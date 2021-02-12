C2I 2020 Readers Choice winner: DRAMA

A project aimed at driving the uptake of additive manufacturing technology in the aerospace sector has been singled out by readers of The Engineer as the C2I 2020 readers’ choice winner.

The polls are now closed and we’re delighted to announce that the winner of The Engineer’s C2I 2020 readers choice award is the DRAMA project, an initiative led by the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing aimed at driving the adoption of metal additive manufacturing technologies in the aerospace sector.

The project is also the winner of the C2I2020 Aerospace & Defence Category, which was sponsored by the High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

This year’s readers’ choice poll attracted 849 votes, with DRAMA receiving 387, a 45.6 per cent share of the votes cast.

In second place was the MTC led Concrete Reinforcement of the Future project, which is applying advanced manufacturing expertise to new fabrication and assembly methods for rebar. This entry received 297 votes from readers.

Our third placed entry for this category was our Wild Card category winner, the Shadow Robot company’s Tactile Telerobot project, which received 126 votes.