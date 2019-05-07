This week’s poll: How should employers overcome absenteeism?

The average UK employee takes 6.6 days off a year through sickness, costing UK businesses around £29bn per annum.
Minor illness, stress, musculoskeletal injuries and mental ill health account for most short-term absence through sickness, and in 2016 alone they helped to make up the estimated 137.3m working days lost in Britain.
Things aren’t so different in the manufacturing sector where the overall absence rate increased slightly in 2018 to 2.3 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent in the previous year.
This is one of the findings of Make UK’s Absence Benchmark, an annual survey of days missed by employees due to sickness.
The survey found also that the average number of days a year lost to sickness absence per employee also increased to 5.3 days compared to five in 2017. At an average of 6.8 days, manual employees lost more days to sickness absence than those in non-manual roles, who missed an average of 3.9 days a year.
Employees in the rubber, plastics & chemicals sector had the highest average number of days absent at 6.2 compared to 5.5 in 2017. Similarly, marked differences were found with absenteeism in smaller companies (up to 50 employees) and mid-sized enterprises (101-250 employees), with employees at the former missing on average 4.2 days a year (3.7 in 2017), and 6.3 days being lost at the latter.
On a regional basis, the East Midlands had the highest number of days lost per employee with 6.9 days whereas Wales had the lowest number at 4.4 days.
Tim Thomas, director of Labour Market and Health and Safety Policy at Make UK commented, “The challenge for manufacturers now will be to realise the productivity and workforce engagement gains in reducing the working days lost by manual workers in particular, and focus on improving their existing well-being and return-to-work practices.”
But how exactly should employers help in reducing sickness-related absence? Should they offer staff access to a 24/7 helpline manned by medical professionals, or would regular health screenings help to spot underlying health issues work better? Similarly, with ‘wellbeing’ more common in the corporate lexicon, should companies invest in personalised programmes that support employees’ physical and mental wellbeing, or should line-managers be trained in spotting signs that indicate a future health issue within the team?
Everyone is different and a ‘one size fits all’ approach might not be appropriate. Let us know your thoughts using Comments below, but be aware that all comments are moderated. Our guidelines for comments can be found here. Results of the Poll will be published on May 14, 2019.
from my experience on sickness we make it to easy for people just to phone in and say not feeling to well today and if honest we seem to say to these people oh its them again and nothing happens but if your a person that has a odd day off you then get pulled into the office and questioned about being sick and find this so unfair but I bet this goes on at a lot of firms.
Back in the 70’s I negotiated a deal with the workforce that if absenteeism remained below an agreed figure, we would not require certification or sick notes. Absenteeism became considerably lower that the trigger figure and remained there. Members of staff did not take kindly to colleagues swinging the lead.
Only way to stop absenteeism is to stop paying! I can’t remember the last time someone took a sick day off because they don’t get paid!
I think that would actually increase absenteeism.
Employees need to be busy, motivated and feel appreciated by their manager and employer’s. Stress is one of the biggest causes of absenteeism often caused by pressure at work and ongoing fear of job security. I dont agree with the ‘stop paying for absenteeism’ philosophy, it does nothing for motivation and for the low paid it just causes more stress.
How do you cope with staff who have long term chronic conditions or disabilities?
Or do you not subscribe to being an equal opportunities employer?
More often than not these people would prefer to be at work than suffering at home, then you want to add to their suffering by hitting possibly overstretched finances.
Absenteeism is not common among skilled workers, such as engineers. It is also much more prevalent in large companies as in small companies the “swingers of the lead” are so obvious. Many middle managers have had no training in dealing with their subordinates and particularly in health related issues, this needs to improve. This should be part of CPD for every engineer.
There seems to be some confusion about what this poll is about. The dictionary defines…
Absenteeism: frequent or habitual absence from work
But it strikes me that most of the 5 days/year of the workforce is genuine sickness (of one type or another), of an occasional and genuine nature.
So are we being asked how to reduce regular and/or fraudulent absence, or genuine occasional illness-related absences?
I have observed the impact ‘I’m too important to be away’ employees who insist on coming to work when they are obviously ill, sneezing and coughing and spreading their malaise to all around them. The result is more people who are ill and underperforming, instead of one. Not sure how you can manage this, and it would almost certainly not show up in the absentee data.
You are paid to be at work and working. If not, unless authorised or certified as being “sick”, you should not be paid at all.
As someone who has just returned to work following an absence caused by work related stress, the attitude of ‘stop paying for absenteeism’ is perhaps the most unhelpful comment here and shows a distinct lack of understanding of mental illness. I would recommend that training is sought by all managers and employees, so that the warning signs can be recognized early and appropriate remedies put in place before any absenteeism occurs.
But like so many issues that have their roots in the antics of HR- ‘divide and rule’, ‘payment by results’ and ‘they should think themselves lucky they have a job at all?’ ….until those particular monsters are tamed little will change. Which Nation is the most ‘heavily’ per capita policed in the world? and which has the most per ca-pita prison population. Set any line in the sand and demand it be followed and folk will abuse it! Encourage management to manage: and keep regulations to control conduct and initiative where they belong: amongst clerks! Armies operate on the basis that there are no poor soldiers, only poor officers and that translates directly into firms? Well doesn’t it?
The difference in abseteeism between small and large companies could be down to a more responsible approach by those in small companies. In large companies, particularly on the manual side, if one goes ‘sick’ someone else will do the work. In smaller companies, there is less slack, so the work is still there on return from ‘sick’ so there’s no benefit. The idea that it’s acceptable to take ‘duvet’ days shows that either they don’t care about the company and can manage without that day’s pay or they are overpaid. If ‘paid sick’ is available, why bother turning in- someone else will do it.
For the Management, it’s a matter of ‘stick or carrot’, either bully people to turn in when they are contagious and infect the rest of the workforce or engender a responsible attitude so that the least time is taken. If the sickness is non-infectious or psychological, then stress would be a contributing factor. Only when honest confidential counselling is available will talking about it carry no risk of dismissal.
Quite apart from the physical obstacles like health, force majeure, etc., Employers have the biggest role to play by focusing on making being at work attractive. If employees are not challenged, feel they are appreciated or treated as merely the means to an end, then they will lose the will to turn up. Work to Live or Live to Work – answer that, and you could start to solve the issue.
Whilst I voted NONE OF THE ABOVE, really it should be ALL OF THE ABOVE and more.
6.6 days doesn’t strike me as excessive; especially as that average figure will be skewed by longer term or chronic illnesses and nobody can have a negative rate of absence …