AP Racing to supply brakes for NASCAR Next Gen Cup

Brake and clutch manufacturer AP Racing has been selected as sole brake system supplier for the NASCAR 2022 Next Gen Cup Series.

AP Racing has been a supplier into NASCAR’s top racing divisions since 1987. Combining the patented Radi-CAL caliper design philosophy with its forged aluminium process, AP Racing said it has delivered durable, high performance 6 and 4 piston monobloc brake calipers at a price point suitable for the objectives of Next Gen.

The company has introduced the new direct drive brake rotor configuration into the series, allowing the teams to use the same rotors for multiple events.

Additionally, the brake system supplied uses the same front and rear calipers for all tracks, with only two rotor options for heavy and light duty brake scenarios. This reduces costs for teams whilst maintaining braking performance, AP Racing said.

The actuation side of the brake system is controlled by the new AP Racing pedal box, which incorporates forged and billet components, and benefits from the latest pull type AP Racing master cylinders which combine to provide control and modulation.

David Hamblin, managing director at AP Racing said: “We’re immensely proud to be supplying to NASCAR, one of the premier motor racing series in the world, and would like to applaud NASCAR for taking on a project of such a far-reaching scope.

“Moving the sport in this direction will undoubtedly ensure the future of stock car racing by introducing more modern technology, reducing costs and making the racing closer and more competitive.”