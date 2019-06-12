UK EV battery projects receive £23 million funding boost

A raft of projects focused on the development of battery technology for electric vehicles have received a £23 million funding boost from the UK government.
The collaborative projects, which range from a new AI-based battery manufacturing approach to the development of safety systems to prevent overheating have been awarded a total of £23 million of funding by the government’s Faraday Battery Challenge.
Established to supercharge the UK’s electric vehicle expertise by driving collaboration across academia and business, the challenge will ultimately see a total of £274 million awarded to EV battery projects. The latest wave of funding takes the amount invested up to £82.6 million in 63 projects.
Amongst the latest winners are a Granta Design led study looking into the use of artificial intelligence in battery manufacture, and a project led by mining consultancy firm Wardell Armstrong which will work with experts at the Natural History Museum and mining firm Cornish Lithium to lead a new study looking to develop a UK supply of lithium.
Also successful is the Jaguar Land Rover-led LIBRIS project which is looking to improve understanding of the causes of “thermal runway” events. The project team claims that its research will lead to better battery pack design and control software, better fire sensing equipment, more use of innovative flame-retardant materials and better packaging for batteries in transport and during storage.
Meanwhile, an initiative that includes Oxford University spin-out Brill Power, Aston Martin, Delta Motorsport and Imperial College London will be exploring the development of new kinds of energy storage systems for hybrid electric vehicles that uses a combination of lithium ion batteries and supercapacitors.
Commenting on the funding Business and Energy Secretary, Greg Clark said: “We are committed to ensuring our world-leading automotive sector can flourish. These exciting new projects will build on the UK’s reputation for excellence, our rich heritage in the auto industry and pave the way for advances towards a cleaner economy.”
It seems to be too little and too late, and really quite inappropriate.
We’re miles behind having a battery manufacturing industry within this country and no strategic access to key natural resources required for building them.
In my view, we should focus on other parts of the systems such as the EV drive and transmission system which are better aligned with the UK strengths and manufacturing base.
It is all very well doing research into battery technology, but a critical and integral part of the using batteries is the ability to charge them! Not do we need research into increasing the charging rate, but much investment has to put into a proper charging infrastructure. If it takes less than 5 minutes to load a fossil fuel vehicle with 100kW of energy, and the best part of an hour at best through the national grid what incentive is there for people to use EVs? The consequent impact on business and wider society that is built around rapid long distance transport and the convenience of liquid fuels is not dicussed, and is probably far more important. Batteries and propulsion mechanics can be continually improved but we need to be able to recharge them now. When the viable infrastructure is put in place we will buy EVs, but not before.
When I read the heading paragraph, I though AI, Aluminium technology for batteries- that’s novel!
However, the application of Artificial Intelligence- or Robotics and Electronic Measurement as it used to be called, won’t get us up to the level of , say Nissan, who are at least 3 years in front of the UK.
Driving academia doesn’t build vehicles and until a decent line of mid-range, sensibly-priced cars becomes available , with the charging infrastructure, private owners/users won’t buy them, unless forced by legislation prohibiting the operation of IC engines in any vehicle.
Building electric Aston Martins or E-Paces isn’t much use to the ‘man in the street’.
Perhaps the impending empty Ellesmere Port Plant could be used?
100kWh of diesel (~10 litres, 2.2 gallons) will typically get you 217km (135 miles) and cost you £13.50 (10p per mile) while you stand filling it and then queuing to pay.
100kWh in an EV (Tesla, say) will typically give you 535km (333 miles) range and cost you £13.80 (4.1p per mile, standard UK tariff) after spending 10 seconds plugging/unplugging at home, with the full range available every morning, if you wish.
In calculating the relative economics it is worth remembering the exchequer gets around £32billion a year off the motorist in car + fuel taxes (58p per litre and 20% VAT on top). EVs are exempt from VED and VAT @ 5% is the only tax on electricity. Once there is any significant (i.e. revenue impacting) adoption of EVs I confidently predict that tax position will change …
What happened to the hydrogen economy? and where is the electricity for all these batteries going to come from? A question in the BBC Focus magazine a few months ago. The answer was that we would need the output from the equivalent of some six nuclear power stations if all vehicles were battery driven. Any comments anyone?
Nick Cole:
“…it takes less than 5 minutes to load a fossil fuel vehicle with 100kW of energy, and the best part of an hour at best through the national grid what incentive is there for people to use EVs…”
You’re not an engineer are you.
Yea, Trevor, you do raise an interesting point.
At some point HMRC will start to loose, well ‘R’ but i think we’re a way off that yet.
I think at the moment the political priority has to be to remove the carbon burning legacy vehicles.
I guess the balance has to be increasing carbon tax more than the electicity tax. Or just increase the annual tax for car ownership for all vehicles while maintaining carbon fuel duty.
There does of course remain, the suspicion that not ALL the revenue generated by road users is actually spent on transport. :-/ 🙂