British Engineering Excellence Awards (BEEAS) week underway

Today marks the beginning of British Engineering Excellence Awards (BEEAs) week – which is organised by two of the The Engineer’s sister publications, Eureka and New Electronics.
Taking place online at www.beeas.co.uk/beeas-week, the first three winners will be announced today at 11am in the categories Consultancy of the Year; Design Team of the Year and Engineering Ambassador of the Year. After 11am, it will be possible to view the outcome at www.eurekamagazine.co.uk and www.newelectronics.co.uk
The announcements will keep coming all week, with the schedule as follows:
Tuesday 23rd March, 11am GMT
Electronic Product of the Year 2020 – sponsored by COMSOL
Mechanical Product of the Year 2020 – sponsored by Eureka!
Wednesday 24th March, 11am GMT
Materials Application of the Year 2020 – sponsored by Goodfellow
Small Company of the Year 2020 – sponsored by Engineering Solutions Live
Thursday 25th March, 11am GMT
Start-Up of the Year 2020 – sponsored by SolidWorks
Young Design Engineer of the Year 2020 – sponsored by MA Business
Friday 26th March, 11am GMT
BEEAs Special Award for Design Engineering 2020 – sponsored by SolidWorks
Grand Prix 2020 – sponsored by Distrupol