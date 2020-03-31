CILT database matches logistics needs during Covid-19 crisis

Organisations in urgent need of supply chain resources can sign up to a CILT database designed to keep Britain moving during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) database contains information provided by industry following CILT’s call to action for cross sector collaboration to ensure supply chains can respond to the unique circumstances brought about by Covid-19.

According to CILT, the database matches organisations together, so that those who have capacity can help those organisations in urgent need – such as the NHS and the grocery retail sector – by making staff, vehicles, warehouse space and expertise available to support the supply chain.

More than 500 individuals and organisations have responded to the CILT’s initial call to action so far, and the information provided is being uploaded into the public non-editable resource database.

Companies in urgent need can search the CILT database and approach those offering help. Similarly, companies with available resource, drivers, vehicles, warehousing space or expertise can add their details to the database by completing an online form.

In a statement, Kevin Richardson FCILT, chief executive, CILT, said: “We have seen a rapid pivot in operational needs, with demands on the logistics sector soaring as home delivery and pharmaceutical supply chains are put under pressure.

“Conversely, as home working grows, so demand for public transport has fallen. We believe as a profession we can work together to meet this challenge.”

Transport minister Baroness Vere said: “Our response to the coronavirus outbreak is dependent on keeping the UK’s supply chain moving – so that our supermarkets can stay stocked up, and the NHS can access vital medicines.

“It’s incredible to see people working together to ensure drivers, vans and warehouse space are available to the organisations who need them. This sort of collaboration demonstrates the best of Britain.”