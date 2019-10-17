APC targets zero carbon projects with new funding round

The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has distributed £25.4m of funding to three UK automotive projects that are working towards a zero carbon future.

One of the recipients is JLR’s CompETe consortium, a multi-partner project to create a new lightweight electric drive unit for a variety of new vehicles. JLR has pledged to offer an electrified option across its entire range from 2020. The other projects to receive funding are an EV drivetrain for buses and a modular hydrogen fuel cell platform for buses and large vehicles.

“The winning projects were selected following rigorous assessment and were ranked based on the value they create for the UK economy,” said Ian Constance, chief executive of the APC.

“These three projects all develop new UK production supply chains, as well as many hundreds of employment opportunities. We have high regard for the sharing of knowledge between industry and academia, therefore ensuring the creation of a highly-skilled and experienced zero carbon automotive sector.”

Further details of the three projects backed by the APC can be found below.

Jaguar Land Rover – CompETe

All new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle models will have an electrified option from 2020 and, as part of this strategy, the company has partnered with academics at the University of Warwick and Newcastle University, and industrial partners Lyra Electronics, Fuchs Lubricants, C.Brandauer & Co. Limited, Motor Design Limited, Tata Steel and Inetic Limited. The consortium is aiming to create an efficient electric drive unit with high power and torque density. The lightweight and compact unit will be supported by a newly developed UK production supply chain and is set to be assembled at JLR’s Engine Management Centre in Wolverhampton.

Intelligent Energy – Project Esther

Working with Alexander Dennis and Changan UK R&D Centre, Loughborough-based Intelligent Energy will establish a UK hydrogen fuel-cell production capability to deliver zero emission drivetrain solutions for large passenger cars, buses and heavy-duty transport. The new modular fuel cell system, supported by an expanded supply chain, will be lower cost than current options.

Equipmake – CELEB 2

A consortium led by Equipmake will develop novel electric bus architecture that significantly improves efficiency, reduces unit cost and accelerates market uptake. Drivetrains that are fully integrated with heating, cooling and ventilation systems will reduce energy consumption by over 30 per cent compared with existing technologies, with the first vehicles entering testing in London and Buenos Aires within two years.