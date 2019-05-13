One venue, three events, the complete manufacturing solution

Download the Show Preview magazine

Next month, Subcon, The Engineer Expo and Advanced Manufacturing collide under one roof to bring you a complete manufacturing solution with all three events taking place from 4-6 June at the NEC in Birmingham

Subcon is the UK’s leading subcontract manufacturing supply chain show so if you’re looking to harness innovation, forge new partnerships and shape your future manufacturing strategies, this is the event for you.

At Advanced Manufacturing, you can see live demonstrations, review your buying decisions, benchmark and source the newest technologies.

The Engineer Expo provides a unique platform to source the very latest advanced engineering technology, products and services, helping you optimise production and process throughout your manufacturing cycle.

With more than 300 world-class suppliers in the halls, all three events are designed to help you meet face to face with new partners, discuss your needs there and then, and get1instant quotes for products and services that will help you:

Increase your capacity

• Cut lead times

• Optimise your productivity

• Improve your flexibility

• Drive down costs

• Stay competitive in a global market

You and your team can also stay in the loop at The Engineer Conference, where the UK’s leading experts will be discussing huge industry issues like Brexit and showcasing some of the UK’s most inspiring and ground-breaking engineering and manufacturing projects. See page 11 of the Show Preview magazine for more details.

Don’t miss our exciting new Launchpad, where you will get the chance to discover the industry superstars of tomorrow: entrepreneurs powering the future of UK engineering and manufacturing. You can meet one of them on page 3.

And, finally, please join us to help celebrate 100 years of The Women’s Engineering Society, who will be hosting some incredibly special conference content for you at this year’s event. Don’t miss our interview with CEO Elizabeth Donnelly on page 7.We look forward to welcoming you to Subcon, The Engineer Expo and Advanced Manufacturing, where we will do everything we can to help you realise your future business success sooner.

Following your visit to the show, we will send you a copy of our insightful annual Industry Trend Report with brand new stats on the big issues hitting the industry hardest

