This week’s poll: what are the implications of BAE’s Australian warship deal?

BAE Systems’ huge deal to supply nine Type 46 submarine hunting frigates to the Australian Royal Navy has provided some much needed economic good news for UK industry.

The £20bn tender – thought to be the world’s largest naval defence contract in over a decade – saw BAE beat off bids from Spanish and Italian rivals and represents the first time since the 1970s that a British frigate design has been exported.

However, whilst the deal has been widely hailed as a major win for the UK defence industry, the fact that the new ships will actually be built in Australia has led some to question whether it really represents a good deal for UK industry.

Which of the following options most closely reflects your opinion on this major contract win?