Dassault Systèmes and Rize forge additive partnership  

European software company Dassault Systèmes has partnered with additive manufacturing firm Rize in a move designed to make 3D printing faster and more accessible.

Boston-based Rize uses a patented additive technology known as ‘Augmented Deposition’, which combines material extrusion and material jetting. Its machines can deliver production-ready polymer parts with minimal pre- and post-processing, which the company claims helps engineers to iterate more quickly. Rize also says its additive process creates zero emissions and particulates, meaning the machines can operate on a desktop next to a workstation.

The partnership will see Dassault Systèmes’ SolidWorks design software closely integrated with Rize’s additive portfolio, as well as a license for SolidWorks bundled with every Rize machine sold in 2019. SolidWorks is part of Dassault’s 3DExperience platform which encompasses multiple software brands across CAD, simulation, manufacturing, PLM and ERP. The partnership with Rize was announced at SolidWorks World 2019, a user conference and technology showcase taking place this week in Dallas, Texas.

“Design for additive manufacturing is one of our priorities and to get it right you need the rich set of applications from generative methodologies, material science and advanced simulation available on the 3DExperience platform,” said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO SolidWorks, Dassault Systèmes.

“Therefore, mutual customers will benefit immensely from the strategic partnership between Rize and SolidWorks because they will be able to accelerate product innovation through a better integration between design, engineering, manufacturing and service.”

Rize’s client base already includes the US Army and Navy as well as NASA and Merck. According to Andy Kalambi, the company’s president and CEO, partnering with Dassault Systèmes will help Rize expand its reach and tap into SolidWorks’ multiple millions of users worldwide.

“Dassault Systèmes is the world leader in driving sustainable innovation,” said Kalambi. “We are delighted to partner with them to ensure that every part that is designed in SolidWorks comes with a haptic experience that enables everyone in the value chain to collaborate, communicate and innovate.”

MORE ON MANUFACTURING