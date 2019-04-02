This week’s poll: Breaking the Brexit deadlock

So another round of indicative votes has passed and still there is no majority in parliament for a way forward. As the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg put it, Brexit has become a pantomime with no jokes. And while there is still bitter division across the country on how to proceed, the one thing that virtually everyone agrees on is that the government has made a mess of the entire exercise.

But where to now? Unbelievably, Theresa May plans to once again put her deal before the Commons this week, the fourth time the house will have voted on it. However, it remains a dead duck, with the DUP not budging so long as the backstop remains, and the EU standing equally firm in their commitment to the withdrawal agreement as it exists. Indeed, several Brexiteers who reluctantly voted for the PM’s deal last time have stated their intention not to do so again, Richard Drax even going so far as to apologise to his friends in the DUP for his momentary lapse in resolve.

Assuming May’s deal is defeated for a fourth (and please, dear lord, final) time, that leaves us with just a handful of realistic options. Another round of indicative votes could yet provide a majority, particularly if the cabinet is not forced to abstain and an alternative vote system is used.

Going back to the people for a second referendum may not be ideal, but could be the only way to move forward with any legitimacy. The almost three-year-old mandate appears to be on increasingly shaky ground, with Vote Leave recently dropping its appeal against the Electoral Commission’s findings of wrongdoing, and the Brexit on offer looking nothing like what voters were promised in 2016.

Of course, many on the Leave side say they are happy to exit without a deal, but opposing this is the one thing parliament does seem to have a majority for. Nonetheless, if a path cannot be found, no deal remains the default position, and there are plenty of MPs for whom this is the desired outcome.

Calling a general election is another way that the deadlock in parliament could be broken, though this option seems to have lost momentum in recent days, with several cabinet members warning the PM against it. In truth, a general election could very well leave the country in a similar position to the current one, but with another six months sacrificed at the altar of Brexit.

Let us know which option you think is the best way to end the political impasse. Tell us why you selected that option in the comments and how you think the next few days will unfold. Remember to keep the conversation civil and please read our comment guidelines before posting.