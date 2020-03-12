Sunak pledges to ‘get things done’ with £22bn R&D budget

Rishi Sunak has promised to ‘get things done’ in a budget speech that saw the chancellor pledge an increase in R&D investment to £22bn a year.

Less than a month since the resignation of former chancellor Sajid Javid, Sunak stood before MPs to deliver a budget that will see a further £5.2bn invested into flood defence over six years, £500m to support the roll-out of a super-fast electric vehicle charging network, £533m to extend the Plug-in Grant schemes for ultra-low emission vehicles to 2023, and at least £800m to establish two or more new Carbon Capture and Storage clusters by 2030, which are expected to create up to 6,000 jobs.

Where should UK infrastructure investment be targeted?

Invoking luminaries such as Newton, Hodgkin and Turing, and referring to the UK’s history of engineering and scientific achievements, Sunak said: “We need to recapture that spirit… So the third part of our Plan for Prosperity is to invest in ideas.

“I will increase investment in R&D to £22bn a year. That is the fastest and the largest increase in R&D spend ever. As a percentage of GDP, it will be the highest in nearly forty years – higher than the US, China, France and Japan.

“And a major step towards our target of increasing public and private investment in R&D to 2.4 per cent of GDP. We won’t wait to get started – next year, funding will grow by 15 per cent, the fastest year-on-year growth on record.”

As part of the Treasury’s spending plans, over £900m will be invested into nuclear fusion, space and electric vehicles, and £800m will go toward the establishment of ‘a new blues-skies funding agency’ modelled on the USA’s Advanced Research Agency, latterly the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“If the new ARPA-like agency has less red tape and was truly agile in its approach to funding ground-breaking projects, it could be very effective,” said Mark Smith from business performance consultancy Ayming UK and Ireland.

Funding into university research will be distributed more widely, with £400m earmarked nationally and institutions outside of London, the East and South of England set to receive a greater share.

“We promised to make this country one of the scientific and research centres of the world – we’re getting it done,” said Sunak.

Further spending pledges from Sunak include £5bn to give people access to gigabit-capable broadband, over £500m to extend 4G mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK, £27bn over five years for road projects and £120m for up to eight new Institutes of Technology and £7m for 11 maths schools. The Annual Investment Allowance, currently set at £1m, will revert to £200,000 from 1 January 2021.

Commenting on the chancellor’s announcements, Prof Sir Jim McDonald FREng FRSE, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: “We are deeply impressed with the government’s commitment to more than double UK public spending on R&D. It is vital to enhance spending on creative new ideas and catalysing innovation if our world-leading engineering research and enterprises are to reach their full potential and improve opportunities for all through economic and social development.

“High-risk innovation with flexible funding is an exciting and ambitious endeavour – this is what a UK ARPA should deliver. We have seen from the US ARPA example that it can succeed if it is well designed. Radical, out-of-the-box thinking, if properly funded and executed, could boost local economies, create new and sustainable jobs and address global challenges, while creating new opportunities to improve people’s lives in every part of the UK.”