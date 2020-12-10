Amazon expands free Maths4All STEM resources

Amazon’s free Maths4All platform has been expanded to include resources for secondary students as well as a new Cyber Robotics Challenge.

Set up in the wake of Covid-19 and the impact it has had on children’s education, Maths4All provides students with hundreds of free games, apps, maths challenges on Alexa, worksheets for tablets. The programme was initially rolled out in July to assist primary school children and has now been expanded to include secondary pupils, catering for a range of ages, learning styles and abilities.

“After a disruptive year of COVID-19 related school closures and distanced learning, we wanted to support families by providing free and easily-accessible educational resources to help young people keep learning while having fun over the school holidays,” said Amazon UK country manager, John Boumphrey.

“At Amazon, we are passionate about education and learning, so we have brought charities and educational institutions together to expand our free Maths4All programme, and our Amazon Future Engineer challenges provide a fun way to learn and get a head start with computer science and coding.”

Amazon has also launched the Cyber Robotics Challenge to provide students with a free, three-hour virtual challenge to learn the basics of programming. Recommended for anyone aged eight and above, young learners are asked to code an Amazon Hercules robot to deliver a friend’s birthday present on time. The Maths4All resources have been created in collaboration with maths experts including The Open University, Conquer Maths, White Rose Maths, Dr Frost Maths and Cazoom Maths.

“I want to engage students in a way that is relevant to their interests and their lives, as this is the best way to encourage students to consider further study in these subjects,” said Jamie Frost, who runs the online learning platform Dr Frost Maths, and has contributed a number of original secondary resources to Maths4All.

“Our passion and enthusiasm as teachers plays a key role in developing world-class learning resources.”