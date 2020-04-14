The Engineer’s 2020 young innovator award is open for entries

As part of its annual Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) awards initiative The Engineer is once again on the look-out for the UK’s most talented young engineers

Set up to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of engineers The Engineer’s Young Innovator prize aims to shine the spotlight on outstanding examples of school engineering projects. Entries are invited from individual pupils or student teams.

Commenting on the award The Engineer’s editor Jon Excell said: “Inspiring the next generation of engineers remains one of industry’s most pressing concerns, and engagement with school-age students is widely viewed as one of the most important and effective ways of achieving this. This prize will spotlight some of the UK’s most successful examples of this engagement in action.”

The 2019 Young Innovator award went to 14 year old school pupil Freddie Howells for his development of a facial recognition door-entry system for vulnerable elderly people.

The Young Innovator trophy is part of The Engineer’s Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) Awards competition, which aims to uncover and celebrate the UK’s most innovative collaborative engineering projects.

The competition will also be awarding prizes to innovative and collaborative projects across areas including automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, health, energy, data and connectivity, and defence.

A team of expert judges will select winners in each category. These will be announced at an exclusive VIP reception in London on 4th November.

C2I 2020 is supported by organisations including Frazer-Nash Consultancy, High Value Manufacturing Catapult, Babcock International Group, Mazak, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), and Engineering UK.

The deadline for entries is Friday 10th July, 2020.

