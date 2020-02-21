Masters of semi-active suspension

Automotive Engineers are increasingly turning to semi-active suspension systems to optimise the balance between ride and handling. Chris Pickering reports.

We often talk about cars defying physics. That’s perhaps something of an oxymoron. But when a high-riding 2.4-tonne SUV can dance through a set of S-bends like a sports car, it really does feel like it’s bending the laws of nature. And yet that’s precisely what active and semi-active suspension systems can achieve.

By adjusting the suspension to suit the prevailing conditions – or, in some cases, even pre-empting them – it’s possible to blend ride comfort and dynamic ability in a way that simply isn’t possible with passive systems.

One of the most effective ways of doing this is to use adaptive anti-roll bars. Unlike conventional anti-roll bars, these devices can vary the amount of load that resists the car’s body roll. This allows the roll stiffness to be tailored to different use cases. For instance, the system might detect a large steering input and react accordingly or it might adapt its behaviour to different vehicle speeds.

Schaeffler and Continental are among the suppliers who offer systems that work on this principle. The two companies offer separate products, but they collaborated on the underlying technology, which sees the anti-roll bar split into two halves, connected by a three-stage planetary gearbox and a 48-volt electric motor. By rotating one way or the other, the motor can apply up to 1300Nm of torque to each half of the anti-roll bar, resisting wheel movement on that side of the vehicle. The torque is measured precisely with the help of a non-contact sensor and full actuation can be reached in 0.3 seconds.

One advantage of this approach is that it’s relatively easy to integrate into a chassis that’s been designed for traditional anti-roll bars. It’s also quite energy efficient as the system only consumes energy when the motor is applying torque (and only a small amount if it’s maintaining an existing load).

The other option is to do away with the anti-roll bars completely. Mercedes’ Active Body Control system uses hydraulic servos on the suspension struts to generate forces that oppose unwanted movement. Recently, the firm has taken things a step further with its Magic Body Control system, which uses a lidar scanner to analyse the upcoming road surface and pre-empt the required spring and damper characteristics.

Other cars use hydraulically-interlinked systems, where displacement of one wheel forces fluid into the dampers on the other side to resist body roll. The basic concept here is not new. Citroën and BMC both had passive interlinked systems more than half a century ago (although initially both were only linked fore-and-aft). Recently, however, Tenneco has revived the concept with its Kinetic system, which is believed to be the basis of the Proactive Chassis Control system on McLaren’s Super Series cars.

Where McLaren’s application of this technology takes things to a whole new level is its control. A series of solenoid-operated needle valves limit the flow rates – side-to-side and front-to-back – to continually adjust the bump and roll stiffness at both ends of the car. It’s phenomenally effective and allows these cars to blend genuine comfort with the sort of cornering performance that was only available on the race track until recently.

The potential applications of these systems extend far beyond supercars, though. With the continuing SUV craze and the move towards electric and hybrid powertrains, everyday cars are getting heavier. That makes it harder than ever to control their mass while still providing a comfortable ride. The technology also complements connected and autonomous vehicles, allowing the suspension to adapt itself to the road ahead.