This week’s poll: changing patterns of car ownership

Will the spread of car hailing services and apps along with development of autonomous vehicles trigger a long-mooted decline in personal vehicle ownership?
Today’s news that Toyota is to invest $500 million in developing self-driving cars for Uber’s car-sharing network has revived speculation that OEMs are preparing for a shift in vehicle ownership, where they sell most of their vehicles to fleets rather than to individuals. To accomplish this, Toyota says, technology from each company will be integrated into purpose-built Toyota vehicles to be deployed on Uber’s ride-sharing network.
The initial “Autono-MaaS” (autonomous-mobility as a service) fleet will be based on Toyota’s Sienna Minivan platform. Uber’s Autonomous Driving System and the Toyota Guardian automated safety support system will both be integrated into the Autono-MaaS vehicles. Toyota will also utilise its Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), its core information infrastructure for connected vehicles.
“Uber’s automated driving system and Toyota’s Guardian system will independently monitor the vehicle environment and real-time situation, enhancing overall vehicle safety for both the automated driver and the vehicle,” said Dr Gill Pratt, Toyota Research Institute CEO and TMC Fellow. Pilot-scale deployments will begin on the Uber ride-sharing network in 2021.
“This agreement and investment marks an important milestone in our transformation to a mobility company as we help provide a path for safe and secure expansion of mobility services like ride-sharing that includes Toyota vehicles and technologies,” commented Shigeki Tomoyama, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Company and president of Toyota Connected Company.
Jaguar Land Rover also has a relationship with a ride-sharing service, Google spin-off Waymo, while Daimler has partnered with Bosch to develop an autonomous ride-hailing service.
The idea of a shift in individual car ownership has been around for some time. The most common model suggested is similar to the leasing system used by mobile phone companies, where users pay for their service and the phone (or car) is included in the agreement; this is also quite similar to the “power by the hour” contracts used by aircraft engine manufacturers and airlines. In The Engineer, we have written extensively about UK electric vehicle developer Riversimple, which is planning to operate a similar scheme where fuel is also included in the leasing cost. The significance of ride-hailing and autonomy in the argument is that if you can summon a vehicle to take you from anywhere to anywhere at short notice and even specify how many seats and how much luggage space you need, and you aren’t actually going to drive yourself, then it would not make much sense to own your own vehicle which will sit idle outside your house for most of the time, entailing worries about fuel charging range and then having to compete for increasingly-rare parking space at your destination.
Of course, there will always be people who relish driving, and the idea of personal freedom being linked to car ownership is very much embedded in industrialised societies; this may mean that car ownership will remain popular. Another factor is that in the most populous nations on the planet, the shift from rural to city living and employment that occurred in Europe and the US in the 19th century is still in progress, and this leads to very different transport needs in very large markets.
There is a great deal to discuss in this subject, taking in aspects of economics, sociology, manufacturing technologies, supply chains and international trade.
It’s been tried before; ‘cars for comrades’ anyone ? https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/08/2188387/shared-mobility-v-1-ussr-edition/
this link may work better … https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:ae3Up1Dai28J:https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/05/08/2188387/shared-mobility-v-1-ussr-edition/+&cd=7&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=uk
Interest rates will be a significant deciding factor
It may, eventually, reduce car ownership among those who would take the bus if it picked up outside their house, and ran when they wanted it to, BUT, that will depend on cost.
A considerable number of drivers only use cars as there isn’t what they consider a viable alternate, if the self rive car hailing future is cheap enough and reliable enough then those who would rather not drive will make the switch. I don’t think this is any time soon though, not even with the rate of change we are seeing now.
The option of leasing is not really a shift as such, its more of a different type of owning, Plus of course one the car is no longer suitable for lease (not current!) – it has to be sold on i.e . Becomes a privately owned car.
As for people swapping to completely ride sharing or hailing, possibly in crowded cities, but the freedom of when and where you want is a strong pull for car ‘ownership’, not to mention avoiding the horrors of shared transport, the smell of sick, uncivilised travel companions, delays, unreliability – yuk!.
The delight of car ownership is that “I” can go anywhere, anytime without some union member or other state intervention deciding otherwise + echo Brian’s concerns with the addition of left takeaway food containers and packaging / spilt beer etc. Double Yuk!!
Can see more car sharing / ride apps in built up areas unless governments (local and national) pull their fingers out and bring in comprehensive linked public transport. Personally I don’t see personal car owner ship declining for folk (like me) who need to get to see relatives that live 100+ miles away in the middle of the country that get one or two buses a week. Or those relatives that need to get to work/shops/school/socialise.
Yes maybe in large cities but in rural Gloucestershire (or any other shire and rural area) I think not for the long-foreseeable future. Add it to the list of suggestions by campus dwellers and citicentrics who do not get that away from the dense metropolitan areas, public transport of any kind is rare, expensive and does not go from A to B. I’m struggling to see how the economics of locating an autonomous hailable fleet within a reasonable distance (say 20mins) of each inhabitant in a dispersed population with enough vehicles to provide a service at peak times and balancing the frequency (usage rate) against costs and providing that transport at a reasonable price could work.
We are a long way off this change on a serious scale. When it happens it will only work for short journies that would normally be made by taxi.
I wonder if the car owners will sell the data they collect on you just like the the phone companies?
I leased a car (in part) due to a potential value crash for used cars when I replace it in 4 years time. I’ll probably lease again, or switch to an AirBnB-style short term lease when I need it for holidays, or trips out of the city. It is definitely going to happen sooner than we imagine. Currently owners use their car on average 1hr per day – its a waste of money and resources. Car membership schemes that include hotel discounts, restaurants etc… It will be like ‘Compare the Market’ Meerkat Movie Mondays. And yes, it will be all about personal data. You can already lease pre-owned cars, btw.
There are also – perhaps – lessons to be learnt from the Mobike scheme in Manchester, recently in the news: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-manchester-45270254
None of the above.
This is very much a ‘townies’ / London centric viewpoint. ‘Out in the sticks’ the private car remains essential as we don’t have any public transportation services to talk of.
Although, I live only 20 minutes (15 miles) from the centre of a major city using public transport is problematic in terms of cost, frequency and availability and that isn’t going to change, a private car is essential. Pandora’s box has been opened and we are stuck with the consequences.
Apart from London there are few places where public transport is used by people who can afford not to, convenience and ease dominate. Regarding car sharing, when I was in Russia (over 10 years ago), private cars would stop (even be hailed-down) and offer taxi style lifts for a nominal fee. The cars were often wrecks, but the convenience was fantastic and the cost very small. I’m not sure if this would be compatible with UK attitudes though, however it offers a simple way of reducing town traffic.
I agree with the comments that this is fine for cities/large towns, but useless for villages & hamlets. Are you going to wait an hour or more for a self driving Uber to turn up in your village? I think not.
Half my mileage is for holiday in europe. No car sharing there as the car is full. Might appreciate the autonomous bit but how fast would it be? 70 mph?
The way I see it is sharing or not sharing with other passengers would be a choice. Also the cars (if they are truly autonomous) only need to return to base when they need cleaning (automatic refuelling should be easy enough). Taking this into account the economy should/could make car sharing attractive. How much time in the day is your car standing idle?
I think the younger generations will make most use of it to start with (if it is cost effective). However, many car owners see them as extensions of their homes and may be reluctant to give them up. Therefore the shift could be slow.
I live in the country and taxis are expensive this could be a welcome opportunity for going out.
The on-demand flexibility of personal ownership overrides everything else, even if it has drawbacks, such as responsibility for maintenance, repair, renewal, and so on. Ride sharing, hailing etc have their places, invariably in inner city and urban environments, anywhere and any circumstance else they cannot compete.
The most important part of car ownership is that you can personalize your car, carry stuff that you may need for sport, work or personal activities. A lot of the merchandise in car accessories shops is to do with our own individual taste, that will not change.
Uber have stated they will arrive within eight minutes of hailing them, in the hamlet as well as the town. Their vehicles will be placed strategically using AI to “learn” who wants what, where and when. We are creatures of habit and Uber already has most of that data!
Uber has many competitors entering their market that will only expedite this phenomenon.
Uber have demanded that car manufacturers produce electric cars that last one million miles not the current one hundred thousand; a ten fold reduction in asset cost amortised over five years will dramatically reduce cost of ride and with no human costs will make this financially sustainable with vehicles no older than five years on the road, inherently safer too.
We have had a fleet of electric cars for five and a half years with no issues, now on our second fleet with semi-autonomous cars – a marvellous experience!
The cleanliness of the car will be self policing as in car camera will fine you (on spot) for eating, smoking, drinking or being sick! The car once adulterated will drive straight to strategic “valet” centre to be “detailed”.
Once we have understood the most efficient way of getting from A to B with our “golf clubs” or “ski gear” with the added benefit of a social drink after our sport, with no drink driving issues and perhaps pubs and more social places coming back into our lives, we will soon appreciate the social benefits of autonomous “ride hailing” along with the financial benefit of reducing the second largest (non-appreciating) cost for most of us!
It is already cheaper to “ride hail” in a human driven vehicle in the top five Cities in the U.S. than own or lease one’s own vehicle and with autonomous vehicles this will become ubiquitous in an exponential time.
In 2030 dear reader you will not own nor lease your own car; mark your calendar now!
Look forward to not visiting the petrol station, arranging the annual service et.al. Windscreen chip; irrelevant! The car will return to strategic centre for new windscreen after dropping you at your destination!
All this with no accidents, deaths nor life changing injuries from road use!
The Government that facilitates “autonomous vehicles” will save more lives than any Government in history! A goal worth seeking!
There is one down side for those of amorous intent – I’ll leave it there!
Which 5 US cities? https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/27/ride-hailing-vs-car-ownership-heres-which-really-costs-more.html
Here here! Can’t wait! Driving is only fun about twice a month. The rest is a grind and a danger to life.
I have a place in Ingram, only 10 miles inland of Alnwick, Uber couldn’t get there in 1/2 hour unless that is their base of operation.
the idea is sound, the practicalities not so, these very out of the way places (chosen for that reason) are difficult to get to and autonomous vehicles would probably not work, in the major cities what a great idea, but I have a better one, make these cars bigger, have them run to a time table (very frequent in the cities) have a grumpy person up front to collect a fare. Think I might be on to a winner, think I’ll call it a bus!
@Beau, all joking aside about the lack of roads out that way, what will the autonomous vehicle do when it finds a herd of sheep in the road? Not to mention what cattle grids and gates will do to the sensors!
Joking? well ok yes but with a valid point, there already is ‘vehicle sharing systems (the bus, train, tram etc.) and they work by and large, could the autonomous ‘dial a ride’ be a ‘cos we can thing’?
Anyway I totally agree Bob, the road is (in part) single track with passing places, wonder how they would cope with oncoming vehicles especially when they have passed a passing place?
I doubt autonomous vehicles will have any more problems with passing places than most tourists…..
Apropos man versus machine stand-off, to quote Arthur Dent (lying down, to the bulldozer driver trying to demolish his house): “I’m game, we’ll see who rusts first”
Well catered for in Eastern cultures generally: hotel rooms offered by the hour!