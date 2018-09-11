This week’s poll: have you embraced additive manufacturing?

Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is now widely used across many different areas. In this week’s poll we’re asking how it has affected your business?

If you were to base your understanding of additive manufacturing (AM) purely on the claims of some of the sector’s suppliers you could be forgiven for thinking that the once much-hyped 3D printing revolution has already happened and that traditional manufacturing techniques have had their day.

The truth, as most readers of The Engineer will be aware, is more prosaic. Yes, there have been huge advances in the technology; machines are now routinely used to produce an ever-widening range of production components; and there’s a growing understanding of where and how the suite of processes encompassed by AM can be used. But it still accounts for a tiny percentage of installed manufacturing equipment worldwide, and in our experience tends to be viewed as another “tool in the box” rather than the revolutionary force of old.

In this week’s poll we thought it would be interesting to ask how AM has affected readers of The Engineer. Do you use AM for manufacturing? Has it replaced your use of conventional techniques? Do you just use it for prototyping? Or is the technology yet to have an impact on your particular field?

As always, the options are limited by the available space, but please do let us know your wider thoughts on the topic in the comments box below.