This week’s poll: responses to Uber crash

How do Engineer readers think the automotive industry should respond to yesterday’s fatal Uber crash between a pedestrian and a driverless cab?
The day that many observers of the development of autonomous vehicles have been dreading arrived yesterday, when a pedestrian was struck by a driverless vehicle being tested by taxi hailing app company Uber in Tempe, Arizona and later died. The US Consumer Watchdog organisation has called for a national moratorium on autonomous vehicle testing, saying that “there should be a national moratorium on all robot car testing on public roads until the complete details of this tragedy are made public and are analysed by outside experts.”
Details of the accident are still unclear, but it appears that Elaine Hertzberg was struck by the car, which was in autonomous mode with a human observer behind the wheel, at around 10 PM when she crossed the road away from a designated and illuminated pedestrian crossing. According to Tempe’s chief of police, Sylvia Moir, the first that the observer knew of Mrs Hertzberg’s presence was the sound of the collision, and in the San Francisco Chronicle she states that the car was travelling at 38mph in a 35mph zone and did not attempt to brake, but the driver states he did not have time to react.
The car in the incident was a Volvo XC90 SUV equipped with cameras. Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said on Twitter that the company was working with local law enforcement to understand what happened, while the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both sending teams to Tempe. Uber is suspending the autonomous vehicle trials in all North American cities while investigation takes place; it has been testing in Pittsburgh since 2016 and is also carrying out trials in San Francisco, Toronto and the Phoenix area, which includes Tempe. Last year, Uber took its autonomous vehicles off the roads after an accident that overturned a Volvo SUV, also in Arizona, but the programme was later reinstated.
Consumer Watchdog’s privacy and technology project director, John Simpson, blamed lax regulation for the accident. “Arizona has been the wild West of robot car testing with virtually no regulations in place,” he said. “When there’s no sheriff in town, people get killed.”
In a statement, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers said that Uber was right to suspend autonomous vehicle trials while the accident is being investigated. “In 2016 the IMechE in our case study on autonomous and driverless cars raised the needs to address societal questions before highly and fully automated cars are both accepted and legally able to be positioned on our roads,” said head of engineering Jenifer Baxter. “Engineers will need to create an environment where connected autonomous vehicles can operate safely with or without an operator during the transition period to a fully autonomous vehicle system. This transition period could last for several decades.”
Volvo has issued the following brief statement. “We are aware of this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the woman involved. We are aware that Uber is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”
Although the investigation is in its early stages, we’d like to know how Engineer readers think the industry should respond. Should it follow Consumer Watchdog’s call, and cease all testing of autonomous vehicles until the investigation is complete? Should there be a focus more on the technology involved, by which we mean the operating system of the car’s autonomy and the sensors that provide it with information? Or should such tragedies, which are common on the roads in any case, not discourage the development of autonomous vehicles and testing should continue? In the comments, you might discuss whether this response should be worldwide or confined to the US.
We welcome discussion, although as always it will be moderated to ensure that it remains on track and constructive. We will publish the results of this poll on 27th March.
I voted “None of the above” because we should wait until the facts are known, ideally after an impartial accident investigation.
..isn’t that what a MORATORIUM is?…i.e. Option 1.
Why was this vehicle doing 38 in a 35 zone?
Humans creep over the speed limit sometimes because we’re distracted or miss a speed-limit sign but an autonomous vehicle has no such excuses.
We only have the mayors word on it that it was – maybe she is shooting from the hip?
See: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-20/video-shows-woman-stepped-suddenly-in-front-of-self-driving-uber this article states that the vehicle was coming into a 40 mph zone.
Any death is regrettable but we need to put it into perspective ~ How many similar serious injuries / deaths occurred with driver controlled vehicles over the last month?
But what is the ratio of driver controlled cars to deaths compared to autonomous controlled cars to deaths?
What is the point of these driverless vehicles? We can call all learn to drive & pass a test. This technology is being done because we can, not because it’s useful. A system once set up would be the perfect target for terrorist organisations, it may take them years to hack in, but you would only need to do this once to cause massive problems & or death.
Driver assistance is a great way forward, but the driverless car is good money wasted. Spend it making the roads nice to drive on & safe.
At 84 I can see my licence being withdrawn when I am longer safe. Autonomous cars are a way for people like me to keep our independence. Please let them be available before I have to give up driving because of health & safety issues.
This is the second “driverless car” fatality.
The first one was after 14 million miles, which is less safe that human drivers.
There are a lot of driverless cars out there. How do they compare to human drivers now?
Unfortunately, with motorised traffic (autonomous or not) deaths are always going to occur. Sad as it is, people have to realise that this technology can never be 100% safe. If they cannot accept that then the only option is to discontinue autonomous vehicle technology. Maybe, it’s time for a public referendum on these vehicles – so far it seems that the motoring lobby have been leading.
However, I do note two basic failures in this case that shouldn’t have happened: 1) the car was travelling at 38mph in a 35mph zone; and, 2) the car did not attempt to brake. To my mind these two points represent an avoidable technology failure which indicates that maybe this particular implementation shouldn’t have been allowed on public roads !
More testing is vital
It will be interesting to see who ends up in court for manslaughter (or what ever it is called in America), the “driver”, Uber, Volvo or just the mirco chip?
The woman was also in the wrong, I believe crossing a road at a non designated crossing point in the US is ‘jaywalking’, and is considered a misdemeanour. it is regrettable that the outcome ended in her death, but was she not looking! I may seem harsh, I don’t mean to be just expanding on Iain’s
musings.
How do the legalities of a car accident work in this scenario? Do you think uber will get a call from an ambulance chaser?
The notion of a driverless vehicle should be abandoned altogether. There are far too many variables and situations that keep on evolving, for any technology to handle safely enough. Automobile autonomy should only be considered in two situations: On the motorway, when the driver usually does not have to do much anyway (especially at night), and in heavy traffic when it gets very boring for the driver.
“…tragedies… are common on the roads..” is not a valid argument. When I started civil engineering in 1974 we killed (several?) hundred people a year and were only exceeded by the fishing and mining industries for our appalling safety record. Now a death is headline news and non fatal injuries are well down too. The improvement still has places to go, but this is what you do.
The only real justification for driver-less tech is to eliminate the current litany of tragedy. So find out why it failed, modify and then re-start trials away from vulnerable bystanders like pedestrians. It won’t, and can’t, be done quickly, but patience brings its own reward.
With the best will in the world these systems are not going to be faultless in the first instance – if ever. The question is are they better than the present system.
Suspend, investigate, learn, rectify and resume testing would be my advice. The resumed testing regime should be dictated by the flaws found in the software or perhaps hardware.
Autonomous vehicles are probably the safest way forward in the light of the current toll on the roads.
Well said! Surely that should have been in the vote options.
I honestly never thought of phrasing it that way.
Should we not wait until the outcome of the investigation into this incident is published. There are many questions to be answered, such as.
Did the human operator have time and opportunity to intervene or override the automated systems?
Did any possible intervention by the human operator exacerbate the situation.
What caused the car and pedestrian to be on a collision course (did the pedestrian step into the road without looking and too close to the vehicle for it to possibly stop in time)?
Without these and many more answers we cannot make a truly informed decision on the future of testing.
Unfortunately we do not “see” Software Engineering as “engineering” and thus impose less stringent controls. As with Apollo 11, having a human able to take control was essential to a safe return. What I do not understand, and why I did not respond to any of the 4 questions in the survey, is what motivates driverless vehicles on public roads? We constantly complain about a lack of work, especially for millennials, while at the same time seem eager to fully automate life! If there is no choice, is it still “life”, or simply mere “existence”?
My opinion : Nobody can stop progress , it can only be slowed-but not stopped !
https://interestingengineering.com/driverless-buses-could-start-ferrying-passengers-to-their-planes-at-gatwick-airport?utm_medium=ppc&utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=onesignalpush
1) Testing should still be restricted to non-populated areas, the technology isn’t good enough for anything more than walking pace yet, and maybe it never will be.
2) We don’t need this technology anyway.
I think that testing should be suspended until a good enough understanding of the circumstances of the fatality are fully available. I have had the misfortune of someone running out in front of me and therefore being knocked down, fortunately the person only had a broken foot – even though their head smashed my windscreen – no head injuries. At the time, I did manage to hit the brakes and slow, but was too close to be able to stop before colliding with the person. Evasive action was out of the question due to close proximity of vehicles to either side of me. The person admitted their error, but I still had to pay a considerable fine.
It is of concern that the vehicle’s sensors did not ‘notice’ the pedestrian in the fatal accident, based on the information in the article.
Driverless cars will happen one day but there needs to be a considerable improvement in AI technologies before these cars exceed the safety record of the very best human drivers. I see a future in which automated driving is commonplace – where the current situation of 1.3 million deaths a year in road accidents becomes an outlandish nightmare.
This is a tragic and totally avoidable death of a pedestrian. There are questions to be answered, and system modifications made, before (if ever) ‘driverless’ car are ever allowed on public roads again.
1) Why was the car exceeding the speed limit, and why did the ‘observer’ allow this? (OK, 38mph in a 35mph zone would not normally result in a speeding conviction in the UK, but what is the situation in the US?).
2) More worrying is the fact that the car did not react to the pedestrian, and did not attempt to avoid the collision. This is an obvious failure in the autonomous system, that must be investigated fully, remedied and proven off the public highway, before ‘live’ testing can continue.
3) A court case will obviously be needed in the US to apportion blame for this tragic death. It will be very interesting to see who is going to ‘pay heavily’ for the accident — Uber, the ‘observer’, or Volvo ? And will insurance companies learn a lesson ?
Because we can should not translate into we should. Echoing an earlier poster, I ask what is the actual goal of this development?
Are we running short of taxi drivers? Are we almost out of lorry drivers or bus drivers? Maybe the people who drive today, having spent real time and money learning the skills to do so are saying they won’t drive any longer.
My guess is none of these things are happening, so why are technology companies so driven (no pun intended) to develop driverless vehicles?
Some of the replies above question the need for driverless cars, while I know there may be economic issues, the primary one is to reduce the loss of life in vehicle incidents, as most incident are due to the limitations of the people driving the vehicles.
Trials like this require regulation, and in this instance there was an “observer” in the vehicle, is that not the same as having a driver?
Would it be acceptable to continue to use an industrial machine if it had been involved in a fatal accident? I very much doubt it. If any machine causes a fatal accident it should be taken out of operation until it can be verified that it was not the primary cause of the accident. The main reason for developing autonomous/driverless cars is that they should be safer than a human driver. This incident shows that the technology is still far from ready to be allowed on our roads. The human ‘observer’ of this vehicle should have been aware of pedestrians and other possible dangers and should have been ready to take action, especially as he knew he was in charge of a test vehicle. He has no excuse.
I sincerely hope that that both the driver and UBER are prosecuted to the fullest extent possible for this tragedy.
Any vehicle being tested on the roads should be clearly marked and have warning lights to make other road users and pedestrians more aware of their presence.
We are at the begining of a technological revolution. In the early industrial reveolution it was not unheard of for a steam boiler to explode with fatalities and considerable damage to its surroundings. With deeper knowledge engineers worked out how to design, manufacture and operate pressurised equipment in a safe manner. If continued testing and development were not allowed the last century would be quite different. People assume thay are better drivers than they really are, we should consider safer alternatives even if giving up personal control feels like a loss.
While the question of “why” was the car exceeding the posted limit (by less than 10%) is a valid one, the point that the car did not attempt to brake makes the point moot. That additional 3mph probably is not a factor.
In the 3 autonomous vehicle accidents that come to mind, all 3 involve a non-automated object violating right-of-way rules. The reason to keep testing, improving, and eventually accepting autonomous vehicles is to eliminate those violations.
If the car did not attempt to brake because the woman stepped right out in front of it, then that is not a technology failure, and a human driver would have had the same issue. We need to wait and see what the facts are.
This is the latest in a long line of accidents involving autonomous vehicles, and the second fatality. Also there are reported many examples of speeding and jumping red lights.
The current state of the technology is not developed enough to be allowed on public roads. Any other technology that has killed two people in such a short space of time would be recalled and revised.
Current testing in cities is putting the public at risk and should be stopped instantly.
I hope our government rethink their push to get these vehicles on our roads, but this is doubtful.
How many deaths have been caused by humans in the same period? What are the percentages / statistics? What are the FACTS?
In what period, 10pm on Monday night Arizona time? That’s a time, not a period.
I think it only fair that we wait until all the facts are known.
Whilst the fatality is tragic would this incident have garnered the press coverage if the vehicle was being driven solely by a human? CNBC estimated that there were around 40,100 traffic related deaths in the USA in 2017 – nearly 110 a day.
Autonomous vehicles offer the opportunity to reduce these casualties significantly by taking the ‘human element’ out of the equation ; imagine roads with no road rage, no driver inattention due to texting, no driver distraction by passengers etc.
I would be very interested to know why the vehicle was apparently exceeding the posted seed limit; however, I suspect this may be due to the ‘dumbing down’ of GPS accuracy for security reasons.
I voted continue the testing.
But i qualify this – with Uber employees as the pedestrians in a closed to others environment.
Uber are unlicensed in London, there is a reason for this, apparently they are not entirely trusted!
It seems cold and harsh when there is human life involved, but surely the most important – indeed the only – question is; are they safer or more dangerous than human drivers? If human drivers cause 100 fatalities in a given area or within a certain time, and robots cause 95, then the robots are safer – even if all or some of the 95 deaths are caused by a method that could only be caused by a robot
Continue testing but in a controlled environment which has all of the identifiable hazards/ scenarios of the real world.
Stop all public road testing until the investigations are concluded.
Let the tech and auto co’s test as much as they like in their own plants, campus’s and test grounds but not where the public are unknowing participants in their battle of the autobots.
What is the point of driverless cars? If people want to travel, but not drive, we already have systems that allow that – railway trains, buses and coaches, and to take you to the door of your destination, the taxi.
Another point is that if driverless cars do take over at some point in the future, people will lose the ability to drive because they won’t need to learn. Where, and how, will all these driverless cars be parked while the owner is at work or whatever he/she might be doing at the destination? If the answer is that individuals won’t own the driverless cars, but just hail them as required, then there’s not much difference between that and hailing a taxi.
Some of these calls for AI to be removed permanently from the roads are frankly ludicrous,imagine what the world today would be like if the same was done to fossil-fuel powered vehicles way back when the first fatality was encountered. I’m presently on 12 crashes where other motorists have “not seen me” & slammed into the back or turned out in front of me,& that has been always the other driver’s fault. I’m hoping to still be alive when I can go somewhere via an AI car,safe in the knowledge that I’m unlikely to have some other motorist crash into my vehicle. I used to ride motorcycles years ago,I resumed riding again just a few years ago & there is nothing nearly as stressful as travelling around the streets having to brace yourself for the imminent impact with that car that just pulled straight out in my path & then within minutes of my breathing returning to normal having somehow avoided the collision,the exact same occurs elsewhere!
The first motor car on the road in the UK was in June 1895. The first pedestrian killed by a car was in August 1896 (the car was travelling at 4 mph). I wonder if there was an outcry to stop the development of the horseless carriage as a result. In 2013 the World Health Organisation called on governments to do more for the safety of pedestrians as more than 270 000 pedestrians lose their lives on the world’s roads each year (accounting for 22% of the total 1.24 million road traffic deaths). If driverless cars reduce the number of accidents, it is worth pursuing isn’t it?
I am of the opinion that humans make more mistakes than machines, they do not fall asleep, they do not tire and with the right programming will eventually replace human drivers and in doing so will drastically reduce the death toll on our roads. I personally love driving and do not like ‘automatic’ cars however there will come a time when my skills in driving will be less than adequate, I then become a danger to myself and everyone else, pedestrians and drivers alike. I do not have to prove my competency until 75yrs old?
If the observer was sat in the drivers seat, he is ultimately going to get the blame……. the same as using cruise control on a normal vehicle
He was indeed in the driver’s seat.
As echoed above, two issues regarding the software or detection systems are obvious.
Regarding the speed issue, I can’t believe that the software is so inaccurate that it cannot control the vehicle to a pre-set limit, which raises the mater of whether the limit advised to the vehicle was correct. My current satnav changes the colour of the speed limit icon to yellow at Limit+1mph. according to the available mapping. Was the mapping showing the limit to be 40 mph and not the 35mph indicated by the Police? In my locality there are areas where the maps are incorrect compared to the road signs.
The detection systems did not ( ?) detect the pedestrian ( even if jaywalking) and apparently the vehicle did not attempt to brake. This is a definite concern, because a human would have attempted to brake and perhaps she might have survived.
I am still at a loss to see who is going to benefit from ‘driverless’ cars as a capable human is going to have to be in charge for many years, in much the same way as for a Provisional Driver. Commuters are still going to be stuck in the same traffic.
Please see my comment above in response to Andy. There are many people who are unable to drive themselves but could use a driverless car. The cost of taxis could come down if the need to give drivers a decent standard of living was removed.
it is not so much what is known to be programmed into these vehicles which fails to operate due to “soft controls” but the fact that they are increasingly able to “make decisions” one of these could be “Not to brake” when braking was necessary. thus causing an crash. Nobody knew that smart TVs were able to watch you in your home so this type of programming is not only possible but could be probable. I.e. if a car were on a collision course with a baby and a Dog it could choose to hit the dog. if it were a case where the car could choose to crash and kill the driver rather than a person at the bus stop, it could do it. Noting that the driver is sitting doing nothing wrong!
very worrying times
if you cant drive it, park it.
This is the latest in a long history of pedestrians being in the wrong place and being killed or injured as a result. Had the car mounted the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian then no question – driver / software error. Here the car was where it should be – on the road. The pedestrian was not on the sidewalk, nor on a recognised crossing – in fact was jaywalking which is a criminal offence in much of America. So the fault is 90% with the pedestrian
Had the pedestrian been struck by a moving train, who then would we blame?
Eventually ‘driverless’ cars will be far better and safer than those cars driven by humans.
Once the required software and hardware are properly sorted out, computer controlled systems will respond very much faster than humans can.
If every revolutionary engineering breakthrough had been abandoned because of some consequential tragedy, we wouldn’t have any trains, cars, aeroplanes, etc.
We should just accept that there will always be occasional failures with any engineering system, especially with a completely new system.
People keep saying, “what will be the use of driverless cars?” – well, the obvious answer is that they will eventually replace all the incompetent drivers we see on our roads every day.
Even just considering the aging population who, sooner or later, become to old to drive competently – these older people will just be able to get into their cars and ask Alexa to take them to wherever they want to go.
Dependence on AI needs to be under very close scrutiny. It is not possible to programme in advance for every conceivable scenario, and at least human beings have an ability to do something at the time and usually get away with it (even if it isn’t the right or best thing with hindsight) at the time. AI is killing (no pun intended) human ingenuity and deskilling too many tasks for no real gain other than reducing the costs of human resource management.
Driverless things and AI are being pursued fundamentally because they can. This is not always a good thing. As always technology is supposed to be a tool to help humans do things they otherwise couldn’t.
Any time fatalities are involved in any aspect of engineering, there must be a complete and detailed audit of the failure of engineering that led up to the event. There is no denying it. Typically in these situations, there could be and should be a suspension of the technology application, until such time as a full analysis is completed, and the issues corrected in total.