Bosch solution offers route to rehabilitation for diesel engines

Bosch believes there is a future for diesel cars following the development of an air and temperature management system that dramatically cuts NOx emissions.
The advance – which combines a new air management system, and intelligent temperature management – was announced by Bosch CEO Dr Volkmar Denner, who was speaking at the company’s annual press conference.
The system, which is based on components already in use in production vehicles, has been undergoing real driving emissions (RDE) tests to verify the technology in a range of driving conditions. In 2018, the system has averaged nitrogen-oxide readings of 40mg/km.
“Following our breakthrough, we are convinced that in the future, no one will be able to impose a blanket ban on diesel in cities,” said Denner. “The Euro 6 standard allowed 80mg of nitrogen-oxide emissions per kilometre in the test bay, and is currently 168mg on the road, set to decrease to 120mg as of 2020. Using our new exhaust technology, automakers will be able to come in well below these limits.”
Temperature and driving style are two factors that have limited the performance of diesel cars in relation to NOx emissions.
Most diesel cars are fitted with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) components that are supplemented by doses of AdBlue in the exhaust system, which catalyses nitrogen oxides into nitrogen and water vapour.
Dr Michael Krüger, head of diesel technology development, explained that SCR systems are active at temperatures from 200°C up to 550°C.
“This temperature range must be maintained, which isn’t such an issue at high-speed but temperatures of 200°C are not always achievable in urban motoring for a few reasons: low average velocity, stop and go, traffic jams,” he said. “To rectify this, you need to actively control the exhaust gas temperature.”
“Diesel can now resume its success story”
In order for the SCR to reach optimum performance, the engine’s exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system has been adapted to optimise the amount of hot exhaust gases directed at the SCR and diesel particulate filter (DPF) units, while AdBlue dosing is also enhanced. The engine’s DPF and SCR system have also been positioned closer to the engine to mitigate against heat loss.
Bosch’s so-called platform demonstrator – a converted Volkswagen – has been adapted with a 1.7l diesel engine and conventional turbocharger with reduced mass inertia to speed up faster and accommodate dynamic driving styles without incurring a spike in emissions.
Testing in Neckartor, Stuttgart’s pollution hotspot (Photo: Bosch)
“That’s important because for RDE a fast air system is essential,” said Krüger. “Besides exhaust gas treatment and thermal management, [it’s] one of the key success parameters.”
The more dynamic the driving style, the more dynamic the exhaust gas recirculation system becomes, said Denner, who was speaking at the company’s annual press conference.
“By actively managing the exhaust temperature, we can ensure the exhaust system operates in a stable temperature range that allows it to reduce nitrogen oxides especially efficiently,” he said. “So even when outside temperatures are rock-bottom, emissions will stay low.
“After this ecological rehabilitation, diesel can take off again. It is not combustion engines that are being made obsolete, but rather the debate about their imminent demise.”
Now they need to do the same for petrol engined cars:
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2018/03/most-popular-cars-need-substantial-improvements-to-nox-emissions/
Best regards
Roger
If this Bosch system lives up to the hype it looks like a bit of a game changer and I welcome it.
I note that there is an article about Hydrogen powered cars on your website. I wonder what their nitrogen emissions are in real life.
Actually I note it is a fuel cell car so nox is probably not an issue!
How much maintenance will the system require? After initial ownership maintenance falls away and pollution increases how is this factored into the equation?
Interesting choice of a VW test car – with the stigma that they aren’t particularly known for reporting the truth about emissions.
This system would need the heating element from an electric oven to achieve the temperature of 200 C and time for the system to warm up; the only way such a system is possible is for a diesel-electric hybrid vehicle where the car runs on electric battery mode until the heating element gets the SCR to 200 C.
There are various techniques that have been used to get a quick warm up, although all of these will increase fuel consumption. The early diesel Smarts had an additional electric heater driven by the alternator which supplied heat and also increased the load on the engine causing a quicker warm up. Some diesels with particle filters adjust the injection quantities and timings to increase the temperature of the DPF to promote burn off.
Best regards
Roger
That may have been the first company to be ‘found out’ but there is good reason to think “they’re all at it”.
What are Bosch doing to ensure users cannot install modular devices that disable AdBlue systems?
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has issued a warning to commercial fleets after roadside checks uncovered “very high” levels of use of emissions-cheating devices that disable AdBlue systems.
http://iaafnewsletter.co.uk/2017/12/22/dvsa-warning-to-adblue-emissions-cheats/
Fully support this comment, these days any ‘extra’ device can be easily disabled/bypassed, then reinstated to pass MOT. Use of Diesel engines in highly populated areas must be phased out firstly, thereafter limits placed on the size of petrol engines allowed to operate in towns & cities, no need for 2 litre plus engines on the ‘school’ run for example. James C
Diesel success story?
http://www.dw.com/en/diesel-emissions-kill-what-is-the-car-industry-going-to-do-about-it/a-39804230
ICE is going obsolete, the future of mobility is electric. Bosch sure looks “visionary” with this Diesel revival attempt. It is not only exhaust emissions that need to be eliminated (not just reduced), but the use of fossil fuels. Bosch should take note of scientists warning and give up on ICE:
https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/article/67/12/1026/4605229
Being a diesel supporter I welcome the engineering solution being offered, maybe it is not yet the demise of the diesel engine?
The politics of diesel vs electric engines is worrying, largely hinging on a naive belief that the development of the latter will be problem free. The developments needed to make battery power competitive with the established, and economically attractive to most populations, diesel/petrol system is almost in the cloud cuckoo land area.
Batteries can self-ignite, needing some further development; charging is not easily made available for most houses; the electricity supply system is already groaning in the winter, and real capital and running costs remain unknown. Otherwise there would be no debate.
The world outwith the EU (South Australia and California excepted) has no commitments to batteries so better diesels will still develop making the comparison of transport costs even more difficult and more disastrous governmental interference in the free-market.
ICE ban list (incomplete):
Germany (Bosch’s HQ)
France
Norway
UK
The Netherlands
California
China
India
Is there a market for ICE left? Obviously not.
Need more arguments? Here is one:
“The German automotive industry must invest heavily in electric car technology and develop battery production facilities in Europe to keep up with global competitors, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.
Altmaier told Germany’s mass-circulation Bild newspaper that the carmakers needed to invest high “two-digit billion amounts” in electric car technology, saying he did not understand why the firms had hesitated for so long.”
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/german-minister-carmakers-invest-electric-cars-lose-040232221–finance.html
It may not be well known, but for several hundred years most of the cities of the world suffered gross pollution -that of the dropping of the millions of horses which were ‘active’ in the streets.
[I believe the Leigh valley (leading NNEast from the centre of London) was filled with such -and the reason that here were located the many market gardens which supplied vegetables to the City!] One man’s pollution is another’s raw material? Certainly, when I was visiting certain Indian cities in the 80s, there was no refuse collection: the rubbish from one level of society was the raw material for the lower sections! Is there a use for polluted air? (If we can use depleted uranium to increase the mass and hence ‘punch’ of artillery shells…lets set too and find a use for harmful diesel emissions?
I think you mean the Lee Valley, Mike.
It is good to see an engineering solution is being developed, to reduce the toxic emissions of diesel and perhaps petrol ICEs.
We have to do something practical to provide real motive power options/solutions and consign the nonsense comments that ICE is likely to be banned technology to the green dustbin where it belongs.
The mass hysteria built up by political dogma and ignorance, claiming fossil fuels have to be banned, if we are to limit humanity’s impact on climate, probably borders on the greatest lie ever propagated.
Good luck to Bosch.