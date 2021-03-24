BEEA ’21: ChargePod and the C34 Evolution, Allett crowned Electronic and Mechanical Products of the Year

The eagerly anticipated winners from Day Two of the British Engineering Excellence Awards have been announced, with ChargePod and C34 Evolution crowned champions in the Electronic and Mechanical Product of the Year categories respectively.

Electronic Product of the Year: ChargePod

Mechanical Product of the Year: C34 Evolution, Allett

ChargePod is a ‘jerrycan’ solution for electric vehicles. The judges said of it: “Addressing a serious problem Charge Pod has sought to meet a distinct need that will only become more important as we move into the age of electric vehicles.”

A battery powered cylinder lawn mower for cutting and maintaining sports turf and large fine lawns, the C34 Evolution prompted the judges to say of it: “In a bold move for an established company, Allett has developed a battery powered cylinder lawnmower that saves on emissions and energy costs and moves the business forward in a sustainable way.”

Two more winners will be announced tomorrow, March 24, 2021 in the Small Company of the Year and Materials Application of the Year categories. These will be announced at 11am GMT at www.beeas.co.uk/beeas-week