Bloodhound’s Ian Warhurst to speak at The Engineer Conference

We’re excited to announce that Ian Warhurst, the man behind the rescue of the Bloodhound land speed record project, will be speaking at The Engineer’s annual Conference this June.

Few UK engineering projects have generated as much interest and excitement in recent years as Bloodhound, the effort to break the world land speed record using the most advanced straight-line racing car ever.

When the project was rescued from administration late last year there was a palpable sense of delight and relief that an effort which has already done much to help inspire the next generation of engineers was back on track.

Now boasting a striking new livery Bloodhound LSR is currently gearing up for high speed testing at Hakseen Pan in South Africa ahead of a much-anticipated assault on the world land speed record.

Ian Warhurst, the Yorkshire engineering entrepreneur behind this welcome resurrection, will be talking to the editor of The Engineer, Jon Excell, on Day One of The Engineer Conference (4th June, 3pm) about his plans and ambitions for this iconic UK engineering project.

The Engineer Conference runs alongside The Engineer Expo, Subcon, and Advanced Manufacturing Show exhibitions. Other speakers on Day One of the conference include Dave Short, Technology Director, BAE Systems; Stephen Phipson, CEO, MakeUK and Riona Armesmith, Chief Project Engineer, Hybrid Electric Propulsion, Rolls Royce Plc.

