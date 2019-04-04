Collaborate to Innovate 2019 awards is open for entries

The annual search for the UK’s most exciting and innovative engineering collaborations is underway.

We’re excited to announce the launch of the 2019 Collaborate to Innovate awards, The Engineer’s annual search for the UK’s most innovative collaborative engineering projects.

Now in its fourth year, Collaborate to Innovate was launched to uncover and celebrate great examples of engineering collaboration – a dynamic considered critical to solving many of the challenges and problems faced by society.

The competition is open to any project, whether from industry or academia, that is truly innovative, represents a collaboration between two or more separate organisations and has had, or is likely to have, a demonstrable impact in its area of application.

For this year’s awards, entries are invited from projects addressing fundamental engineering challenges across nine categories including automotive; aerospace, defence & Security; Information, Data & Connectivity; Healthcare & Medical; Energy & Environment; Manufacturing Technology.

The awards also features an Academic Innovator category – for academic groups able to demonstrate sustained excellence in innovation and collaboration across multiple projects; and the coveted Young Innovator award, which celebrates collaborations between businesses and school students.

This year’s competition is supported by EPSRC and Engineering UK and sponsored by Frazer-Nash Consultancy, Comsol, Mazak and the High Value Manufacturing catapult.

The closing date for entries is Friday 10th May. Winners will be announced at an informal party in the city of London on Wednesday 6th November.

For more information on the awards, including the criteria for the categories and how to enter visit http://awards.theengineer.co.uk