Driverless car technology: En route to real-world autonomy

An ambitious real-world trial on the streets of Coventry and Milton Keynes is helping to put the UK at the forefront of driverless and connected car technology. Jon Excell reports.

The driver of the car stuck in front of us is getting angry. If only we’d acknowledged his subtle blend of hand-gestures and nods, done the decent thing and backed up a couple of metres, he could have performed his illegal (although not particularly dangerous) U-turn and been on his way. But we don’t budge. And no amount of gesticulating is going to persuade us to. That’s because our driver isn’t like most drivers. Our driver is a robot. And robots like to stick to the rules, even if it means annoying their fellow road users.

And as he screeches off into the Milton Keynes rush-hour, his parting expletive ringing in our ears, our furious fellow-traveller leaves us with an illuminating reminder that while driverless car technology may be advancing rapidly, smoothly integrating it into society is another challenge altogether.

Overcoming obstacles like this is one of the remits of the Autodrive project: the UK’s largest ever trial of connected and autonomous vehicle technology; and the reason The Engineer finds itself being chauffeured around Milton Keynes’ famed grid system in a driverless Range Rover.

Led by engineering consultancy Arup, and involving a diverse mix of car-makers, local councils, academic research groups and even experts from the worlds of insurance and law, the project – which was launched three years ago in response to a government “driverless cars competition” – is aimed at preparing society for driverless cars and positioning the UK as a hub of connected and autonomous vehicle expertise.

Over the course of the last three years the project partners – who include JLR, Ford, Tata, MIRA HORIBA, the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, and a host of other specialists – have demonstrated a range of technologies both on the test track and on the streets of Milton Keynes and Coventry.

Meanwhile in the centre of Milton Keynes, as the project enters its final phase, a fleet of 40 driverless pods, developed by Coventry firm RDM group, are being used to explore how autonomous vehicles (summoned by smartphone) might operate safely alongside pedestrians and reshape so-called “first and last mile” transportation.

The Engineer’s visit earlier this summer coincided with a series of public road trials including demonstrations of the vehicle described above: a prototype Range Rover capable of Level 4 autonomy: meaning it is theoretically able to perform all safety-critical driving functions (see fact box below).

Equipped with a mix of lidar, radar and cameras, the vehicle was programmed to follow a pre-mapped route along public roads and had to cope with all of the unpredictability of a real-life traffic environment.

Reflecting on these trials, JLR autonomous vehicle research engineer Jim O’Donoghue told The Engineer that the vehicle has performed well in an environment that has proven to be an excellent test-bed for driverless technology. “The grid-like nature is great,” he said. “The traffic lights are great – each four entry and exit points get their own go so we’re not having to give way to traffic, which helps us out a bit. The dual carriageways are also an interesting element, as the car’s having to cope with a lot of information.”

Understanding autonomy A widely accepted set of guidelines defined by The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) describes the differing levels of autonomy in driverless cars. Level 1 – Commonplace for a number of years, Level 1 enables a single element of the driving process to be taken over in isolation. Examples include lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

– Commonplace for a number of years, Level 1 enables a single element of the driving process to be taken over in isolation. Examples include lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Level 2 – The current state of the art, this enables a car’s computer to take control of two or more elements (for instance steering and braking) at the same time.

– The current state of the art, this enables a car’s computer to take control of two or more elements (for instance steering and braking) at the same time. Level 3 – The next step. Capable of undertaking all driving functions under most conditions but may rely on a human driver as a fall-back system.

– The next step. Capable of undertaking all driving functions under most conditions but may rely on a human driver as a fall-back system. Level 4 – Capable of autonomously performing all driving functions. Doesn’t rely on fall-back to a human driver and may or may not have driver controls. Restricted to operating within controlled, geo-fenced areas.

– Capable of autonomously performing all driving functions. Doesn’t rely on fall-back to a human driver and may or may not have driver controls. Restricted to operating within controlled, geo-fenced areas. Level 5 – The long-term dream. Is not geo-fenced and can perform all driving functions anytime and anywhere.

Alongside JLR’s demonstration, recent months have also seen trials of a range of closer-to-market applications for vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity technology based on DSRC (dedicated short-range communications) – a low-latency, high-speed wireless communications technology similar to Wi-Fi.

These included a demonstration of collaborative parking – in which connected vehicles update each other on the location of available parking spaces, and an Electronic Emergency Brake Light (EEBL) feature which gives a warning when another connected car further up the road brakes heavily – potentially giving drivers several additional seconds to avoid a possible collision. The project has also demonstrated a so-called Emergency Vehicle Warning (EVW) system, which displays information about where an emergency vehicle is before a driver can identify it with their ears and their eyes.

Clearly, technologies underpinned by connectivity in this way, cannot be developed in isolation and one of the defining characteristics of Autodrive is the degree of collaboration between companies that are more used to fierce competition with each other.

It is, remarked project leader Tim Armitage, of Arup, an unusual but essential dynamic. “In the brave world of connected and autonomous vehicles it’s not going to happen unless the vehicles are going to run collaboratively,” he said. “It’s no good if a Volvo only talks to other Volvos. There’s been a lot of effort to ensure that the systems on the vehicles are interoperable.”

Reiterating the importance of this cross-company collaboration, Dennis Witt, a research engineer with Autodrive partner Ford, said: “It’s been really useful testing with Jaguar and Tata. If we just tested three Fords together with the same hardware and software it would all work – it’s only when you get into that mixed environment that you can understand some of the interoperability challenges.”

In a sign of the way in which connectivity is blurring the boundaries between different disciplines and sectors, the project has also involved a number of firms not automatically associated with automotive. Arup itself is a good example of this. “We can see that connected and autonomous vehicles are going to affect everything we do as a business, from building design, road design, infrastructure design,” said Armitage. “It’s going to have a huge impact on all the things that we do as an engineering consultancy.”

Another key partner in this regard is security and transportation specialist Thales, which has been advising on cybersecurity measures for protecting data, and protecting connected vehicles from cyberattacks.

Cybercrime is a growing threat in almost every area of modern life. Indeed, recent government statistics found nearly half of all UK businesses suffered a cyberattack in the last year. But while the biggest threat in many areas is data-related, there’s a growing realisation that cyberattacks on cars could actually directly put lives at risk. “This is a cyber-physical system, so attacks are around things like trying to stop the brakes by denial of service, and not around standard information things,” explained Peter Davies, technical director at Thales e-Security.

In terms of the technologies showcased through Autodrive, developing processes and methodologies for protecting pods is, said Davies, a more straightforward challenge than ensuring that high volumes of road-cars are hack-proof. “In many ways [the pod] is a public service vehicle so it’s much closer to things we do on the railways and elsewhere where it’s not owned by somebody,” he said, “but as you move into autonomous vehicles made by a multitude of different manufacturers those issues are far more problematic and outside the usual engineering experience.”

As a fast-paced global industry, which is more comfortable with change than most, Davies believes the car sector is well-placed to get to grips with this emerging threat. Nevertheless, the challenges it faces are exceptional. “It operates at scale, it’s mobile, it has to take liability for what it’s doing, it’s got personally identifiable and safety critical information, it’s a heterogeneous network that talks to satellites, roadside infrastructure. All of those elements are part of what they’re trying to consider. It’s a mind-bogglingly difficult set of things that they’re trying to do.”

And this is just one of a number of critical challenges that will be need to be addressed before the kind of Level 4 capabilities showcased by Autodrive enter the mainstream, including, said Armitage, making the technology affordable. “It’s not so much working out how to do the things we want to do,” he said, “but it’s a case of working out how we can do the things we want to do with hardware that’s at the level of cost you can put on a car.”

“This is not to decry what we’ve achieved,” he added, “but we’ve done it the easy way: we’ve thrown technology and sensors and processing power at the problem. If you open the boot of one of our cars you wouldn’t get your weekend case in there because it’s just full of tech and computers and electronics. Now the challenge is how do we replicate that functionality with more affordable sensors.”

Industry has been woefully inadequate in the way it has described driverless cars

Though these challenges are extreme, solving technical problems is at least familiar territory for engineers. However, industry is on slightly less comfortable ground when addressing the softer issues around public acceptance of the technology.

Armitage said that it needs to improve the way it talks about driverless cars. “Industry has been woefully inadequate in the way it has described driverless cars…for the most part there’s complete misunderstanding in the outside world of what an autonomous car is.”

Part of this, he said, is reminding the public that with most vehicles now boasting some form of driver assistance there are few vehicles on the roads that are not at least level 1 autonomous. “One of my pet lines in presentations is that if you want to know what an autonomous vehicle is, the car park outside is full of them.”