Network seeks stronger blockchain links for manufacturers

An open-source network that uses blockchain could be used as a peer-to-peer network that allows companies to source small-and medium-sized manufacturers.

The idea of using blockchain to share verifiable manufacturing data has been proposed by researchers at North Carolina State University (NC State).

“Small-and medium-scale manufacturers often lack the resources and network reach necessary to make all of their potential clients aware of their manufacturing capabilities,” said Binil Starly, corresponding author of a paper on the work and head of NC State’s Data Intensive Manufacturing Environment Lab. “A public network like the one we’re proposing would help potential clients find manufacturers with relevant expertise and equipment in an efficient way.”

“Our approach…FabRec, would allow companies to automatically report about their manufacturing activities: which machines are being used, what materials they are working with, raw material inventory levels, whether the work is being completed on time, and so on,” said Atin Angrish, a Ph.D. student at NC State and first author of the paper.

“Because these updates are automated, users can be fairly certain that the information is accurate,” Angrish said. “And because it’s being done through the blockchain, which allows event logs to be traced to their source, there is accountability. So clients can find the right manufacturers, and manufacturers can find new clients, without relying solely on claims made in marketing materials.”

To demonstrate the viability of the concept, the researchers created FabRec – a publicly-accessible, prototype network that currently accepts input from a handful of machines.

“Our network shows that the concept is viable, but the next step would be to establish agreed-upon protocols with participating manufacturers,” Starly said. “That would allow the creation of code that permits users to report – and search for – any given set of parameters, such as type of product, production time, cost, and so on.”

“Future steps also include developing software that would allow us to authenticate sources entering data into the system – as well as identifying any unreliable sources,” Angrish said.

“We are now looking for manufacturers and IT sector partners to help us build up the network and establish it as a reliable, publicly accessible resource for supply chain professionals,” Starly said.

The paper, “A Case Study for Blockchain in Manufacturing: ‘FabRec’: A Prototype for Peer-to-Peer Network of Manufacturing Nodes,” will be presented at the SME North American Manufacturing Research Conference, being held in Texas this June.

