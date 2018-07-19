Comment: Brexiteer manufacturing ignorance spells disaster for the UK

It’s time for SMEs to throw open their factory doors and educate MPs about the perils of Brexit before it’s too late writes Paul Murray, MD of UK SME Instrument Design Technology.
It’s over two years since the UK voted to leave the EU. It’s taken until a few days ago for the UK government to come to an agreed UK position for negotiations with the EU.
Simplistic arguments presented by Brexiteers show their lack of understanding
The Brexiteers have shown throughout the campaign and since a complete disregard and total lack of understanding for the manufacturing processes for industrial goods in the modern age.
In the automotive, aerospace and food manufacturing sectors to name but three of many; the requirement for integrated supply chains, just-in-time deliveries and seamless borders across Europe & Ireland are paramount. The cost of production is closely controlled and would be severely impacted by the potential of border delays & tariffs.
Simplistic arguments presented by Brexiteers show their lack of understanding of this process. Similarly, for common product regulations and standards these are set worldwide, and if you wish to sell into any market you have to show compliance – this is true for both large multinationals and SME suppliers.
The impact of the vote has been dramatic with a fall in market sentiment towards the UK
Perhaps Brexiteers would benefit from visits to JLR, BMW-Mini, Toyota etc. plus Airbus to understand the reality? It would be a breath of fresh air to hear informed comment from MPs, and certainly an improvement on the hugely negative recent comments by MPs and Ministers about business.
For our high-technology SME supplying precision instruments to the international science markets, the impact so far of the vote has been dramatic, with a fall in market sentiment towards the UK. Previous excellent working relationships between European partners and the UK supply base have suffered due to the perceived sentiment from the UK together with the huge uncertainty caused by the constraints of Brexit. This also seems to be the case with the Galileo project where UK suppliers are being frozen out of the procurement process.
The ease of doing business on our doorstep with European science laboratories cannot be underestimated- modern travel means short, efficient visits to the continent are possible. A common European culture with English as the language of choice further enhances the process. The ability to easily discuss and agree contract terms with Europeans is another advantage.
Contrast this with Asian markets, for example China, where the process is controlled by government with onerous conditions together with different language and culture. The distances involved mean visits are a full week, with many hours in time zones adding to the communication complexities.
Yes, it’s true China and Asia are huge expanding markets but for an SME this represents a very difficult market to penetrate with many barriers to overcome.
I understand for many other technology-based SMEs having access to the EU Horizon framework has been the cornerstone of their development. What happens to this post-Brexit is still uncertain.
Access to skilled labour for all SMEs is a constant unsolved issue. In particular, apprentice-trained technicians are like gold dust for technology companies. Training your own is the only way since the reduction in supply of EU people coming to the UK only adds to this shortage. Retention of skilled labour is also difficult since the larger companies can offer better conditions than most SMEs and are a big magnet for UK trained technicians.
Our SME exports regularly to the USA, which until very recently has been a very open and friendly market for high technology companies. Current duties are very low, typically 2-3 per cent. It’s difficult to see a large change in US market potential with a new UK-USA FTA. It certainly won’t replace any market loss in the European market caused by Brexit.
As the UK moves towards Brexit on 29th March 2019 it would help immensely if Brexiteer MPs would inform themselves about the issues the UK industrial manufacturing base, including the SME companies, truly face. Improving the quality of debate and moving away from soundbites and negative hits for political purposes on UK business can only help improve confidence in the future.
The spectre of a no-deal Brexit still looms large over UK manufacturing and reversion to WTO rules. This would be disastrous for the UK industrial base from multinationals through to SMEs. The impact on jobs and government finances would be catastrophic, and the UK may never recover from this scenario; educating our MPs and Ministers about integrated supply chains, just-in-time supply & technology-based SME companies is a top priority. This option is more hopeful than the grim reality that Brexiteer MPs are so ideologically wedded to Brexit that they don’t care about the economic consequences as long as they get a Brexit.
Maybe some MPs can still be enlightened by a visit to your factory and a greater understanding of these critical issues? Let’s get the invitations out!
Paul Murray is Managing Director of Instrument Design Technology Ltd, a specialist engineering SME based in Widnes
The whole article written by somebody brainwashed by the EU.
For starters, its time to get rid of our incompetent prime minister Theresa May and have somebody in charge who truly believes in a successful United Kingdom.
We don’t need to be part EU to attract skilled talent, independent countries have been doing this for years. Skilled people can go anywhere where their skills are required.
As for customs arrangement, with today’s technology this could be virtually seamless. People need to remember that we have customs delays at Dover, while even inside the EU when ever the French throw their toys out of the cot.
If I as a director of an SME I could get goods through customs in a 3rd world country with minimal delay 20 years ago when everything was paper based. If this can not be done in the UK, then people ain’t trying hard enough.
I would agree with Paul that this is in essence a “Fear Campaign” message. Obviously, businesses need to evaluate and solve the threats of Brexit, but the opportunities also need to be evaluated. I have been involved in export trade both within and outside the EU and both are difficult. However, the issue of language mentioned by Mr. Murray, is part of my reason for supporting Brexit: EU countries have educated elites whose English is excellent and they use this for selling to us, however, when we try to sell to them they “no speaka de English” as a brilliant trade barrier. I have concluded that this is the major reason why our EU trade balance has deteriorated over the last decade; thus, we need agents in their countries while they do not need them. It is far easier to trade with the Anglophone / pro-English world than the EU, especially if we get rid of EU trade restrictions.
Forgive me if I say that your statement ref “no speaka de English” is pure claptrap…….why would they turn down trading opportunities with such a stupid answer?
I don’t feel Paul Murray has given us a concrete example of something which might become so much more difficult. I find the supply chain management argument rather weak as my SME manages to get parts into and out of the USA for a specialist treatment there, without too much difficulty and with no tax on the parts themselves, only on the process value. If my tiny business can do that, surely any larger, more competent business can do it, and a big business should be able to get departmental help with it. Unless the remaining EU was actively vindictive about it, there won’t be a big problem.
That’s an interesting take on the UK’s trade balance Jack
I thought at the time is was inconceivable to have a referendum on Brexit. A bus going round promising an extra £350 million a week to NHS. I would guess 80% of those that voted had no idea of the consequences, they were Turkeys voting for Christmas. Most people are still un informed.
With no deal the UK will be plunged into a downward spiral !!!
This was exactly the minor ‘scam’ that was used to convict Lord (Gannax mac) Kagan -a Labour PM appointee (think the Lavender List): another political group could not get at Wilson so they hit his friend instead! When politics sloshes around such sewage? as this, rather than the National Interests…small wonder that it (Brexit -a vehicle to shut-up those who would like to ask important questions of HMG) is such a shambles. I despair?
After so many decades of at best not supporting and at worst deliberately attacking ‘our’ manufacturing (because it employs so many ordinary persons who might be persuaded to vote towards the Left: and indeed be members of a Union? its not so much our lack of ‘language skills’ which is the issue, but not having much high-value added items and machinery to sell at all.
Virtually no machine tools, no textile machinery, very limited prime movers (by comparison with others) the list is endless. But what can we Engineers expect from a group run by a grocer’s daughter: and a grouping of numbers and word-manipulators rather that those who can actually create, rather than just manipulate money.
I think its high time these so-called remainers put their shoulders to the flipping wheel and got behind the glorious edifice that is Brexit!
Us true brits don’t care about the minor details, like whether the campaign was illegally funded, or whether senior members of the campaign met multiple times with Russian diplomats, or whether the leave campaign lied about the amount of money that would go to the NHS, or whether leaving the EU would directly lead to hundreds of thousands of job losses, or whether fruit and vegetables would rot in the fields due to a lack of seasonal labour, or whether the collapse in the value of the pound leads to massive increases in the cost of imports, or whether we lose our birthrights to live, study and work where we choose, free from impediment, or whether senior members of the conservative party stand to make millions by carving up the NHS and selling it to US healthcare companies, or whether any version of the Irish border deal would breach the GF agreement, or whether the decision to leave would lead to Scottish independenc and the break up of the UK, or whether adding cost to supply chains would be another nail in the coffin or UK manufacturing, or whether it leaves Europe politically weakened, and the UK an isolated backwater on the fringes of global power…..
NO! the most important thing to us True Brits is that we’ll be able to go back to laughing at Spanish waiters – thats one in the eye for the so-called politically correct mafia!
Brilliant!
At last something to cheer us up while the Brexit nightmare rolls inexorably closer
….got it in a nutshell M.P.
Why has Paul Murray waited for the last 2 years, this kind of drum bashing was required at the beginning and is now playing solely into the hands of the EU.
Note to Mike Blamey, the grocer’s daughter has long gone from the scene and can no longer be blamed (or praised) for her work.
“The evil they do lives after them: the good is oft interred in their bones: so let it be with That*her!” Removing almost all the proper apprenticeship and training which created the seed-corn of good craft and a technical society : and deliberately reducing the vehicle(s) of wealth creation (not just manipulation) for the reasons I have opined so often…-flogging-off the family silver, (public assets sold for a pittance) spivs and barrow-boys (for younger readers, those who profited from shortages during war and immediate post war times…) allowed free reign..do you need more. JK Galbraith opined that it will take the UK economy 100 years to recover from all that “That*Her” and her ilk did to the real economy, IF EVER : and as MP correctly says: damn me if they aren’t going to try it again with the NHS. Those the Gods make sport with, first they do drive mad?