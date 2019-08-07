Collaborate to Innovate 2019 awards shortlist announced

We’re delighted to reveal the shortlist for The Engineer’s 2019 Collaborate To Innovate (C2I) Awards.

Now in its fourth year, Collaborate To Innovate was established to uncover and celebrate great examples of technology-led engineering collaboration across a range of different disciplines and sectors.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, editor of The Engineer Jon Excell said: “We launched C2I to uncover the very best examples of UK engineering collaboration and this year’s shortlist features some particularly strong examples of this crucial dynamic in action: from truly world-leading projects at the cutting edge of the automotive sector to healthcare technology breakthroughs that are going to save lives.”

The ultimate winners of each category will be announced at a special event in London on 6th November and covered in detail in a special issue of The Engineer.

Category: Automotive

Magnet Free Traction Motors for Commercial Vehicles: HDSRM – Advanced Electric Machines Limited with Tevva Motors, Newcastle University and Motor Design Limited

Autonomous Bus – Fusion Processing Ltd with Stagecoach and Alexander Dennis Ltd

Rotary 6 Phase Electric Range Extender (R6 E-REX) – Libralato Ltd with the University of Manchester, University of Eindhoven , University of Bucharest, Tevva Motors, and CRITT M2A

Venturer – University of the West of England with AXA UK, BAE Systems, Bristol City Council, South Gloucestershire Council, First Bus, Fusion Processing, Williams Advanced Engineering, Burges Salmon, and the University of Bristol

Enhancement of Inductive Power Transfer (IPT) for Wireless EV Charging – University of Cambridge with EPSRC, University of Auckland, Dynex Semiconductor, McLaren Automotive and Advanced Technology and Materials

Category: Aerospace, Defence & Security

Landing gear of the future – Alvant

High G centrifuge – Thales with AMST, Atkins, GallifordTry

Phoenix Unmanned Air System – University of the Highlands and Islands with Banks Sails, TCS Micropumps, IQE, Stirling Dynamics, the Centre for Process Innovation, the Manufacturing Technology Centre, the National Composites Centre, the University of Bristol, the University of Newcastle, the University of Southampton, the University of Sheffield

Worn BioDetector: Bio-Aerosol to Droplet Converter (Bio-A/D) for Biological Threat Detection – University of Hertfordshire with Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Porton Down, UK.

Aerospace Integration Research Centre (AIRC) – Cranfield University with Airbus and Rolls Royce

UK scientists generate electricity from rare element to power future space missions – University of Leicester, National Nuclear Laboratory & European Thermodynamics Ltd

Category: Energy & Environment

New engine efficiency technology makes gensets cleaner and greener – Bowman Power with Department of Energy and Climate Change, Innovate UK, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Cummins, Lloyds Register and University College London

The Green Ammonia Demonstrator – Siemens with The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), Oxford University, University of Cardiff, Innovate UK

Cryoegg – Cardiff University with University of Bristol; East Greenland Ice Core Project; RESPONDER project, Scott Polar Research Institute and Aberystwyth University

The Low Carbon Power and Energy Programme (LCPE) – University of Strathclyde with ScottishPower, SSE, Wood

Safewater Innovation – Ulster University with Cantaro Azul (Mexico), Centro de Ciencia y Tecnologia de Antioquia (Colombia), University of Medellin (Colombia), University of Sao Paulo (Brazil)

SCENe (Sustainable Community Energy Networks) – University of Nottingham with Loughborough University, Igloo Blueprint, Urbed, Siemens, Solar Ready

and Confers

Category: Healthcare & Medical

Amputee Liner Wear Comfort Improvement by Laser Drilling – ES Precision Ltd, Blatchford Group

Laparoscopic molecular probe for prostate cancer surgery – Lightpoint Medical, National Physical Laboratory

Smart soles – Infi-Tex with University of Kent

Printed Pills: Inkjet printing for pharmaceutical applications – Added Scientific Ltd with Xaar Plc and Astra Zeneca

Category: Information, Data & Connectivity

LCR 4.0 – Virtual Engineering Centre, Nursery Kitchen

SETA – The Floow Ltd with The University of Sheffield, Comune di Torino, Knowledge Now Ltd, Sheffield Hallam University, Ayuntamiento de Santander, Machine2Learn BV, Delft University of Technology, University of Cantabria, Software Mind – Ailleron, AizoOn Consulting S.r.l, 5T Torino, Aimsun SL

Maritime Autonomy for Plymouth – Thales Group, MSubs Ltd

GeoSHM Project – University of Nottingham with UbiPOS UK Ltd, BRDI (China Railway Major Bridge Reconnaissance & Design Institute Co. Ltd.), Leica Geosystems, GVL (Geomatic Ventures Limited), Amey, and Transport Scotland.

Category: Manufacturing Technology

Viable Alternative Mine Operating System (VAMOS) – BMT, Soil Machine Dynamics Limited (UK), Damen Dredging Equipment BV (The Netherlands), INESC PORTO (Portugal), Fugro EMU Limited (UK) and others.

OPTAMOT: Optimised Designs for Additively Manufactured Magneto Optical Traps – Added Scientific, University of Nottingham, University of Sussex

Nuclear Innovation Programme – SIMPLE and InFORM – Nuclear AMRC, University of Sheffield Physics Dept, University of Strathclyde, TWI, Peak NDT, Sheffield Forgemasters, Metlase, Cambridge Vacuum Engineering

SprayCoat – A step change in Lithium-ion battery manufacture – KW Special Projects, University of Warwick

Micro-photogrammetry for additive manufacturing form measurement – University of Nottingham, Taraz Metrology Ltd, University of Arkansas

SHYMAN – sustainable hydrothermal manufacturing of nanomaterials – University of Nottingham with Promethean Particles and others.

Category: Young Innovator

Design of a Fixture for Welding Conveyor Frames of Varying Dimensions – St. Patrick’s Academy Dungannon with Terex Corporation and Sentinus

Engineering for People Design Challenge – Engineers Without Borders UK

Facial Recognition Door Entry System and Home Monitoring System for the Elderly – Freddie Howells with Usk Osteopathy

Richard Crosse Racing 2018 – WMG University of Warwick with TSSMAT: The Small Schools Multi-Academy Trust, APC( Advanced Propulsion Centre)

EDGE4x4 – Land Rover 4×4 in Schools Technology Challenge – The King’s School, Worcester with PLUS Automation Ltd

Future Brunels – SS Great Britain Trust with Bedminster Down School

Cotham School, Merchants’ Academy, Redland Green School

