Comment: Learning to lead – balancing technical know-how with leadership skills

When Chloe Tindale joined Air Products’ graduate training scheme, she had all the technical knowledge you would expect of a Newcastle University chemical engineering alumnus. But as her career progresses, she’s increasingly taking on a project management role and is learning how to lead those working alongside her – a very different, but essential, set of people-related skills to those she was taught at university.

Through school and university, I was focused on learning the scientific knowledge I needed to pass my exams and secure my first job. My fourth-year project about air separation led me to Air Products and I was really pleased to land a place on its graduate training scheme.

From day one, I’ve been working on live projects and have really enjoyed working with, and learning from, a wider team to develop ideas, understand what customers want and help Air Products provide the solutions. The technical skills I learnt at university have held me in good stead and, as you’d expect at this early stage in my career, I’m continually learning new things from those around me.

Good leadership is a lot about self-confidence – and it can be hard to find that confidence when you’re so much younger than others in the room

One set of skills that I didn’t necessarily expect to need to develop so quickly, however, are some of those softer skills like people management and team leadership. As part of our development as graduate trainees at Air Products, we’re quickly given responsibility which is great on one hand because it really makes us step up and push ourselves to develop and grow, although leading while you’re still learning can feel a little challenging at times.

I’m conscious that some of the people working with me are older and considerably more experienced than me and I need to be respectful of that. A large part of good leadership stems from having the ability to identify what everybody brings to the team, but it’s also a lot about self-confidence – and it can be hard to find that confidence when you’re so much younger than others in the room. So, the approach I take is ‘learning while doing’: I just get on with it and, if I make a mistake, I learn from it and do things differently the next time. My line manager is really supportive and has given me some great tips about, for example, how to manage meetings. I also like to do my own research before meetings, so I know what I’m talking about and don’t waste anybody’s time and I think this has helped me gain the respect of the rest of the team.

I want to succeed in my career and I can see now what I hadn’t even considered while I was an engineering student: that being a good engineer isn’t just about technical capability, it’s actually a balance between being an engineer and a leader.