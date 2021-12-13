FlyZero concept promises carbon-free flights

A concept aircraft unveiled by the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) could provide the blueprint for long-haul passenger flights using liquid hydrogen as fuel.
According to ATI, up to 279 passengers could fly between London and San Francisco, USA direct or Auckland, New Zealand with one stop with the same speed and comfort as current aircraft.
Developed by a team collaborating on the FlyZero project, the concept shows the potential of green liquid hydrogen for air travel as it is a lightweight fuel with three times the energy of kerosene and sixty times the energy of batteries per kilogramme. Furthermore, no CO2 is produced when hydrogen is burned.
In a statement, FlyZero project director Chris Gear said: “At a time of global focus on tackling climate change our midsize concept sets out a truly revolutionary vision for the future of global air travel keeping families, businesses and nations connected without the carbon footprint.
“This new dawn for aviation brings with it real opportunities for the UK aerospace sector to secure market share, highly skilled jobs and inward investment while helping to meet the UK’s commitments to fight climate change.”
Through the development of concept aircraft FlyZero has identified the on-board technologies which, along with the infrastructure and ground equipment for refuelling, require rapid development to deliver zero-carbon emission flight. These advanced technologies include wings without fuel tanks (dry wings), hydrogen tanks, cryogenic fuel systems, fuel cells and electrical power systems and hydrogen gas turbines.
In early 2022, detailed findings from the FlyZero project will be published including three final aircraft concepts (regional, narrowbody and midsize), technology roadmaps, market and economic reports and a sustainability assessment.
“These designs could define the future of aerospace and aviation,” said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. “By working with industry, we are showing that truly carbon free flight could be possible, with hydrogen a front runner to replace conventional fossil fuels.
“Fuelling planes sustainably will enable the public to travel as we do now, but in a way that doesn’t damage the planet. It will not only help us to end our contribution to climate change, but also represents a huge industrial opportunity for the UK.”
ATI said that with a range of 5250NM, destinations including San Francisco (4664NM), Delhi (3642NM), Beijing (4414NM), Vancouver (4105NM), Mexico City (4815NM) and Rio De Janeiro (4983NM) are within reach from London. Destinations including Auckland (9911NM), Sydney (9188NM) and Honolulu (6289NM) are in reach with just one stop.
Powered by liquid hydrogen, the fuel is stored in cryogenic fuel tanks at around minus 250oC degrees Celsius in the aft fuselage and two smaller ‘cheek’ tanks along the forward fuselage, which will keep the aircraft balanced as the fuel burns off and eliminate the need for any additional aerodynamic structures.
The aircraft’s 54-metre wingspan will carry two turbofan engines powered by hydrogen combustion.
Presumably the end of para 2 should read ‘Furthermore, NO CO2 is produced when burned. ‘ Otherwise the exercise is fairly pointless.
Hello Colin, you – and a number of other readers – are correct. Apologies for the error.
This will need an enormous amount of electricity to produce the hydrogen. Production of liquid hydrogen is only some 46% efficient (see below) so I question if this is a viable approach for large-scale use when renewable electricity will be in huge demand for heating, cooling, ground transportation etc.
AC-DC conversion 95%
Electrolysis 75%
Liquefaction 65%
Overall 46%
Production of Hydrogen from natural gas would be disasterous and it would generate more GHG emissions than it would save.
Long-range gliders anybody?
Burning Hydrogen produces H2O NOT CO2. There will also be some high temperature production of the oxides of nitrogen which may interact with H2O so that it is not entirely without green house gas effects.
Pressure containment of H2 currently requires heavy pressure vessels. This effectively reduces the energy content per Kg (of vessel plus H2 fuel). The heavy containment vessel is carried the whole distance of the flight.
This is not so much an issue for “supported” transport (ships, wheeled vehicles and trains) but weight may be so significant for aircraft that NH3 becomes a reasonable option for consideration as a “green” fuel.
The present day business model for making aircraft is a division of labour between airframe manufacturers (Boeing, Airbus, …) and engine manufacturers (CFM, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce etc.). I suspect the success or otherwise of the ATI project will depend on the ‘politics’ – for example are they seen as being even-handed and genuinely interested in promoting open and common standards – as much as the technical merits of the project
This project would be fine if the rest of the world was interested. After 30+ years of climate doom-mongering, China, India and others are saying “you wreck your economies, we’ll carry-on” . So, unless the UK bans all non-green flights, we will all be travelling on Asian airlines soon, as the UK aerospace industry “leads the way”, but no one follows .