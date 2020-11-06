We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist for The Engineer’s 2020 Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) Awards.

Now in its fifth year, The Engineer’s Collaborate To Innovate awards (C2I) was established to uncover and celebrate great examples of technology-led engineering collaboration across a range of different disciplines and sectors. It’s fair to say that it’s more than delivered on this vision, and has regularly uncovered a fresh pipeline of innovations, showcasing the UK’s strength and breadth in cross-disciplinary collaboration, and providing plenty of reasons to optimistic about the future of UK engineering.

And, in a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many sectors of the economy grinding to halt, this year’s shortlist – one of the strongest in the competition’s history – provides gratifying evidence that the UK’s culture of innnovation and appetite for collaboration is alive and well.

The shortlisted projects are listed below , and we’ll be looking at all of them in more detail over the weeks and months ahead, with the winners being announced early next year.

In place of our annual party (which can’t take place owing to current restrictions) winners of this year’s competition will be unveiled during a special C2I Week that will hosted on The Engineer’s website (www.theengineer.co.uk) from 1st to 5th February.

Whilst it will be a shame not to congratulate our winners face-to-face, C2I 2020 promises to be no less a compelling celebration of the incredible things that happen when engineers from different groups come together to solve a challenge, and we can’t wait to share their stories with you.

With special thanks to this year's headline sponsor Frazer-Nash Consultancy

Category: aerospace & defence

UK Volcanology Field Robotics Team: University of Bristol with University College London, University of Cambridge and University of Manchester

H-ATMP KTP Partnership: SC Group-Global with the University of Exeter

DRAMA: National Centre for Additive Manufacturing / MTC with ATS Global, Autodesk, Ansys Granta, Midlands Aerospace Alliance, National Physical Laboratory, Renishaw and the University of Birmingham

Category: Automotive

i-CoBat (Immersion Cooled Electric Vehicle Battery Packs): M&I Materials Ltd with Ricardo Ltd, Warwick Manufacturing Group at University of Warwick.

ACRIM-Wheel (All Composite Reduced Inertia Modular Wheels): Carbon ThreeSixty Ltd with Far-UK Ltd and Bitrez Ltd

AutoAir: UK 5G Test Bed for Connected Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs): Dense Air with Millbrook, Blu Wireless Technology, McLaren Applied Technologies, University of Surrey, Quortus, Real Wireless, Celestia Technologies, Telefonica (O2) and Atkins.

Composite Hybrid Automotive Suspension System Innovative Structures (CHASSIS): Ford Motor Company with Gestamp, National Composites Centre, University of Nottingham

AMPERE:

Equipmake with Hieta, Altair and Ariel

Category: Energy & Environment

Development of In-process Liquid Sampling Device: Advanced Sampling Process Instruments (ASPI) Ltd with Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU)

A Novel Thermoelectric Heat Pump/Heat Recovery System (EcoPump): University of Nottingham with Environmental Process Systems, EPS Ltd, P.A.K Engineering Ltd, Thermo Electric Devices Ltd Gaoke Applied Science Research Institute Co. Ltd, China and Southeast University, China

Alpha Sort and Segregation Active Demonstrator Project: James Fisher Nuclear with Sellafield Ltd and CNSL Ltd.

ERM Dolphyn: ERM with Offshore Design Engineering (ODE), Tractebel Engie, Principle Power Inc (PPI), NEL, and Doosan

Gravitricity’s Demonstrator Energy Storage System: Gravitricity with Huisman Equipment

SUNRISE: Swansea University with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research,

Imperial College London, Brunel University London, and others.

Aerofoil: Williams Advanced Engineering and Aerofoil Energy Limited

Category: Healthcare & Medical

Adhesive Drug Eluting Devices for Unmet Clinical Needs in Oral Medicine: University of Sheffield with AFYX Therapeutics

Quanta SC+Haemodialysis System: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Limited with Smallfry

A distinctive medical technologies research, innovation and translation system, delivering economic and social impact: University of Leeds and UKRI; Medical Technologies IKC (UKRI EPSRC); Grow MedTech (UKRI Research England) + 27 academic research organisation partners

234 industry/clinical research organisation partners and a wider network of 928 associate members.

TraCer: University of Oxford, King’s College London, Aga Khan University, MRC Unit The Gambia at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Oxford Computer Consultants.

Machine learning for enhanced diabetes care: Quin Technology Ltd, University of Bristol

Category: Healthcare & Medical: COVID response

Zephr Plus Ventilator: Babcock International with Raytheon, Kohler Mira Limited, Kinneir Dufort, Future Advanced Manufacture, PDD, Amtek Precision, Plexus

CE Imperial Lather: Imperial College London- Department of Chemical Engineering with Sipsmith London and the London Science Museum

OxVent: Oxvent Ltd with University of Oxford, King’s College London and Smith+Nephew

3D printed auxetic nasopharyngeal swabs for COVID-19 sample collection: University of Wolverhampton with 6DME UK

Emergency Ventilator for Covid-19: Jenton International Limited with B&R Industrial Automation Limited, Festo Limited, Dero Fabrication Limited and Shearmans Limited

The InVicto Ventilator: JFD with Frazer-Nash Consultancy, Angus 3D Solutions, MDU, Narayana Health and Innovhealth

Category: Data & Connectivity

Improving the data quality of low-cost air pollution sensors: South Coast Science with Ricardo

Radio Frequency Pipeline Communications – Electromagnetic Research: Innerpath Technologies Ltd with University of Edinburgh, Heriot Watt University, Oil and Gas Innovation Centre (OGIC)

Novel vibration-based scour monitoring technique: University of Cambridge (Laing O’Rourke centre, Centre for Smart Infrastructure and Construction, and Scofield Centre) with Bradford Metropolitan Council, Gaist Solutions and TMS Maritime Ltd

Category: Manufacturing Technology

DRAMA: National Centre Additive Manufacturing – MTC with Ansys, Granta, Autodesk, ATS Global,

Midlands Aerospace Alliance, National Physical Laboratory, Renishaw, University of Birmingham

PowderCleanse: Carpenter Technology Corporation with Farleygreene, Malvern Panalytical, Aegleteq, Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC).

Topology Optimisation of a heat exchanger with turbulent flow: Baker Hughes with

Imperial College London, TOffeeAM LTD.

Concrete Reinforcement of the Future: MTC with MetLase, ParaPy and Leeds Beckett University

PowderBond: Stalcom Automotive Technologies with Ariel Motor Co, MacNeillie (Babcock), Innovate UK NVN

Category: Wild card

Automating an Antarctic Research Station: British Antarctic Survey with Newenco, Landfill systems and Capstone

Tactile Telerobot: Shadow Robot Company with ANA Holdings, Tangible Research, HaptX

Platform Construction System – Construction Innovation Hub with Akerlof and 40 industrial partners

FASTBLADE : The University of Edinburgh with Babcock International Group, Artemis Intelligent Power, FOX VPS Ltd, NI, MatchID, SIMEC Atlantis Energy and Orbital Marine Power

ReDRESS Project : Precision Acoustics Ltd with Ionix Advanced Technologies, TWI Ltd

and the University of Sheffield

Category: Young Innovator

Automated Snooker Scoring System: – Jonathan Lim – Nottingham High School / University of Southampton

PPE Cooling Fans: Toby Weymouth, Kings School, Worcester

