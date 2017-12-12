C2I 2017 shines spotlight on collaborative engineering innovation

The Engineer’s annual Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) campaign came to a fascinating conclusion at its recent conference.



Now in its second year, Collaborate To Innovate was launched to celebrate and highlight the role that collaboration plays in developing the technological solutions to some of our biggest problems.

We wanted to champion the depth of the relationship between the UK’s businesses and its academic research community. And – perhaps most importantly – we wanted to explore exactly what it is about these projects that makes them successful.

After an exhaustive shortlisting and judging process we announced the winners at a special party held earlier this year in London. But this wasn’t the end of the process.

C2I 2017 culminated with a conference at Coventry’s Manufacturing Technology Centre on December 7 where – alongside keynote speakers including former business secretary and leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable – the winners talked about the technologies they’ve developed, the problems they’ve solved and the challenges they’ve overcome.

The projects on show at this years conference – which you can read more about here – were a striking reminder of the depth and variety of engineering expertise in the UK. But they all had had one thing in common: they’re all the products of collaboration, inspiring examples of what can be achieved when different disciplines and different areas of expertise are brought together to solve a problem.

We look forward to exploring and championing these important themes once again in Collaborate to Innovate 2018.

Finally, we’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the judges, sponsors, delegates and above all the engineers and researchers who have helped make Collaborate to Innovate 2017 such a fascinating and rewarding initiative.