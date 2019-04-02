This week’s poll: Breaking the Brexit deadlock

So another round of indicative votes has passed and still there is no majority in parliament for a way forward. As the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg put it, Brexit has become a pantomime with no jokes. And while there is still bitter division across the country on how to proceed, the one thing that virtually everyone agrees on is that the government has made a mess of the entire exercise.
But where to now? Unbelievably, Theresa May plans to once again put her deal before the Commons this week, the fourth time the house will have voted on it. However, it remains a dead duck, with the DUP not budging so long as the backstop remains, and the EU standing equally firm in their commitment to the withdrawal agreement as it exists. Indeed, several Brexiteers who reluctantly voted for the PM’s deal last time have stated their intention not to do so again, Richard Drax even going so far as to apologise to his friends in the DUP for his momentary lapse in resolve.
Assuming May’s deal is defeated for a fourth (and please, dear lord, final) time, that leaves us with just a handful of realistic options. Another round of indicative votes could yet provide a majority, particularly if the cabinet is not forced to abstain and an alternative vote system is used.
Going back to the people for a second referendum may not be ideal, but could be the only way to move forward with any legitimacy. The almost three-year-old mandate appears to be on increasingly shaky ground, with Vote Leave recently dropping its appeal against the Electoral Commission’s findings of wrongdoing, and the Brexit on offer looking nothing like what voters were promised in 2016.
Of course, many on the Leave side say they are happy to exit without a deal, but opposing this is the one thing parliament does seem to have a majority for. Nonetheless, if a path cannot be found, no deal remains the default position, and there are plenty of MPs for whom this is the desired outcome.
Calling a general election is another way that the deadlock in parliament could be broken, though this option seems to have lost momentum in recent days, with several cabinet members warning the PM against it. In truth, a general election could very well leave the country in a similar position to the current one, but with another six months sacrificed at the altar of Brexit.
Let us know which option you think is the best way to end the political impasse. Tell us why you selected that option in the comments and how you think the next few days will unfold. Remember to keep the conversation civil and please read our comment guidelines before posting.
I’m a low key supporter of certain ideas held within Brexit. I, however, abstained from the last referendum as I couldn’t put my faith behind the government at the time to handle it properly. I support a second referendum, and would vote remain.
I voted Remain last time, but the result was for Leaving. Its now the duty of the MP’s to get us out of the EU with the best deal possible. The EU will not make it easy for us but we are the ones looking to leave so why should they. We only have two choices – a no deal or May’s deal. So get on with it. MPs do your job.
Government has made a mess of this from the inception of the promise of a referendum that had no coherent strategy to present the relevant cases with accuracy to the abysmal lack of planning for the possible outcomes. Parliament has now been lamentable in its response to the opportunity to exercise some moderation. No matter what side of the debate you are on, those that are provided with the authority to lead the country and elected to make a difference have failed. I fear the only way forward will be either a second referendum (a clear justification is needed to repeal the original however for the sake of democracy) or a General Election and all the turmoil that will then ensue and what abyss we may then be staring into.
What a sad indictment when skilled technical logical (you would think) vote for a no deal brexit in this survey. Clearly the baby boomers or close to that age are at it again. Screw it all up for the next generation of scientists and engineer why don’t you!
You should have voted the first time then. Out means out. Have faith, belief and confidence in our country.
Why do the “Second referendum” camp think it will make any difference? It is just add more confusion.
Why would anyone who voted to leave before now vote to stay?
Perhaps because the realities of Brexit have been laid bare?
I think the whole thing has been a combination of inept government, continual neural programming (brexit means brexit, getting our country back, we can trade with the world) and a total lack of honesty about what can really be achieved and how it will really impact on the people in the streets.
The government should have put the public straight from day one. It was never a trade deal it was about exiting the worlds strongest trade embargo. The unelected leaders are the main negotiators and have run rings round us. We have allowed the supporters to shout from the side. Rather then going this is the best you will get we have this sleep walking over the edge.
All what is happening is business is taking the lead and not waiting for this government to waste any more time. They are just moving. For engineering all plans and investment are on hold so we have gone backwards in 2 years.
But I am ready for anything.
I don’t honestly see why a second referendum would help. Last time it was 52% to leave and 48% to remain. What happens if the result is as close again, (but the other way round). Why should that result make things clearer than they are at the moment and why should it be taken more seriously than the first result? I don’t really want to leave without a deal, but the Government have seriously messed up – they should have been planning for these scenarios 3 years ago, instead of wasting so much time and money trying to find excuses to ignore all those who voted to leave in the 2016 referendum. The Government have put the country in this untenable position and if they can’t sort it out then maybe there should be a General Election so the country can vote in MP’s who can sort it out.
We had a Referendum, Parliament voted to respect it, Parliament voted to invoke Article 50, A bunch of Civil Servants negotiated a rubbish deal that nobody likes (except the EU – well, they would – they wrote it); then the losers, (Remainers) obfuscate everything to prevent the democratic vote from actually happening. Labour change their mind every 5 minutes because their focus is on destabilisation and hopefully winning an election, other Remainers know better than everyone else in the country because, they are MPs. The so-called rebels are the ones sticking out for the democratic vote, and the Remainers, who oppose it, are heroes – go figure. A General Election will change nothing except the Corbynistas will destroy the economy of the country and turn it into Venezuela, A second Referendum, assuming the Remainers win, will mean the Leavers will want a third one, and so on. The Withdrawal Agreement is the only thing that will prevent a No Deal, but Bercow keeps blocking an indicative Vote on the Withdrawal Agreement without a backstop that we can throw back at Barnier. Overall, all this is showing is that Parliament is a ramshackle bunch of people full of their own self-importance and are more interested in personal and political gain and not the democratic wishes of the country. If we leave with No Deal, then after a rough beginning, Parliament will realise that, unlike the last 40-odd years, they will actually have the power to do something and not be dictated to by a foreign power in Brussels.
I voted to leave last time and seeing how the EU has treated the UK, trying to dictate the terms, and we understand there fear of not making it difficult for fear of other countries that may follow. Then I see no reason to change my opinion. If we end up with a general election then I hope all those MP’s who refuse to honour the referendum result are voted out. I cannot see the justification for a second referendum as this would start a never ending cry for a new vote from both sides. In a general election when we do not get the result we would like and the new government sweeps into power with a much lower percentage vote are we then allowed to call for a revote.
Shaun Fowler : Google Brains for Brexit article in the Times
I voted to remain, but still have to accept the albeit slim (considering the issue at stake) margin at the time.
It is now clear that the vote was based on mis-information and it has to said, some blatant lies.
It is even more clear that a large number of ‘Leavers’ have modified their views based on what they have learned subsequently.
It is criminal for Parliamentary parties on all sides to deny this and they must accept that a second referendum is needed.
Unfortunately, they claim that the risk of a second referendum is that it will be inconclusive. Is it not the case that they know the conclusion all too well?
Good to see a high number of votes for No Deal. Momentum seems to be swinging that way. Don’t really understand the obsession with the Single Market just because its the Status Quo. We have a £ 70 B annual trade deficit with the EU , and a £ 10 B Trade surplus with the ROW . Single market works great for the EU, but not so well for the UK
It’s no good seeking to blame Corbyn’s Opposition for what has always been an exercise in trying to hold the Conservative party together, pure and simple. It has even failed dismally in that objective.
Given the total shambles of the present parliament who would bother voting in a second referendum: it would clearly be a waste of ones time. Looks to me as though our elected governors ought to make the decision stay in EU or get out and then have an election on the policy to follow.
David Cameron did the honourable thing and resigned as he didn’t think he should lead the UK out of the EU with a Pro EU stance. Theresa May should never have accepted the job on the same basis
Working internationally, I am aware of the economic and social problems of decoupling from the EU. It is not a matter of what people want but of what is possible and leaving is not possible.
There is also the point that the EU produces a range of international trading rules that are standard over the globe, so even if the UK is outside the EU, it will still be working to all those rules it claims to hate.
The EU desperately needs financial structural reform – the structure that bankrupted Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland and now threatens France is clearly in need of urgent change
Parliament is a shambles, so very few MPs can present a logical or even illogical argument without reading from a script. This is not a dabate its a who shouts last ill fated comedy of errors.
Just tell the EU that the present deal without the Backstop is the only way out of this impass, afterall the Good Friday Agreement is between Eire and the UK and neither want a closed border, so why should the EU interfere in that, other than to be a spoiler for Brexit.
The GFA makes reference to the UK and Ireland as “partners in the European Union”. As Ireland will continue to be a member of the European Union post-Brexit, it will be obliged to enforce a border in the event of the UK leaving without an extensive trade deal and customs union. The desire not to have a hard border is irrelevant. International trade law and EU law requires it.
Also, isn’t the purpose of Brexit supposed to be the UK regaining control of its money, laws and borders? If so, why would the UK leave its only actual land border with the EU completely unchecked after Brexit? The border issue is a spoiler for Brexit, but it is not manufactured by the EU. It has been there from day one, waiting to be discovered by Brexiteers who willfully ignored its importance for the entire referendum campaign and for most of the time since.
There are some very sensible comments above, but the biggest problem is that we do not have a parliament of any colour that reflects the people, and that has been so for decades, hence we have so many people left behind and feeling hopeless. They feel that leaving with no deal can not be any worse than what they have now. I voted in the seventies not to go in and my view has not changed, we should not be ruled by non electable bureaucrats, also remember we left the commonwealth to join this crowd and they represent about a third of the worlds population, so lets renew our ties to them before it is to late. Just Leave.
Left the Commonwealth??? The UK heads still leads the Commonwealth, headed up by the Queen. Speaking of which, when is she up for reelection?
Okay, here’s my view why a second referendum isn’t a bad idea. On the first one, we had a choice between a known situation, i.e. the EU with all its advantages and disadvantages, or an unknown situation…with the blanks filled in by the various Leave campaigning politicians or by the individual ticking Leave. There always were and still remain great differences of opinion on what Leave means. I personally would say many voted for an imaginary situation, i.e. removing all the things we don’t like (e.g. uncontrolled imigration) and keeping the bits we do (e.g. a big comprehensive trade deal including services).
So a new referendum can make sense if the choice is between: Remain in the EU (as today) or Leave with the Prime Minister’s negotiated deal; Alternatively between Remain and No-deal. I don’t mind which but as long as the choice is clear on what you get by ticking your box.
Ah!…the “hope that springs eternal to the breast…!” Regardless of the (now) obvious pitfalls to leaving (taxation, paperwork, getting exports tested and ratified, passports et al) there are still Little Englander’s ready to stand proudly on the on the deck, as the rising water’s lap around their feet??
Out of curiosity I plotted the results for ‘meaningful votes’ 1, 2 and 3 and contrary to some of the assertions in your opinion piece, the trendlines suggest there is a distinct possibility of Theresa May’s Brexit plan passing on the fourth attempt … http://eyefidelity.co.uk/brexitvotes.png
Your graph suggests the gap will keep narrowing when the facts indicate it will actually widen.
Looking at the vitriol on this board it’s easy to understand why parliament is in such a state. We’ve opened a can of worms that I fear we will have to live with for a very long time. I’m a remainer but don’t think a second referendum is the answer; its just a way of trying to spread the blame. Parliament needs to make a decision and take the consequences, it won’t be pretty but should spare the majority of us the worst of the fall out.
For the first time in my life I am not proud to be British. We must bw the laughing stock of the world now. Also I always thought we lived in a democracy but seams no. The majority voted OUT but MPs are against this and I now doubt it will happen.
The only thing we know for certain is that after the UK voted to leave we did not collapse, unemployement did not soar ,there was no requirement for an emergency budget all of which the “experts ” forcast
Perhaps a coup d’etat would be a way forward. The politicians seem to have lost the plot and appear indifferent to the potential disaster they have collectively created. They aspire to mediocrity
I suspect the electorate will take its revenge in due course. The whole charade has ripped away the major fault lines that penetrate and characterise so much of our system of governance. Some deep seated reforms as to how we are represented and governed are long overdue. Those in the system will fight like cornered rats to prevent this of course.
aren’t empirical correlations the basis of most engineering? 🙂
so if we have a second and it says “remain” are we then going to have a 3rd as a decider?
The result was to leave, so that’s what needs to happen., with a deal or without. the “remain” camp are to blame for the lack of bargaining power we have.
In a general election if 25% of the 17.2 million change their allegiance from Labour or Conservative to say UKIP in protest all these I Know better than you do so called politicians could be out of a job
Sadly, there is one Joke only and its on us! Incidentally, which is the ugliest of the sisters?)
What a bunch of (here I would use a word not dissimilar to bankers, but they are no better?) the Political Parties (and none are excluded) are: and the Whips, and the Cabinet and their Shadows, and the Speaker! [is there anyone else? in that sorry excuse for our apparent Leaders and betters!] Laughably stupid, self-imposed stupidity that is: Brewery -they probably can’t spell that let alone organise anything in one! Lunatics, asylum, take-over. What did Mr Cromwell say to them about 450 years ago: : in the name of God, go! And so say all of us!
Unless you and your ancestors have been looking away for the past 500 years, we have been ruled (I shall not disgrace the noble word ‘governed’) by the antics of 186,000 second tier lawyers (yes, that is how many there are ) 18,000 upper tier lawyers (hired verbal gunmen) who jointly and severally present battles (cases) that are not theirs to about 2,000 poachers turned game-keepers. They have got away with this farce since they took it over from the clerics and the Monarch. How much longer? Not too much I hope!
Brexit = When a big lad from Barnsley leans back on one of those cheap plastic patio chairs.
Brexit is a disaster waiting to happen and will only benefit a few in society, though others may have feel good factor. Those who will benefit are the insiders vyeing to be the next Prime Minister, and a few businesses who may get some additional busines that the current regulatory regime denies. Meanwhile we are giving up a free trade deal with one of the wealthiest economies in the world for an uncertain and as yet un-negotatied new regime of tariffs. What is missing from the above is cancel Brexit as clearly not enough people are clear of any possible benefits. Significant numbers of people are feeling completely misled over the referendum which in any event was ONLY purpoerted to be an indicative non-binding one. Now hi-jacked as supposedly the will of the people, which only reflects the 25% of the population at that time and does nothing for the remaining 75%. The negotiations have broken all the good governance and business or project management rules by a pig-headed refusal to consider any opinion other than Leave. They locked themselves away in an un-holy cabal and refused to have anything to do with anybody else. It is a valid business decision after the initial idea and enthusiasn of what seemed like a good idea at the time to be reconsidered when the true facts and conseuences come to light.
Apart from the obvious attempts by some to back us out of Brexit, I don’t understand the rationale for a second referendum. After all we only get one pop at a general election and then have to live with the result. Also, the fiasco of the last three years has proven comprehensively that the politicians don’t respect the peoples choice and will do whatever they can to frustrate a result they don’t like, so any other referendum would be subject to the same disrespect.
The government have had three years to sort out our exit, they’ve failed. The backstop will never be agreed and, I suspect, it’s a political device that has more to do with North/South issues than Brexit itself. Three years and some common sense should have been enough time to sort a working deal with the Irish, the time was squandered and no common sense was used.
I voted to leave, I didn’t vote to leave with a deal that meant we remain tied to the EU. The situation we are in now means leaving without a deal is the only viable option. The country needs a decisive solution (no deal) now, else the continued delay will cause more harm than any no deal exit