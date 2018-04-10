BBC’s Steph McGovern champions UK manufacturing at MACH

Activities on Day Two of MACH kicked off at the crack of dawn, with BBC Breakfast’s business correspondent Steph McGovern – a former engineering apprentice for Black & Decker – presenting her slot live from the Education and Development Zone.

Steph is a passionate supporter of apprenticeships as a way into industry, and addressing the skills shortage in manufacturing is a subject dear to her heart.

“Manufacturing is an industry I’m very proud of, because it’s where I started out my career,” Steph said at MACH between her live BBC slots. “Many years ago, I was a trainee engineer for a manufacturer up in the north-east. For me, that was such an amazing start to my career. It’s given me credibility, it’s given me experience, and it’s given me skills that make me stand out from other people.

“We need to talk about and showcase manufacturing more, because it’s a really exciting industry. It can be a way to open the door to lots of jobs, and to travel the world, and to work at the cutting-edge of technology.”

However, Steph believes the UK has the wrong attitude to apprenticeships, particularly in the perception that a young person choosing to take the apprentice route has in some way achieved less than someone going into further education.

“I don’t think in this country we value apprentices enough. People are not given the same esteem as when they have gone straight down the academic route, and I believe that is categorically wrong. I am someone who did both – I had an apprenticeship with Black & Decker and they paid for my degree. It’s a great way to be able to learn and to get great work experience, and not come out with any debt.

“I’m not saying people shouldn’t go to university,” she concludes, “there just needs to be parity of esteem between the two, because we have a skills gap and the only way we are going to solve it is to go into the world of work and do the training where we have that gap.”