Bentley to become carbon neutral by 2030

Luxury car brand Bentley has announced plans to become carbon neutral by 2030 as part of its new, sustainable Beyond 100 strategy.

Bentley claims that it will switch its entire model range to offer exclusively plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026, and full electric vehicles only by 2030.

ArcelorMittal aims for carbon neutral steelmaking in Europe

Renowned for its production of 12-cylinder petrol engines, the new programme will see Bentley evolve toward having no internal combustion engines within a decade. With the announcement of its new sustainability plans, Bentley has confirmed that every model line will be offered with the option of a hybrid variant by 2023, with the company’s first pure electric model to be launched in 2025.

Adam Hallmark, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: “Since 1919, Bentley has defined grand luxury touring. Being at the forefront of progress is part of our DNA – the original Bentley boys were pioneers and leaders. Now, as we look Beyond 100, we will continue to lead by reinventing the company and becoming the world’s benchmark luxury car business.”

Announced in its centenary year, the concept for the all-electric EXP 100 GT car features ‘a multitude of sustainable materials’, with Bentley promising to continue the use of only sustainably sourced materials through its current and next generation of cars. By the end of this year, Bentley has confirmed that all suppliers will have had to pass a sustainability audit, verifying their sustainability credentials.

Bentley’s production facility in Crewe became the first luxury automotive factory in the UK to become certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust last year, following two decades of sustainable improvements such as implementing a water recycling system, tree planting, the installation of a 10,000 solar panel carport and a switch to renewable-only electricity sources. Aiming for a climate positive factory in 2030, the company intends to further reduce its factory environmental impact by focusing on energy consumption, CO2 emissions, wastewater, use of solvents and becoming plastic neutral.

With a focus on attracting diverse talent to the company, the company continues to work with local schools and colleges in South Cheshire, building closer links with the Crewe Engineering & Design UTC, of which Bentley is a founding partner. In a statement, Bentley said it ‘is focused on attracting diverse candidates and is targeting a management population of 30 per cent by 2025 that is truly diverse, increasing today’s figure of less than 20 per cent.’

“Driving this change includes, and also goes beyond our products, delivering a paradigm shift throughout our business with credibility, authenticity and integrity,” said Hallmark. “Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100 year old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury.”