BAE and UAVTEK deliver tiny ‘Bug’ drone for UK Army

BAE Systems has worked with SME UAVTEK to get a tiny UAV known as the ‘Bug’ ready for action with the British Army.
Weighing in at just 196g, the battery-powered Bug is equipped with four rotors and capable of 40 minutes flight time. Its antennas can transmit images from the onboard high-res camera up to 2km, providing intelligence to units stationed back from the frontlines or the reconnaissance target. According to BAE, future updates could include listening capabilities and infrared detection, transforming the Bug into a ‘battlefield data hub’ rather than simply a reconnaissance device.
Scilly drone flight paves way for commercial service
Turkish delight for drone traffic system
“We delivered the Bug in partnership with UAVTEK, an SME that designs and builds UAVs from its workshop in the Cotswolds,” said James Gerard, principal technologist at BAE Systems’ Applied Intelligence business.
“Our experience in developing large volumes of secure hardware means we were able to help the team turn the excellent design into a real product which our armed forces can use. This kind of collaboration is happening right across BAE Systems and is a great way to quickly get the best thinking from small companies into the hands of military users.”
The Bug was the only nano-UAV able to cope with challenging weather during a recent Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) event hosted by the Ministry of Defence’s Future Capability Group. Despite its diminutive size, the tiny drone was able to operate in winds of over 50mph, impressing attendees during the wargames scenario.
“In even the toughest weather, the Bug can deliver vital tactical intelligence on what’s around the corner or over the next hill, working autonomously to give troops a visual update,” said Gerard. “Combined with our other information advantage products, this video feed could be shared multi-domain, enabling commanders on land, sea and air to increase their situational awareness and inform their decisions.”
As I’ve complained before, I wish these articles took some account of the logistics requirements. For example; units will carry these bugs around until required? How? They launch one that can stay up for 40 minutes, and could operate 2km away. OK, for how long would the bug be onsite? How many bugs would you need for fairly continuous observation? How would you keep them charged? Etc.
A mini-drone that can fly for 40 mins….. amazing. Probably more suited to espionage than industrial use, but still great.
Having served with army for 33 years I’ve always been amazed how much money is spent on crap. Not sure this kit is rubbish however how much? Seriously!! The army needs to be more accountable on how they spend!
Drones are great for seeing what’s miles away. A little drone like this should be able to pack down small enough to fit in most back packs, doesn’t take much to charge them.
I personally think it’s a good idea, we need to move with the times, can you imagine what the Chinese are doing with this type of tech? Were probably already 4 or 5 years behind.
R/C modellers have been using this kind of craft for years(have a look on YouTube for the 100’s of videos of FPV) This explains why it was deemed necessary to create regulations for FPV model fliers,sod all to do with the “drones grounding aircraft” headlines of recent years. One reviewer has been commenting on the inclusion of a microphone(never understood the need for a microphone on a quad-rotor craft as all you can hear is very loud wind noise & the motors/propellers roar) We’re restricted to craft under 250g,so manufacturers are creating ever much smaller drones & with the miniaturized electronics & cameras now being fitted,there’s no need for the Army to buy this (likely overpriced) device as they could easily buy in huge numbers of dirt cheap drones from any R/C modellers suppliers(Tiny Woop is a type of craft available)