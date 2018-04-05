Academics boycott KAIST over “killer robots” concerns

More than 50 researchers in artificial intelligence and robotics pledge to boycott South Korean university because of plans to set up autonomous weapons lab with local defence firm.
The boycott follows an announcement from KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science And Technology) that it is to set up a laboratory with Hanwha Systems, South Korea’s largest defence contractor, which according to the boycotting researchers is involved in the production of cluster munitions despite their prohibition by United Nations Convention to which South Korea is not a signatory. This ‘Research Centre for the Convergence of National Defence and Artificial Intelligence’ has a goal of developing AI technologies to be applied to military weapons, joining the global competition to develop autonomous arms. In an open letter, the AI researchers state that they will boycott all collaborations with any part of KAIST until such time as the University president provides assurances that it will not develop autonomous weapons that lack “meaningful human control”.
According to the Korea Times, the research centre opened on 20 February 2018. In an upcoming meeting in Geneva next week, 123 member states of the United Nations will discuss the challenges posed by lethal autonomous weapons. A total of 22 of these nations have already called for an outright and pre-emptive ban on such weapons.
The boycott has been organised by Toby Walsh, Prof of artificial intelligence at the University of New South Wales, who also organised open letters warning of the dangers of autonomous weapons in 2015 and 2017.
“Back in 2015, we warned of an arms race in autonomous weapons,” said Walsh. “That arms race has begun. We can see prototypes of autonomous weapons under development today by many nations including the US, China, Russia and the UK. We are locked into an arms race that no one wants to happen. KAIST’s actions will only accelerate this arms race. We cannot tolerate this.”
Signatories to Walsh’s new open letter include some of the world’s top deep learning experts, including Prof Geoffrey Hinton of the University of Toronto; Prof Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montréal, Prof Jürgen Schmidhuber of the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research in Manno, Switzerland; Prof Stuart Russell of the University of California, Berkeley, the author of the leading textbook on AI; and Prof Wolfram Burgard of the University of Freiburg. Other signatures come from 29 countries in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australasia and the Middle East.
The signatories state that they will not visit or host visitors from KAIST, or contribute to any research project involving KAIST unless and until they receive the assurances from the president of the institution.
“If developed, autonomous weapons will be the third revolution in warfare’” the letter states. “They will permit war to be fought faster and at a scale greater than ever before. They have the potential to be weapons of terror. Despots and terrorists could use them against innocent populations, removing any ethical restraints. This Pandora’s box will be hard to close if it is opened.”
Autonomous warfare is a terrifying prospect that is still avoidable, and this is the first I have heard of learned people opposing the development of machines capable of it. Previously, talk of robots and computers ‘taking over’ (including by myself in this journal’s comments) has been dismissed as technophobic nonsense peddled by modern-day Luddites, but perhaps that attitude will begin to change. Humans already have the ability to carry out atrocities without the element of synthetic logic (which would do what was the most ‘sensible’ according to its programming); we do not need any new means of bringing about our inevitable destruction.
AI cars have recently shown that the technology is fallible (of course), so to use that sort of thing on a weapons platform can only end in disaster. Even if the AI were ‘perfected’, how long would it take for the systems to determine that humans were the enemy? Science fiction very often becomes science fact and I for one would not trust my defence solely to a load of computer programs, no matter how sophisticated. No doubt we will also have robots building robots, so we eventually become either entirely superfluous or the main threat. The photo of the terminator says it all.
The bad actors will eventually gather the secrets of autonomous weaponry, and deploy it, and use it, with no regard for civilian or other military casualties. The good actors (South Korea, US, Japan, and UK, perhaps China will need these tools for defense purposes against such lunatic regimes as Iran, and NK. I guarantee with or without this threat from NK, if I was living in SK, I would trust Kim about as far as I could shot put him, and that is no mean feat. SK has to have seriously dangerous defense measures in place against the day when the rogue nation to the north decides they want to invade.
But we still place it in the hands of individuals and groups who are so deceitful, incompetent and frankly second rate (I refer to politicians -mostly legally trained) and/or who to quote another phrase are so stupid, even their fellow officers noticed: that it is unlikely they would be invited into our (those with the privilege of an education in the Sciences) homes for fear of contamination . There are only a few -mainstream- journalists I would be comfortable with as well! Those whose livelihoods depend on the conflict, not its outcome.
Just wondering how these auto-warriors will be able to differentiate between North Korean and South Korean soldiers….. I think the story of the Russian anti-tank dogs might be usefully reviewed at this point.