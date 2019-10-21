Applications open for The Big Bang Competition

Online applications are now open for the UK’s top STEM competition for young people.

Whether it’s a brand new project, or has been completed as part of another competition, all science, technology, engineering and maths projects are welcome.

Open to all 11-18-year olds in full-time education or training, the aim of the competition is is to encourage entrants them to build on and develop their skills and gain confidence and enthusiasm to take their journey with STEM even further.

Why enter?

Allow young people to explore an area of interest and develop independent learning skills

Compete for over £20,000 worth of amazing prizes, including the chance to be crowned GSK UK Young Engineer or GSK UK Young Scientist of the Year

Opportunities to network with like-minded peers and STEM employers

Boost profile of achievement on UCAS form or college application

How to get started

The project can be on any topic in the field of STEM.

According to the organiser, a common theme in previous years has been the development of inventions and designs developed in response to problems that students have seen in their own homes and communities, ranging from reducing waste to improving disabled accessibility.

Here are some particularly intriguing science titles from over the years:

What is a bird’s favourite colour?

Should we trust artificial intelligence with our lives?

How well do we wash our hands?

Find out more in The Big Bang Competition Get Started Guide.

Deadline: 8 November 2019

Find out more and enter online