This week’s poll: AI in healthcare

The UK government has announced five new research centres exploring how AI can improve healthcare. Recent years have seen an explosion in companies using artificial intelligence in a variety of ways to improve health, from imaging and diagnostics to drug discovery and disease control. We’re asking our readers what branch of healthcare do they think will be most impacted by this digital revolution.

As ever, we welcome your comments, particularly if you chose the ‘none of the above’ option or you think there is another facet of the healthcare sector that is set to benefit from AI. The options we’ve provided are by no means exhaustive, and other aspects of medical treatment will no doubt be influenced by AI as the technology develops. Readers should also feel free to let us know any concerns they may have about AI’s rapid adoption across the sector. Do you have reservations over the security of your personal data and how it may be used? Do you worry that decisions may someday be taken from the hands of medical professions entirely, leaving us at the mercy of the algorithms?

The concerns are real, but the enormous potential benefits are impossible to ignore. Early diagnosis of diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s can help massively improve patient care. With antibiotic resistance on the rise, speeding up the discovery of new drugs has never been more important. And the recent Ebola outbreaks in Africa have highlighted the need to better understand how disease travels through populations. AI offers potential solutions to all these issues, but where do you think the biggest overall benefit will come from?

