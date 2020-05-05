This week’s Poll: is it time for a Chief Engineering Officer in government?

As the UK’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty has been a near-constant presence during the Covid-19 crisis, bringing a measured and objective approach to disseminating the crisis as it unfolds.
Socially distanced alongside a government minister and peers including Dr Patrick Vallance, the Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Prof Whitty has been relentless in spelling out the severity of the crisis and the measures needed to overcome it.
MORE FROM THE ENGINEER ON INDUSTRY’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Engineer readers will be well aware of the profession’s response to Covid-19 and the efforts that have taken place to provide ventilators and PPE in significant quantities at short notice. These – and the rapid deployment of Nightingale Hospitals and other temporary health care facilities in the UK – are the stories that have made it into the public consciousness as the nation continues its efforts to protect the NHS from new Covid-19 cases.
They also show – once again – that in a time of crisis the efforts and expertise of engineers are vital in the national push to beat Covid-19.
With Prof Whitty’s role of CMO in mind, is there now a case for the appointment of a Chief Engineering Officer? This person would provide similar levels of objective input on the practicalities of converting exhibition centres and other buildings into medical facilities, applying innovation to pinch points in supply chains (as seen with PPE), transport and infrastructure.
Does the profession need a figurehead to guide the government and raise the profile of the profession in the wider public, or does the role of Government Chief Scientific Adviser sufficiently cover the input of engineering into government decisions? Similarly, do the engineers within the Government Science & Engineering section of the Civil Service, or those called upon to join Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), provide Westminster with sufficient engineering rigour?
The appointment of such a person is long overdue; now is the ideal time whilst the Covid-19 situation is current as the general public, and government ministers/civil servant chiefs have witnessed the effect of Prof. Whitty’s influence. A dynamic, engineering person with good all-round knowledge and strong links with all disciplines of engineering for secondment of specialized knowledge is essential. Perhaps controversial projects like HS2 would be better managed and implemented, without the London centric approach that seems so prevalent these days.
The response to the ventilator call was surprisingly quick and effective. Although in the end the ventilators were not needed (indeed, some medical professionals are now saying they may do more harm than good), the private sector and the engineering workforce really stepped up to the challange. A person in authority – a Chief Engineering Officer or whomever else – really must sieze upon this as a case-study of the importance of engineering to society.
This would be a political role, how would that really help engineering ?
Has Chris Whitty really come out of the CV-19 chaos as a shining beacon or just as an echo chamber or patsy for government (lack of) policy ?
Many engineers don’t support programmes like HS2, Heathrow Expansion or F35 purchases, how would that play out in the light of current Tory policies ?
What sector would a chief engineer come from ? Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Biological, Software, Communications, etc. – the field is too wide for one person to have a real grasp of all areas. So it would appear that a group would be better placed to advise.
I believe therefore that the already existing professional bodies should be the providers of any ‘engineering’ advise and these bodies should be guided, in a democratic way, by their members.
The bottom line is that Politicians will do whatever serves their purposes irrespective of any advise, informed or otherwise – as they say “you can lead a horse to water but ….”
We have not had a Chief Engineering Adviser since Geoff Robinson. Instead we have been told that the Chief Scientific Adviser covers the role. With no disrespect intended to any scientist, and especially those who have filled that role, the difference between Science and Engineering is as great s the difference between Economics or Health and Engineering. And to answer Another Steve, these are not political roles. It is not the CEA’s role to “support” or “oppose” HS2, the role is to advise politicians on the engineering issues so that they may take an informed decision.
The top two options should be combined. That would be nearly 90 % in favour.
Such is the success of the ‘Engineer’ label that 37 separate engineering specialisations have formed institutions , each of which has a hierarchical professionalised membership and an economic interest to safeguard, mainly through lobbying.
Paradoxically, this quasi-guild system has led to a great weakness, namely the paradoxical inability to adjust to technological progress!
I mostly agree with Another Steve, if its just a box ticking political exercise. Then is would be pointless.
What we need is a restoration of engineering as a worthwhile profession, and a government of any persuasion that actually responds to engineering needs; instead of just taxing the hell out of it.
Every Gov’ since good old Magie’ has tried to get rid of manufacturing & engineering, what with under funding of schools/uni’s and the unfair taxation system in this country (which as we try to recoup the Covid monies is only going to get worse!).
As a result we have a generation that sees it as a lost cause and would rather make music or play football as a dream career option.
Engineering made this country, we need gov to invest from the grass roots up. If having a Chief Engineer made that happen then yes lets have one, but seeing that Gov is primarily concerned with itself and London second it may be pointless.
@ Another Steve, I think you are really SPOT ON and wholeheartedly agree – you beat me to he table! One Proviso: you forgot about the Socio-Engineer ………. That’s the Esteem Engineering has fallen to. The greater the number of “Experts” and to keep the peace by Non-experts in anything in control, then we become rich in Methods but have utterly NO Principles. THIS is the country’s problem. All chasing the Ghost of the Gravy Train….
The work of scientists and clinicians during this awful covid-19 pandemic has been absolutely crucial to fighting the virus. Examples include: a) sequencing the virus’s gene; b) structure of the virus linked to ACE-2 receptors in targeted cells; c) epidemic modelling; etc. Turning this science rapidly into robust RNAqPCR, antigen and IgM& IgG test to diagnose and screen has needed engineering skills. The superb work on new vaccine and antiviral drug candidates will require substancial chemical and biomaterials engineering to get worldwide availability asap to save lives and the economy! Advanced control engineering will be essential for turning epidemic forcasting into robust pandemic modelling. Software engineering is already proving to be critical I could go on . But there is another reason why we need a National CEO! When the pandemic is over, the great global challenges will still be there: i.e. global warning, the circular economy, green energy, drinking water, rising sea waters etc. These challenges are ENGINEERING led!
Simple answer YES! I speak as a victim of a certain Mrs T’s desire to rid the civil service of technical expertise, when short term bean counters came to the fore. And it would perhaps start the difficult job of making the country re-value and recognise the value of our skills. For far too long we have suffered from the self assessed glorious amateur approach to society arising from the wealthy Victorian upper classes.
We must agree to disagree !
These very senior advisor roles require political acumen, you cannot separate the ‘advice’ form the political agenda, not if you want to remain in the role – look at Trump for an extreme example.
By providing advice you are in effect ‘supporting’ or ‘opposing’ a position, even in Engineering there is no black and white. For example, you may advise that HS2 can be engineered successfully, which it can. However, as the Chief Engineer for the UK you may advise that HS2 shouldn’t be pursued because holistically, for the UK, it makes sense to upgrade/re-engineer the existing rail networks. As an engineer we need to think of the system not just a single component, as a senior ‘advisor’ we might also have to think of our career !!
Having seen other comments, many echo my thoughts that an Engineer in a position to advise and signpost to experts in the many and varied disciplines in Engineering would be a positive move. It would need to be a very special personality providing a strong voice combined with ability to focus on key current issues drawing on practical experience ideally including core manufacturing, supply chain, design, and infrastructure….. a tough recruitment brief.
Engineering underpins everything we have in our modern society and it’s time for there to be a Secretary of State for Engineering with a highly experience team of experts to advise said Minister. Then Engineering would achieve thenational status so needed to make the UK a world leader with all the genius present in Industry and our universities, AND attract all the young people so needed at this point in our history.
The government comprises a debating but non-numerate class (in 2017 only 26 had science qualifications) better suited to analysing the Napoleonic wars than the modern world.
Engineers would bring two major attributes that pure scientists do not have: firstly, a multidisciplinary approach to complex problems and secondly economic awareness of the consequences of bad decisions, (again totally lacking in the pure sciences).
We have a power system that is on the edge of collapse. Transport systems that are antique and have off-shored many key industries to make a quick buck. Yes, we need an engineering input to the policy makers.
While it may be that the Chief Scientist covers engineering, the two disciplines are actually complementary, with broadly similar qualification routes. In simplistic terms though there is a substantial difference, an Engineer transforms science into practicality. At a political level science should inform engineers who then implement feasible solutions. We should have a Chief Engineer instead of Scientist if there is only one post. A scientist deals with the theoretical while an engineer the practical. Advisors provide options, invariably informed but the flaw is that advice that doesn’t follow the political dogma or preference is usually ignored if not disparaged. In todays marketing led society anything that is not fully supportive is missed from the public narrative and therefore politicians lead themselves into the morass, by a failure to consider and accommodate the negative outcomes. So for example while they were telling the public that face-masks are ineffective, what they were really saying was that there weren’t enough for those who need them. Also ignoring their own role in reducing spending on contingency reserves or capabilities. To survive the once in a hundred year event it is necessary to prepare for it, even if it is a hundred years away!
Tony has it right we are split 37 ways and there fore we are ineffective as a voice in a place such as Parliament where the bulk of persons are woefully ignorant of industry and manufacturing.
I do indeed agree with the appointment of a Chief Engineer post to be created. but indeed a small high powered group would be even better. I think, the well meant effort but engineering wise ridiculous solutions could then have been avoided with the breather design competitions. No wonder that some of these contraptions did more damage than good. I work in a rather controversial subsea engineering environment and was surprised to be approached by a member of the Chinese governmental technical bureau for further information on a paper I wrote. There seems to be something of that ilk in China.
I’m not so sure about a Chief Engineer although there is a good argument in favour. The Chief Scientist may be any sort of hard scientist from life, physics or chemical disciplines and the appointee should be enough of a polymath to be able to represent the experts from all fields, possibly including engineering. However there is another hole in the absence of expertise in logistics and organisation, a role that would in earlier years been well within the (then) civil service. Nowadays however with that service substantially cut in the name of efficiency, the main logistics expertise exists in the military where, if you get deployment to theatre wrong, people are shot and die, battles and wars are lost. So I would advocate incorporating a permanent military logisitics advisor as the Chief Logistician. As the military are always engaged somewhere in the world, generally rapidly and not necessarily with the right equipment, such a person would be very experienced in prioritising and organising according to the resources available. Only once the military were involved did we get to build the Nightingale facilities which thankfully were not needed as there were insufficient nursing staff available anyway. Now the army is being tasked with ‘ramping up’ the testing and I have no doubt they will make a substantial contribution, particularly in mobile centres. An experienced logistician may have looked at the whole picture and organised the procurement of PPE and test equipment properly, not in the haphazard way that has occurred with loss of life to devoted medical, nursing and care professionals who signed up to save lives not waste their own. However whoever is on these committees, their advice is only useful if advice is genuinely independent and politicians listen and act accordingly.
Dangerous! We need someone who would look at the need for and viability of things like HS2, the new Hinkley nuke, etc. Anyone drawn from the engineering discipline would have to be very independant of the industry in order to not promote white elephant vanity projects like these, and the “Bridge to nowhere” The industry would be bound to promote the appointment of someone who would keep the supply of lucrative contracts flowing, regardless of whether they made good engineering sense, and were needed, or not. This type of thing has happened in the pharmeceutical industry both here and the US where they have a revolving door between the major companies and the FDA, and in the UK the MHRA also staffed largely by the industry
The posts above show how political power becomes the thing they need most -But what we need is a leader who knows whom he has to employ as advisors -and this man has to be a fault finder a person who understands what is needed now! And then looks for that person to satisfy the missing -This missing is what we all perceive as something we know we know -but this person is rare as he is now in South Korea or Germany — what is not known is what we all desire -today we are near the bottom of the list of the most successful at responding to change .
Engineers are not represented now at the top level in Government. The nearest to an engineer is the leader of the opposition, the lawyer Keir Steamer, whose father was a toolmaker. In the past the Government could call on the Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Public Works, the Head of of the Atomic Energy Authority, the head of the Ministry of Aircraft Production and Supply, the heads of Nationalised Industries etc. During WWII the Government could get in the Chief Engineer of the Post Office to develop a computer for code breaking, or the head of the Railways to develop a logistics supply system. Engineering expertise is now fragmented and outsourced to vacuum cleaner and tractor manufacturers, or overseas Government’s and suppliers. Yes the country needs the expertise of a Chief Engineer in the Civil Service.