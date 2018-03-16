Blue Pilot project promises to push down cost of offshore wind farm installation

The cost of electricity generated by offshore wind farms could be reduced thanks to Blue Pilot, a European project testing new installation technology.
The Blue Pilot project will test a new type of pile driver, designed to reduce the cost and underwater noise associated with the construction of offshore wind farms.
Conventional hammers used for installing offshore foundations use a steel ram that hits the pile to drive it down into the soil. This steel-on-steel impact results in high stresses in the pile, and also creates underwater noise that can impact marine life.
The new Blue Hammer pile driver was developed by Dutch technology company Fistuca, a spin-off from Eindhoven University of Technology.
The project partners, which also include the UK’s Carbon Trust Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA), E.ON, Statoil and Shell, among others, claim it could lead to savings of up to euro €33-40m over the lifetime of a 720MW offshore wind farm, or a levelised cost of energy reduction of €0.9-1.2 per MW/h.
The Blue Hammer consists of a large water tank containing an open combustion chamber, according to Jasper Winkes, founder and managing director of Fistuca.
“Instead of using a steel ram the Blue Hammer uses a large water column that is thrown up in the air using the combustion of a gas mixture,” he said. “The water then falls back, creating a long lasting blow that pushes the pile into the soil.”
This cycle is repeated until the pile is driven into the soil.
The hammer produces a blow that lasts between 100 and 200ms (milliseconds), compared to 4-8ms for conventional pile drivers, while the force builds up and reduces gradually.
This limits the acceleration and vibration of the pile, reducing noise.
“On top of that the energy level is very high, more than six times higher than the largest hydraulic hammer in the industry, meaning fewer blows are needed,” said Winkes.
Consequently, it could reduce underwater noise levels by up to 20dB, and reduce fatigue damage during installation on the pile by up to 90 per cent.
A full-size monopile will be installed off the coast of the Netherlands this summer, for tests to validate the predicted noise levels and fatigue damage.
The only way people will move away from fossil fuels as a source of energy is something that is cheaper. Therefore any reductions in cost for windfarms must be an advantage.
Does not necessarily have to be cheaper, but it does have to be as reliable as fossil fuels. We want to be able to put the kettle on when we want a cuppa, not just when the wind blows or the sun shines. This is why we are never going to be able to get away from a conventional generating station (whether that be fossil, biomass or nuclear), other than in Scotland where hydroelectric is readily available.
Installation cost, cost of all maintenance, and no cost for fuel, plus less man-hours in attendance.
Somewhere in the life of a project, cost lines should cross if the project is successful, compared to a gas-fired combined cycle power plant.
While the development of improved piling methods is to be commended; in the interest of proper balance the article really ought to mention the current problems with offshore foundations failing and blades needing major repair after very short service periods. Offshore wind is still over double the cost of CCGT and 4-times the cost of coal based generation (without the arbitrary carbon taxes of course).
The eco-freaks seem to have lost track of the fact that economic development and competitiveness has always been based on low cost power. The increases in power prices in the UK due to the present policy based on the CCA is suicidal for British industry.
Could you provide us with some evidence of these “current problems”? We aren’t aware of any and a search throws up no results.
Attach 3 cited references detailing the problems of foundations, as this is largely being covered-up by the industry, (it obviously affects investment decisions). A recent report about German Foundations project litigation seems to have been removed, I’ll keep searching for it.
However, A first citation is: The Robin Rigg case “In August 2017, the Supreme Court handed down judgment in the high-profile case of MT Højgaard v. E.ON Climate & Renewables. The case concerned the foundation structures of two offshore wind farms at Robin Rigg in the Solway Firth, which were designed and installed by MT Højgaard and failed shortly after completion of the project. It was subsequently established that the grouted connection problems found in each foundation at Robin Rigg were being encountered across the industry and had arisen due to a fundamental failure in the industry standard design code (J101) that E.ON had specified for use.”
https://www.maritime-executive.com/editorials/landmark-case-changes-offshore-wind-legal-landscape#gs.DdZyJ60
The second is: Type failure or wear and tear in european offshore wind? Date: 25/02/18: Dr John Constable: GWPF Energy Editor
Recent reports indicate that major repairs are required on 500 offshore wind turbines in United Kingdom waters, and nearly two hundred more at sites off the Danish and German coasts. Whether this is type failure or just normal wear and tear is as yet unclear, and is, according to Danish news reports, in dispute.
One of the principal disadvantages of rapid and inorganic technological deployment, such as that required by the European Union’s renewable energy targets, is that problems are very widespread by the time they are discovered. The prudent approach is to stay behind the learning curve, so that the consequences of type failure affect only a small number of installations. Dashing ahead of the learning curve is asking for big trouble.
Recent weeks have seen several reports that Ørsted, as DONG Energy is now called, is faced with the distressed repair of over six hundred offshore wind turbines supplied by Siemens. Five hundred of these are in British waters, and somewhat over one hundred are offshore Denmark, with a further 80 in German waters.
West of Duddon Sands, a joint venture between Ørsted and ScottishPower, is an offshore wind farm of 108 Siemens 3.6 MW turbines (SWT 3.6 MW) with a total capacity of 388.8 MW. It was officially opened by the then Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, Ed Davy, and began generating in February 2014.
It now appears that all 108 wind turbines have erosion problems on the leading edges of their blades, requiring removal and reconditioning. Renewable Energy News (renews, issue 377, available only to subscribers), is reporting that this will entail the application of a rubber covering, a process that will take three to ten days per turbine. Work is expected to start later this year and will stretch into 2019.
Renewable Energy News added that this problem was also present at Ørsted’s Walney 2 offshore windfarm, a site comprising 51 Siemens 3.6 MW turbines with a capacity of 183.6 MW.
In total, Renewable Energy News stated that the problem was found in 500 UK offshore wind turbines, and was probably also found in at least one, unnamed, German offshore wind farm, affecting some 80 turbines.
The Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten (Danish report here: and translated here) and RE News online are now both reporting that the problem also affects the Danish Anholt offshore wind farm, a site comprising 111 Siemens 3.6 MW turbines,with a total capacity of 400 MW. Some 27 of the wind turbines were repaired last year, 2017, and the remaining 84 are scheduled for repair in the coming year.
The third citation is: High turbine blade erosion reported on ITV News.
http://www.itv.com/news/meridian/2018-03-12/wind-farm-blades-eroding-after-few-years-at-sea/
Stuart, a Google search gives –
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2254901/Wind-turbines-half-long-previously-thought-study-shows-signs-wearing-just-12-years.html
I was shown this in Feb –
https://jyllands-posten.dk/#ia10331940;finans English translation = https://www.thegwpf.com/offshore-wind-fiasco-green-industry-faces-billions-in-compensation-for-early-repairs/
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-offshore-wind-flaw/flaw-hits-hundreds-of-eu-offshore-wind-turbines-idUKTRE63M3H720100423
http://renews.biz/108037/eon-victorious-in-robin-rigg-case/
Showing erosion of blades; http://cdn.pes.eu.com/assets/misc_dec/force-edpdf-818565947353.pdf
Am I the only person tiring of Jack Broughton’s continued negative comments about all forms of renewable energy? I pressume he believes we should continue to burn coal until there is none left and I have no idea what he’d have us do thereafter.
No but its useful to listen to people with different views, know your enemy 🙂
I suspect that without coal we would have been in the proverbial swamp over the past few days. Solal panels covered in snow and low wind speeds give the lie to the ability of renewables to generate consistently available low cost power. Nuclear development seems to be slow, expensive and raises concerns, possibly exaggerated over long term impacts. What would the supporters of renewables have us do in prolonged spells of cold weather?
There is an abundance of coal and the UK/world wide which, if used in modern high efficiency plant could last for centuries. Being unctuous about emissions and renewables is not credible if we are all condemned to be cold, dark and miserable due to power shortages.
Compare these minor amounts of money to guarantee continued energy supply..with the billion-times more ‘defence’ budgets spent annually to guarantee?! continued albeit different political systems. Unless I am mistaken, most (if not all) of Nature’s Laws (those we Engineers understand and thence try to manipulate to benefit all humankind) are almost identical almost everywhere.
So what is the issue?
I often wonder what is to become of the massive coal reserves we possess in this country after dear old Margaret closed our mining industry in the 80s. I am sure at that time it had little to do with air quality? Having said that there seems little interest in continuing with Fossil fuels even though developing technology could make it viable.
They are still there! Even the grocer’s daughter could not alter that.
Little to do with air quality? Nothing whatsoever! Political inspired myopia!
Just for info: I was told in the 80s that there are 800 years worth of the entire world’s coal needs sitting under the States of Victoria and NSW in Oz: and the Government of that clever country are determined that they stay there for as long as possible.