US construction technologies firm Icon has demonstrated a method for 3D printing a single storey house in less than 24 hours.
The small company – which is hoping to pioneer the use of 3D printing for homebuilding – has unveiled a 650 square foot home in Austin, Texas that was built using its Vulcan 3D printer, which builds structures by depositing layers of specially formulated cement.
The firm claims that it can print an entire home for $10,000 but that costs could ultimately be brought as low $4000.
It has now joined forces with housing charity New Story to further develop the technology and use it to build affordable homes in parts of the developing world. The two companies reportedly plan to work together to build around 100 3D printed homes in El Salvador.
Icon claims that the planned production version of the printer will have the ability to build a single storey, 600-800 square foot 3D printed house in under 24 hours for less than $4,000.
If this does not end “homelessness” then what can? Seriously. I beats the stuffing out of the best giveaway tents. It also opens up the possibilities for those that wish to quickly set up residence on an undeveloped piece of land, then build whatever else they want after arrival.
easy to recycle!
I’m no knocking it, as it is at least an alternative attempt at affordable housing. But, I think the article is a little misleading. Looking at the video, only the walls appear to be 3D printed rather than a whole house. This is a good start, but there are a lot of costs associated with foundations and roofing. In addition, another large cost of any building are the utility services. I appreciate for developing countries these may be minimal… but they still need to be considered so that access to clean water and sewage disposal are provided. I’m not a civil engineer, so I can’t comment on the precise costs involved… it would have been good to see a breakdown of the costs and comparison to building with simple block work to provide a more balanced article.
Impressive technology … but usually with buildings, especially low-rise ones like this, the bit that takes the time is the ground-works & getting the services in … which unfortunately I don’t see this helping with
I think you are all expecting too much from a brand new technology. These services will come and be integrated into the Project. This will revolutionise building methods which are high on Labour costs.
I saw a video of a Russian company building similar structures in -3 degrees. Apparently they intend to improve their concrete mix so it can build without being in a tent at that temperature. So there are all sorts of considerations. Personally I can’t see it being all that useful until it can build 5 stories because land in cities ends up being so expensive and that is where people want and need to live.
a caveat though?
The whole ‘housing’ activity (at least in Anglo-Saxon thinking -and that is the UK and USA primarily) is not primarily targeting accommodation issues: but is a vehicle for developing financial growth and ‘value added’ for individuals: that is after the shams have taken their ‘cuts’. [you know who I mean, but just in case…Banks/Building societies/estate agents, councils (via local taxes) insurers and their agents…and of course ‘them!’: lets be honest, who makes money from their salaries-hardly anyone: who tries to do the same from their ‘property speculation of value? added/ etc: most of us! I can certainly see those who make most from the traditional housing bubble? looking askance t ‘pop-up housing even though as several have commented, it is vitally necessary for those who sadly are un- or poorly housed. I take the points about ‘services’ and the labour costs of on-site efforts. I am sufficiently old to recall ‘pre-fabs’ build ifrom 1946 onwards within former aircraft factories ? and sited wherever there was a space: often in bombed-out land. The then Labour Government (1945-1951) had promised to ‘house’ ex service personnel as part of their manifesto and for the most (or at lease many) part tried to do so.
Most homelessness comes from people in utter poverty. i.e. they don’t have $4000.
A pre-fabricated plywood house can be built for less than this with little additional time.
Perhaps *employing people* who require very few skills to assemble wooden houses would help with the poverty rather than having a complicated 3D printer that requires only a small number of skilled people to set up and maintain.
The route to a home is to get out of poverty which requires job-creation not a machine to replace workers!