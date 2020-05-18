Competition seeks tech solutions to lock down isolation

A competition has been launched that is looking for practical examples of how technology could transform the lives of people in isolation during lock down.

Organised by RS Components (RS), Nordic Semiconductor and Cadent, the global ‘Connect the Community’ competition will connect the people behind those solutions with sources of funding to realise their ideas.

“We’re inviting people to think big to transform the lives of those living in isolation,” said Sam Presley, Lead Inspiration Engineer from the Grass Roots team at RS Components. “This is a fantastic opportunity for budding innovators to showcase their ideas, skills and ambition – working towards a cause that truly matters.”

According to RS, product concepts should be driven by low-power wireless technologies such as Bluetooth LE, Thread and Cellular IoT (LTE-M or NB-IoT), be easy to use, and accessible to people in a range of vulnerable circumstances. Ideas could focus on the purely practical, such as new ways to detect hazards in the home, or the fundamental, like ways of maintaining mental and physical fitness, and even the critical, such as raising alarms or requesting support from authorities and utility providers.

The winning designs will be offered product development support by RS and Nordic to bring the concepts to life. Free design resources are available at DesignSpark and Nordic DevZone. In the latter stage of the competition, Cadent will consider the winners for further support to access to funding.

“We don’t want to limit creativity by dictating the scope of the challenge – all we’re stipulating is that solutions must be easy to use and accessible to people in a range of vulnerable circumstances,” said Claire Steed, Regional Sales Manager at Nordic Semiconductor. “This competition isn’t just for engineering or design experts. Whether you’re a master of digital technology or you simply just have a great idea, we want to hear from you.”

The closing date for submissions is 09:00 GMT on Friday 3 July 2020.