This week’s poll: what are the implications of BAE’s Australian warship deal?

BAE Systems’ huge deal to supply nine Type 46 submarine hunting frigates to the Australian Royal Navy has provided some much needed economic good news for UK industry.
The £20bn tender – thought to be the world’s largest naval defence contract in over a decade – saw BAE beat off bids from Spanish and Italian rivals and represents the first time since the 1970s that a British frigate design has been exported.
However, whilst the deal has been widely hailed as a major win for the UK defence industry, the fact that the new ships will actually be built in Australia has led some to question whether it really represents a good deal for UK industry.
This deal only benefits BAE, certainly not the UK !
From what I understand, the basic design of these ships was subsidised by the UK taxpayer and that is now being sold on by BAE, and with no substantial work in the UK.
Maybe, BAE should have to pay a licence to re-use this design elsewhere ?
I presume these are ships that are already in service in the Royal Navy. Does anyone know when the first was commissioned?
It must be a good deal for the UK The Australian shipyard will build the steelwork but what fraction of the contract will be for UK built equipment?
The people who will design these ships all work in the UK. Where do you suppose they will spent their money? The design of any kind of naval vessel is a huge undertaking and will take years. Also, whilst these ships will be manufactured in Aus, there will be plenty of prototyping and testing of components and sub-assemblies, also in the UK.
hope they work in hot climates!
While the headline figure of £20 billion is not directly spent in UK as purchasing and construction is centred in Australia.
There will be some benefits to BAe and UK suppliers especially the gearboxes, engines. Obviously the Aussies will use much home-grown technology products especially the superb CEAFAR radar – which we should buy for the more general Type 31.
But the benefits of interoperability, shared knowledge between RN and RAN and the suppliers cannot be underestimated.
The MoD will use the Aussie order to get maximum value for our design and repeat orders.
There is also much benefit of sharing UK’s intellectual property with a valued ally and trade partner compared to keeping it all to ourselves to have it stolen later by Chinese or Russian spies or hackers!
“BAE beat off bids from Spanish and Italian rivals and represents the first time since the 1970s that a British frigate design has been exported” – of course it is good deal for the UK – or are people suggesting it would have been better deal if the order had been won in Spain or Italy ?
Echo C Wilson’s comment 100% – Of course it benefits the UK because it strengthens them as a defence contractor that can play on the world stage. It also improves the breed (the ship in this case) anything that enjoys greater sales will do that. If it had gone to a different countries defence industry (howsoever delivered) we would be reading woeful regrets of such a decision. McDonnell Douglas F4 Phantoms and Boeing Chinooks were largely UK re engineered products but I am sure the U.S. still took pride in the original orders. So well done Bae!
I understand that several other countries are looking to buy similar capabilities so of course it’s good news that we’ve won this competition against all the other bidders.
Excellent news! This deal will enable BAE and its suppliers to enhance their technology by R&D and also gain applications experience in the field, and all at the RAN’s expense. Their world leading edge products are thus maintained without private venture investment that would be clawed back on future projects potentially making such bids uncompetitive.
not forgetting many will have a proportion of their pension pot invested in BAE: either directly or through an institutional investor
I agree with others above, that its generally good news within limits, to UK content. However, what the Ozzies have agreed is nothing short of what the UK should do every time we outsource large contracts to Europeans or others. i.e. build it on home turf or not get the contract. Hopefully, if Brexit does achieve anything, it will give us the freedom to make such demands. Our railways, trams and wind turbines are just some which immediately spring to mind. If BAE hadn’t won this, ALL the benefits of ongoing R&D would have gone to Spain a or Italy. Not a great prospect by comparison!
Great news. Would be interesting to know if either of the other two contenders if selected, would have wanted the vessels to be built in their country, or is that why BAE won the order.
This country needs to get more overseas sales to bring the money in, instead of just washing money with small business. Let’s get Reaction Engines developed for round the world & space travel and sell them to the world before some weak government sells the idea to the USA.
