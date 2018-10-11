This week’s video comes from BAE Systems, which is leading a team bidding to upgrade the army’s Challenger 2 main battle tank.
The Ministry of Defence wants to keep Challenger 2 in service until 2035, so the BAE System-led team have come up with a range of modifications aimed at keeping the battle proven platform viable.
These include an active protection system that detects and automatically mitigates against incoming anti-tank missiles or armour penetrating rounds; and a laser warning system that automatically points the tank’s gun at the source of a targeting threat.
Further improvements include regenerative breaking in the turret, which BAE Systems said will generate power when the gun slows down into position, plus front and rear infrared cameras to help identify threats or move undetected in hostile situations. This enhanced night-fighting capability – which would simultaneously let the gunner focus on one target while the commander identifies others – has led the working version to be dubbed Black Knight.
Worth over £700m, the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP) includes General Dynamics, Qinetiq, Leonardo, Moog and Safran Electronics & Defense.
“Further improvements include regenerative breaking in the turret,”
Ouch.
Note to potential enemies. Set up a dummy laser rangefinder, point at tank, then take it out at your leisure while it’s main gun is fixed on something other than you. Also attack in the day time, because otherwise you won’t see it due to the cunning paint job.
Are we not proposing a new gun (smoothbore 120mm to allow compatibility with other NATO allies), an uprated engine (to cope with the inevitable armour increases), band track (reduced vibration, increased component life), integrated UxVs (air or ground), or stealth features (thermal or acoustic management), just some new cameras, screens, a repaint and a DAS (details not specified)? If not, how will CR2 compare against the other MBTs fielded by other nations, including the Russian Armata – that would make a good article….
ED: Shhh… don’t give away our trade secrets, brother.
By the way, I think the Black Knight is an awesome machine, and with a bit of day time camo, it’s all good. I am sure there are counter measures to crafty enemy tactics such as decoy targets.
Is this part of a so called Hard Brexit?
I’d be much more impressed by a video that presented factual imformation rather than something resembling a computer game!
That said, from the text it looks to be a very sound development.