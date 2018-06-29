BAE wins £19.6bn Type 26 frigate deal with Australian navy

Nine ‘Future Frigates’ based on BAE Systems Type 26 warship will be built for the Royal Australian Navy as part of a major new deal for the UK defence giant.
BAE won the tender for Australia’s Sea 5000 programme ahead of Italy’s Fincantieri SpA and Spain’s Navantia. The AUD $35bn (£19.6bn) contract will see South Australia’s ASC Shipbuilding become a subsidiary of BAE, with production of the frigates taking place in Australia, rather than the Type 26’s Glasgow base.
According to the UK government, it is the first time since the 1970s that a British frigate design has been exported. It is expected that the programme will create around 5,000 jobs in Australia over a period of 30 years.
“BAE Systems’ selection as preferred tenderer for SEA 5000 reinforces our position as a leading designer and builder of complex maritime platforms,” said BAE Systems chief executive, Charles Woodburn.
“I am proud that our world class anti-submarine warfare design and our approach to transferring technology and skills to the nations in which we work is expected to contribute to the development of an enduring world-class naval shipbuilding industry in Australia.”
BAE said that the new ships – to be known as the Hunter Class – will use suppliers from every state across Australia, with production slated to begin in 2020. While the deal is being hailed as major win for the UK defence industry, it is unclear to what degree the existing supply chain for the Type 26 will benefit. Gary Cook, from the GMB union, claimed the deal amounted to an export of British manufacturing jobs rather than an export of ships. Conversely, manufacturers’ organisation EEF said the contract was a vote of confidence for the UK defence sector.
“This win for BAE Systems and the UK defence industry is the result of years of hard work with government and industry working in close partnership,” said Stephen Phipson, EEF chief executive.
“The decision by the Australian Government confirms the UK leadership in advanced frigate design and the strengthening of ties at both the industrial and defence level between our two nations, British expertise helping to transform the Australian shipbuilding sector.”
The UK will benefit through technology transfer sale/royalties, IT technology service upgrades, Weaponry design, manufacture upgrades etc. providing they pay UK taxes on their overseas earnings in the UK.
For the first time in years, I agree with an EEF assessment. The union approach in this case, while trying to protect jobs, is not realising the reality of technology transfer as a major business area. It would be better to have the manufacture in the UK, but defence technology is also a big employer and licencing design can be very profitable.
According to the BBC version of this story the design was heavily subsidised by the MOD but the profits from the sale will go entirely to BAE systems. That’s a pretty poor RoI for the UK taxpayer.
Also, the benefit for UK manufacturers is dependent on Australia deciding to buy UK made weapons systems. I don’t think that is guaranteed, especially since the reason Australia wanted the ships built in Australia was to boost the local economy. There’s no reason to think they won’t try to source as much equipment as possible in Australia.
Selling technology benefits a small section of society whereas manufacturing benefits a much larger section of society, particularly when you consider that, when it comes to manufacturing skills, if you don’t use it you lose it. Trade skills will be lost in the UK, many of which may never return.
People in Glasgow will not be celebrating this deal.
Good to read some comments, with a sense of proportion and reality, instead of nationalistic illusory propaganda. I am waiting for the Brexiteers to jump on the bandwagon, especially from Liam Fox.
(I have been involved with the transfer of technology for about 40 years to countries in all parts of the World.)
Stop whining! At least they will not be made in Hong Kong! Not that it is any particular detriment against Hong Kong.
The Aussies need the tech there, so it is going there, plain and simple. Some Brits will have the glorious opportunity to live Down Under, and it will be good on them. Maybe the Aussies will return the favor some day, and send some jobs back – remember, cast your bread upon the waters, and a duck will eat it. Should read that the bread will return to you after many days.
Who wants soggy, moldy bread? Ha! I think England will continue smelling as sweet as the rose she is, and will gain in the long run.