Bedfordshire Uni readies new £40m STEM facility

The University of Bedfordshire is putting the final touches to its new £40m STEM facility, located at its Luton campus.

Due to open in September in time for the new academic year, the building is set over four storeys and incorporates 6,000m² of teaching and laboratory space. According to the university, the facility will include workshops and robotics labs that will enable the teaching of brand new courses, as well as support current engineering and science programmes. The building will also feature a new Science and Engineering Outreach Centre to promote STEM subjects to local schools and the wider Bedfordshire community.

“This is part of an investment of £180m in cutting edge facilities by the university to transform our campuses,” said Bill Rammell, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire. “Over the past five years we have enhanced our learning and teaching facilities for students, creating jobs and growth in Luton, Bedford and its surrounding areas.

“The new STEM building is part of our commitment to ensure we provide the very best facilities to support our students throughout their studies. It marks the culmination of a huge investment at the campus, with the aim to give our students the very best learning teaching experience possible.”

In conjunction with the opening of the new building, the University of Bedfordshire is launching new engineering subjects including BEng Mechanical Engineering, BEng Automotive Engineering and BSc Quantity Surveying and Value Engineering, with further new courses to follow. When fully up and running, the new building will expand the number of undergraduate and post-graduate students studying STEM courses at the University by 600. In total, the university is home to around 20,000 students from more than 100 countries. It is spread across campuses in Luton, Bedford, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

