British Engineering Excellence Awards (BEEAS) week underway

Today marks the beginning of British Engineering Excellence Awards (BEEAs) week – which is organised by two of the The Engineer’s sister publications, Eureka and New Electronics.

Taking place online at www.beeas.co.uk/beeas-week, the first three winners will be announced today at 11am in the categories Consultancy of the Year; Design Team of the Year and Engineering Ambassador of the Year. After 11am, it will be possible to view the outcome at www.eurekamagazine.co.uk and www.newelectronics.co.uk

The announcements will keep coming all week, with the schedule as follows:

Tuesday 23rd March, 11am GMT

Electronic Product of the Year 2020 – sponsored by COMSOL

Mechanical Product of the Year 2020 – sponsored by Eureka!

Wednesday 24th March, 11am GMT

Materials Application of the Year 2020 – sponsored by Goodfellow

Small Company of the Year 2020 – sponsored by Engineering Solutions Live

Thursday 25th March, 11am GMT

Start-Up of the Year 2020 – sponsored by SolidWorks

Young Design Engineer of the Year 2020 – sponsored by MA Business

Friday 26th March, 11am GMT

BEEAs Special Award for Design Engineering 2020 – sponsored by SolidWorks

Grand Prix 2020 – sponsored by Distrupol​