This week’s poll: changing patterns of car ownership

Will the spread of car hailing services and apps along with development of autonomous vehicles trigger a long-mooted decline in personal vehicle ownership?

Today’s news that Toyota is to invest $500 million in developing self-driving cars for Uber’s car-sharing network has revived speculation that OEMs are preparing for a shift in vehicle ownership, where they sell most of their vehicles to fleets rather than to individuals. To accomplish this, Toyota says, technology from each company will be integrated into purpose-built Toyota vehicles to be deployed on Uber’s ride-sharing network.

The initial “Autono-MaaS” (autonomous-mobility as a service) fleet will be based on Toyota’s Sienna Minivan platform. Uber’s Autonomous Driving System and the Toyota Guardian automated safety support system will both be integrated into the Autono-MaaS vehicles. Toyota will also utilise its Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), its core information infrastructure for connected vehicles.

“Uber’s automated driving system and Toyota’s Guardian system will independently monitor the vehicle environment and real-time situation, enhancing overall vehicle safety for both the automated driver and the vehicle,” said Dr Gill Pratt, Toyota Research Institute CEO and TMC Fellow. Pilot-scale deployments will begin on the Uber ride-sharing network in 2021.

“This agreement and investment marks an important milestone in our transformation to a mobility company as we help provide a path for safe and secure expansion of mobility services like ride-sharing that includes Toyota vehicles and technologies,” commented Shigeki Tomoyama, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Company and president of Toyota Connected Company.

Jaguar Land Rover also has a relationship with a ride-sharing service, Google spin-off Waymo, while Daimler has partnered with Bosch to develop an autonomous ride-hailing service.

The idea of a shift in individual car ownership has been around for some time. The most common model suggested is similar to the leasing system used by mobile phone companies, where users pay for their service and the phone (or car) is included in the agreement; this is also quite similar to the “power by the hour” contracts used by aircraft engine manufacturers and airlines. In The Engineer, we have written extensively about UK electric vehicle developer Riversimple, which is planning to operate a similar scheme where fuel is also included in the leasing cost. The significance of ride-hailing and autonomy in the argument is that if you can summon a vehicle to take you from anywhere to anywhere at short notice and even specify how many seats and how much luggage space you need, and you aren’t actually going to drive yourself, then it would not make much sense to own your own vehicle which will sit idle outside your house for most of the time, entailing worries about fuel charging range and then having to compete for increasingly-rare parking space at your destination.

Of course, there will always be people who relish driving, and the idea of personal freedom being linked to car ownership is very much embedded in industrialised societies; this may mean that car ownership will remain popular. Another factor is that in the most populous nations on the planet, the shift from rural to city living and employment that occurred in Europe and the US in the 19th century is still in progress, and this leads to very different transport needs in very large markets.

