and fully automated cars are both accepted and legally able to be positioned on our roads,” said head of engineering Jenifer Baxter. “Engineers will need to create an environment where connected autonomous vehicles can operate safely with or without an operator during the transition period to a fully autonomous vehicle system. This transition period could last for several decades.”

Volvo has issued the following brief statement. “We are aware of this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved. We are aware that Uber is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”

Although the investigation is in its early stages, we’d like to know how Engineer readers think the industry should respond. Should it follow Consumer Watchdog’s call, and cease all testing of autonomous vehicles until the investigation is complete? Should there be a focus more on the technology involved, by which we mean the operating system of the car’s autonomy and the sensors that provide it with information? Or should such tragedies, which are common on the roads in any case, not discourage the development of autonomous vehicles and testing should continue? In the comments, you might discuss whether this response should be worldwide or confined to the US.

We welcome discussion, although as always it will be moderated to ensure that it remains on track and constructive. We will publish the results of this poll on 27th March.