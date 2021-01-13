BAM Nuttall to test 5G at construction sites

BAM Nuttall is to use two sites in Scotland to test 5G’s capacity support the construction industry.

5G-powered cameras, drones and sensors will be deployed at construction sites in Kilsyth, Glasgow and Shetland as part of 5G AMC 2 (Accelerate, Maximise and Create for Construction), a project aimed at using data to maximise productivity of construction processes.

The project will set up a private 5G network at the sites using cameras, drones, mixed reality and IoT sensors to monitor construction process and track assets.

According to BAM, the project will be an enabler for digital solutions that improve construction productivity within the company and the wider UK construction industry. Additionally, it will help grow UK technical capability in the field of 5G. The £1,692,733 project will be delivered by a consortium led by BAM Nuttall partnered with AttoCore and Building Research Establishment.

A further £846,365 will come from government, which is part-funding a total of nine projects exploring the potential of 5G to improve people’s lives and help ‘build back better’ from the pandemic.

In a statement, Colin Evison, head of innovation at BAM Nuttall said: “We are really excited to join the 5G Create programme and have the opportunity to further develop our digital capability that will help us in our mission to build sustainable environments that enhance people’s lives. We believe the project outcomes will benefit our business and the wider construction industry in its drive to improve productivity.”

5G Create is part of the government’s £200m investment in testbeds and trials across the UK to explore new ways that 5G can boost productivity, grow existing businesses or inspire new ones. In the competition’s second round, the Department of Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) has provided £15.2m to be shared across the nine projects with the remaining £13.1m coming from project partners.

Five of the projects, including BAM Nuttall’s, will test the technical prospects of Open RAN (Radio Access Networks), an alternative way of building telecoms networks that allows for greater interoperability of radio equipment between vendors.