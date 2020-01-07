Southampton start-ups exhibiting at CES 2020

Tech entrepreneurs from Southampton University are at CES 2020 in Las Vegas to unveil research-based tech products in prosthetics design, cybersecurity and quantum technology.

The products are being launched on the Future Worlds stand, the University’s on-campus start-up accelerator, which is exhibiting products in sectors including Digital Health, Cyber Security, Quantum Technology, 5G, Smart Cities, and AI.

The accelerator will launch three research-based products on the stand at Eureka Park in the Sands Expo: Radii Devices, a cloud-based design assistant for prosthetists; SPYDERISK, a cyber-security threat assessment tool; and Aquark Technologies, which has developed miniaturised components for quantum technology.

Radii Devices will launch intelligent software on January 7 that provides for faster, more personal fitting of prosthetics and orthotics. The spinout is said to use the same engineering technologies seen in F1 car design and America’s Cup yacht racing for prosthetics design and prediction of device fit before manufacture.

On Wednesday 8 January, Software as a service (SaaS) spinout SPYDERISK will launch its web-based solution for IT security compliance, which the University said helps save months of manual work each year for cyber-security professionals identifying and mitigating threats to systems.

On Thursday 9 January, Aquark Technologies will reveal the first design for portable atomic clocks, based around a micro-fabricated ultra-high vacuum chamber. The product is said to be the first simple plug-and-play cold atom quantum device available for the market.

Ben Clark, Future Worlds director, said: “The Future Worlds stand at CES proudly puts UK university innovation on the world stage. Our students and academics are turning world-leading research into products that change the world. Exhibiting at CES has helped start-ups and spinouts from [Southampton University] gain hundreds of commercial leads and secure millions of pounds of investment, and we’re excited to see these latest innovations make global impact in 2020.”

CES 2020 includes over 4,500 exhibiting companies and is expected to more than 180,000 attendees wanting to see the next generation of consumer technologies.