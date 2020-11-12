Arkwright Scholarship launches 2021 applications

Applications are now open for the 2021 Arkwright Engineering Scholarship Programme, aimed at encouraging more young people into engineering.

Run by The Smallpiece Trust, the scholarship provides 16-year old students in the UK with a two-year fully sponsored programme of hands-on experience, professional mentorship and careers guidance across a range of specialisms, from aerospace to automotive engineering. In the past, The Smallpeice Trust has partnered with organisations such as the RAF, Rolls Royce and Network Rail to close the engineering skills gap and provide real-world learning experiences, from getting up close and personal with a Typhoon Jet to working on national solar energy and electrical power projects

“We’re thrilled to open 2021 applications for The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship Programme and support the next generation of engineering leaders,” said Kevin Stenson, CEO of The Smallpeice Trust.

“As Covid-19 has demonstrated, the engineering industry holds the key to solving some of our biggest social, environmental, and economic challenges. It’s essential that we inspire and support young people from all backgrounds to discover the real world of engineering and achieve their full potential.

“I’m incredibly proud of the achievements of the talented Arkwright Engineering Scholars who have been playing their part during the pandemic, developing PPE using 3D printers during lockdown and launching a COVID Challenge competition to get more young people into tech. Each of our Scholars have gone on to work with engineering giants such as BAE Systems and the RAF and make a real difference in society.”

Arkwright Engineering Scholars will also benefit from a range of enrichment opportunities to help them pursue their engineering passions, including:

A £600 financial bonus which can be used to fund technical or curriculum-based projects, the purchase of equipment and additional courses

Mentoring from industry experts, providing practical advice and guidance with technical projects, further study and careers development

Networking opportunities at exclusive events run by the Programme’s partner companies, universities and trade associations

Nationally recognised Scholarship certification to supplement university and apprenticeship applications

More information on the programme and how to apply can be found here.