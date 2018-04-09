Comment: Welcome to MACH 2018

Good morning and welcome to MACH 2018.

We are finally here at the opening of the UK’s largest advanced engineering showcase and we’re so excited to welcome you all this week.

We have been on site at the NEC for 7 days building up the show and making sure all of our wonderful exhibitors are ready to welcome you to the new home of MACH.

Just a little reminder that MACH 2018 will take place on the atrium side of the NEC, in Halls 17, 18, 19, 20, 6 and 7. This is the first move of the show since relocating to the NEC when it opened in 1976, so don’t be surprised that we’re not over in Halls 4 and 5 if you’re arriving by train, just follow the Sky Walk signage to the Atrium side of the complex.

The new halls mean the show will take place in a single uninterrupted space on one level, making the show easier to navigate for visitors and providing a unique opportunity to showcase the full range of manufacturing technologies in the UK under one roof.

And with the new Halls we need a suitable person to unveil the new look MACH, so we have the most successful sailor in Olympic history, Sir Ben Ainslie to do the honours.

The official opening will take place on the concourse between Halls 19 and 20 at 10am. This will be followed by Sir Ben having a tour of the exhibition and giving a not to be missed key note speech at midday in the MACH 2018 seminar theatre.

All this without even mentioning the technology on show. Well, we have close to 600 exhibitors showcasing all the latest manufacturing technologies and demonstrating the equipment that is power the future world around you. Over the next week I am looking forward to experiencing and learning what the future has in store and you can guarantee that the future starts at MACH 2018.

James Selka – MTA, CEO