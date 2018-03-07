Putting the brakes on aspirational decline

We must find a way to ensure that young women engineers’ ambitions aren’t eroded as they progress up the career ladder writes Julia Harvie-Liddel, BP’s Head of Resourcing
As we celebrate International Women’s Day and the #PressforProgress campaign comes to life, we do so in the knowledge that industries such as energy and engineering have inherently been dominated by white, middle class men. We can’t hide that. We don’t intend to, and nor should we. And we need to change it.
Some of the industry statistics are quite shocking. A recent coalition of the UK’s biggest technical employers, including BP, BAE, Rolls-Royce and Shell acknowledged that “we must address a lack of diversity in a workforce that is currently 92pc male and 94pc white”.[1]
At the same time, we should also appreciate that times are changing, and progress – to an extent – has and continues to be made. At my employer, BP, we set ourselves a goal for female representation back in 2011 – 25% women group leaders and 30% women senior level leaders by 2020. We’re not there yet, but we are well on the road to achieving this. Back in 1990 we had virtually no women in our group leadership. By the millennium that figure stood at 9% and in 2017 it had risen to 21%.
This is good progress, but we still have a lot of work to do.
One of the biggest challenges we face is the pool from which we recruit. Globally the number of males graduating from university with the technical skills companies like mine need is much higher when compared to females. In the UK, just 15% of engineering graduates are female[2]. There are multiple reasons for this, from societal stereotypes through to a lack of role models. Across the globe, a huge number of initiatives are in place to address this imbalance and most of the major international employers are playing a critical role.
But beyond encouraging more young girls into the system, we also need to ensure that the female graduates we recruit today stay in the industry and progress through to leadership positions tomorrow. In fact, that’s true of all professions. Doing this will not only provide role models but will also help combat the much publicised gender pay gap as it will ensure more females progress into senior roles that are well remunerated.
I believe one of the solutions is to ensure females maintain their career aspirations and ambitions. A drop off in ambition and aspiration is a real problem, and a number of surveys and research papers have highlighted this.
For example, Bain & Company found that, despite being equally aspirational and confident in their ability to reach top management at the start of their careers, women’s aspiration levels drop by 60% and their confidence by 50% after just two years into their career, while men’s levels stay the same. At BP we have also looked into this and our recent study – Spot the Difference – identified the same trend, albeit at a significantly reduced percentage. In our survey, males were 5% more likely to agree that their level of ambition had not changed since the beginning of their career when compared with their female counterparts.
It is obvious to me that, if we are going to increase female representation at senior levels and overcome the gender pay gap, we need to put a halt on these declines in aspirations, ambitions and confidence.
Women’s aspiration levels drop by 60% and their confidence by 50% after just two years into their career, while men’s levels stay the same
To do that we need to collectively encourage and facilitate a supportive working environment.
Both employers and employees have a shared responsibility here. Individuals need to understand how their strengths and development potential is viewed by both their peers and seniors. And employers need a systematic, thorough and consistent approach to how they manage people through their careers.
At lot of it starts with being honest with each other. When I think back on my own career, there were a number of critical interventions when those I trusted helped challenge my thinking on whether I could do different roles, whether I was ‘ready’ for the next level up and how transferable my skills actually were. I wouldn’t be in the role I am today without those challenges and that collective support.
Sometimes these are referred to as ‘hinge moments’. As employers we need to find a way for everyone to feel empowered and excited about continuing to learn, develop and contribute in an ever changing workplace.
Whilst we have come a long way, only by having employers and employees work together will we really ensure progress continues to be made.
I have only a little experience of working with women engineers: those that I have known have all been very successful as they do have a lot to offer compared with the traditional male approach. In-career, the UK lags far behind north European countries in terms of return to work and attitude to child-related leave for men and women.
However, the biggest problem, that is shown clearly by the low number of women graduating in engineering, is the low number of females studying physics to A-level: an inherent limiter on equality. I would suggest an engineering A-level with a lot of publicity aimed at females, to overcome the conditioned reluctance to study physics. Also, conversion courses for women who graduate in chemistry and maths would be a step-forward: these were widely used for men in the 1950 / 1960s, but then as more engineers graduated, this route was cut-off.
I am surrounded by women of many talents, and that include medical, engineering and physics graduates. I don’t think its lack of ambition, rather a sacrifice of ambition – for the children, for the aging members, for their family. The biological clock works against woman. When we are at the career peak, we have children and if we somehow ride the waves of babyhood, toddlerhood and even elementary and Jr high age of kids; by teen years we start to wonder, should we rather spend more time with children before the kids leave the nest forever?
We sacrifice our career goals to family goals. Add to this mix a gifted child in sports or otherwise, their practice starts right after school; guess who takes them around the town and cheer them on? And if those women engineers decide to enter back the industry, seldom does companies or hiring managers want to hire someone with a career gap. I wish the companies had a quota/ percentage dedicated to relaunching women after a career break for family.
International Women’s Day! March 8th, 2018 we still fight for equal opportunities, I have received an email yesterday from the staffing company. The email stated that the Oil operator refuses to hire female candidates. I am a Petroleum Engineer with more than 20 years of experience and I have come across many situations similar to this. It is better today but we still need fight for equal opportunities. I’m not saying we need to have an equal spilt of men and women in a particular work force but we must have an equal and unbiased selection process to properly consider all candidates for a position regardless of their sex. Many women have worked and continue to work in technical industries not just for personal success but also to set an example for young girls and the next generation of engineers.
All valuable contributions to the debate. Have just returned from a week in the sun: the hotel where we stayed has Finnish, German, Dutch, Spanish couples/families: apart from the inevitable “whatever possessed you to want to leave the EU with Brexit” I was struck by the number of women -old enough to have and be guiding/advising their children seeking their careers- who themselves had a ‘technical’ career ‘first, which of course makes it so much easier to recommend such to those that follow. Sadly, what I call the froth groupings: estate agents, insurance brokers, journalism, PR the word-smiths, do appear to have a tight hold in the UK on younger(and older) women. Education, education, education….and reward?