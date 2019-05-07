This week’s poll: How should employers overcome absenteeism?

The average UK employee takes 6.6 days off a year through sickness, costing UK businesses around £29bn per annum.

Minor illness, stress, musculoskeletal injuries and mental ill health account for most short-term absence through sickness, and in 2016 alone they helped to make up the estimated 137.3m working days lost in Britain.

Things aren’t so different in the manufacturing sector where the overall absence rate increased slightly in 2018 to 2.3 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent in the previous year.

This is one of the findings of Make UK’s Absence Benchmark, an annual survey of days missed by employees due to sickness.

The survey found also that the average number of days a year lost to sickness absence per employee also increased to 5.3 days compared to five in 2017. At an average of 6.8 days, manual employees lost more days to sickness absence than those in non-manual roles, who missed an average of 3.9 days a year.

Employees in the rubber, plastics & chemicals sector had the highest average number of days absent at 6.2 compared to 5.5 in 2017. Similarly, marked differences were found with absenteeism in smaller companies (up to 50 employees) and mid-sized enterprises (101-250 employees), with employees at the former missing on average 4.2 days a year (3.7 in 2017), and 6.3 days being lost at the latter.

On a regional basis, the East Midlands had the highest number of days lost per employee with 6.9 days whereas Wales had the lowest number at 4.4 days.

Tim Thomas, director of Labour Market and Health and Safety Policy at Make UK commented, “The challenge for manufacturers now will be to realise the productivity and workforce engagement gains in reducing the working days lost by manual workers in particular, and focus on improving their existing well-being and return-to-work practices.”

But how exactly should employers help in reducing sickness-related absence? Should they offer staff access to a 24/7 helpline manned by medical professionals, or would regular health screenings help to spot underlying health issues work better? Similarly, with ‘wellbeing’ more common in the corporate lexicon, should companies invest in personalised programmes that support employees’ physical and mental wellbeing, or should line-managers be trained in spotting signs that indicate a future health issue within the team?

Everyone is different and a 'one size fits all' approach might not be appropriate.